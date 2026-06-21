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Angel's Envy bottle and cocktail on a bar with backlit whisky bottles.
DRINKSSPONSORED

Final Tickets Remaining! Angel’s Envy Sydney Whisky Event

Harry Parsons
By Harry Parsons - Sponsored

Updated:

Readtime: 1 min

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Final tickets remaining! The Angel’s Envy event at Silver’s Motel on Thursday, 25 June 2026 is one of the hottest tickets of Sydney Whisky Month 2026, and they are almost gone. Secure your spot before they sell out.

  • Date: Thursday, 25th June, 2026
  • Location: Silver’s Motel
  • Address: 187 Enmore Rd, Enmore NSW 2042
  • Time: 7pm – 10pm
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Harry Parsons

Head of Branded Content

Harry Parsons

Harry Parsons is an award-winning branded content specialist and the architect behind Man of Many’s Branded Content Studio. As Head of Branded Content at Australia’s leading men’s lifestyle publication, Harry has built a high-performing team that blends creative storytelling with ...

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