WIN! 4 x Whiskies in the Ultimate Sydney Whisky Month Prize Pack

By Rob Edwards - Sponsored Updated: 26 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 2 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Man of Many’s favourite time of the year has returned! Sydney Whisky Month is back, bigger and better than ever, with another round of tantalising tastings, delicious drams, and thoroughly satisfied whisky lovers.

This year’s highly anticipated celebration of the water of life, which turns Sydney into the whisky capital of the world, sees esteemed distillers like Lark, Angel’s Envy, Bushmills, and Weller causing quite a stir, as they give Sydney’s most devoted whisky aficionados access to exclusive experiences, never-before-seen expressions, and immaculate pairings that can’t be found anywhere else.

However, not everyone can make it to each of these highly exclusive events, so we’re giving Man of Many readers the chance to have their own whisky celebration with the ultimate whisky prize!

This consists of one mouth-watering bottle from each of our Sydney Whisky Month partners. That means you can proudly add Tasmania’s finest export from Lark, the elevated and innovatively finished Kentucky bourbon of Angel’s Envy, Bushmill’s exquisite taste of Ireland, and the extraordinary wheat bourbon of Weller to your whisky shelf.

For your chance to win these outstanding expressions, simply place your details in the entry form below. Then, discover more about Sydney Whisky Month via our handy guide.