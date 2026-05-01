Sydney Whisky Month 2026

Sydney Whisky Month is officially back, and 2026’s celebrations are shaping up to be our biggest yet! What started as a week-long affair has evolved into a full month dedicated to showcasing the best whisky from all around the world. Now, the most dram-tastic event of the year returns to deliver more takes on the ‘water of life’ than you can throw a cask at.

Hosted by Man of Many, Sydney Whisky Month has become a staple on our beautiful city’s event calendar as it brings whisky makers and whisky lovers together for an unmissable series of exclusive tastings, rare releases, and immersive experiences across the Harbour City.

Entering its sixth year, Sydney Whisky Month’s momentum continues to build with more venues, new faces, and even bigger pours than ever before. Whether you’re a whisky veteran or just starting your dram journey, 2026 is the perfect time to get involved. Raise your glass as Sydney Whisky Month returns this May!

Event Details

LARK Event Location: The Whisky Thief Event Date: 7th May, 2026 Purchase Tickets Weller Event Location: SECRET Event Date: 21st May, 2026 Enter The Giveaway Bushmills Event Location: Doss House Event Date: 28th May, 2026 Make A Booking Angel’s Envy Event Location: To Be Confirmed Event Date: 4th June, 2026 Purchase Tickets

LARK Date : 07/05/2026

: 07/05/2026 Location : The Whisky Thief: 230 Sussex St, Sydney NSW 2000

: The Whisky Thief: 230 Sussex St, Sydney NSW 2000 Time : 6:30 pm – 10 pm

: 6:30 pm – 10 pm Ticket Price: $120 Purchase Tickets

LARK Distillery is bringing Australia’s finest single malts to Whisky Thief in Sydney’s CBD for an intimate evening of provenance-led storytelling, curated tastings, and immersive theatricality. Exploring the place where luxury, passion, and craftsmanship meet, LARK will deliver an unforgettable whisky experience led by Master Distiller Chris Thomson. The evening will see guests exploring Australia’s finest drams paired with a delicious menu curated by Whisky Thief’s expert kitchen.

Expressions guests will enjoy on the night include:

Fire Trail No.151

Aged in rare port and sherry casks, this is the purest expression of LARK’s house style, serving up layers of vibrant citrus and baked fruit, balanced by the subtle savouriness of applewood-smoked water. A whisky that’s bold, flavour-forward and unmistakably Tasmanian.

Aged in rare port and sherry casks, this is the purest expression of LARK’s house style, serving up layers of vibrant citrus and baked fruit, balanced by the subtle savouriness of applewood-smoked water. A whisky that’s bold, flavour-forward and unmistakably Tasmanian. Devil’s Storm No.183

Shaped by rare vintage port and sherry casks from Seppeltsfield and finished in American oak, this perfectly balanced single malt boasts delicate Tasmanian peat smoke with aromas of red fruit that give way to smooth almond fudge and rich chocolate, leaving a warming finish that lingers.

Shaped by rare vintage port and sherry casks from Seppeltsfield and finished in American oak, this perfectly balanced single malt boasts delicate Tasmanian peat smoke with aromas of red fruit that give way to smooth almond fudge and rich chocolate, leaving a warming finish that lingers. Ruby Abyss No.285

A whisky of rare depth, indulgence and elemental balance, Ruby Abyss is aged in first-fill vintage Seppeltsfield port and sherry casks, including a 100-year-old Australian port reserve. Layers of dark fruits and caramelised brown sugar lead to silky mocha and finish with a delightful brandy snap sweetness.

This exquisite evening will start and end with a further cocktail or additional delicious whisky, rounding out a whisky experience unlike any other. As the standard bearer for Tasmanian whisky on the world stage, this exclusive Sydney Whisky Month event from LARK Distillery is not to be missed.

Weller Date : 20/05/2026

: 20/05/2026 Location : Secret Location

: Secret Location Time : 6 pm – 9 pm

: 6 pm – 9 pm Ticket Price: Giveaway Winner’s Only Giveaway Live Soon!

More Information Released Shortly.

Bushmills Date : 28/05/2026

: 28/05/2026 Location : The Doss House

: The Doss House Time : TBC

: TBC Ticket Price: N/A Make A Booking

More Information Released Shortly.

Angel’s Envy Date: 04/06/2026

Location: TBC

Time: TBC

Ticket Price: TBC Tickets Available Soon

More Information Released Shortly.