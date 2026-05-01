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Glasses of whisky on a dark wooden table with Sydney Whisky Month 2026 logo and brand logos for Lark, Bushmills, Angel's Envy, and Weller.

Sydney Whisky Month 2026

Harry Parsons
By Harry Parsons - Sponsored

Updated:

Readtime: 3 min

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Sydney Whisky Month is officially back, and 2026’s celebrations are shaping up to be our biggest yet! What started as a week-long affair has evolved into a full month dedicated to showcasing the best whisky from all around the world. Now, the most dram-tastic event of the year returns to deliver more takes on the ‘water of life’ than you can throw a cask at.

Hosted by Man of Many, Sydney Whisky Month has become a staple on our beautiful city’s event calendar as it brings whisky makers and whisky lovers together for an unmissable series of exclusive tastings, rare releases, and immersive experiences across the Harbour City.

Entering its sixth year, Sydney Whisky Month’s momentum continues to build with more venues, new faces, and even bigger pours than ever before. Whether you’re a whisky veteran or just starting your dram journey, 2026 is the perfect time to get involved. Raise your glass as Sydney Whisky Month returns this May!

Event Details

Lark devils storm in box

LARK

Event Location: The Whisky Thief

Event Date: 7th May, 2026

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Sydney whisky month 2026 3

Weller

Event Location: SECRET

Event Date: 21st May, 2026

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Bushmills’ 10 Year Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey

Bushmills

Event Location: Doss House

Event Date: 28th May, 2026

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Angel's Envy Cocktail

Angel’s Envy

Event Location: To Be Confirmed

Event Date: 4th June, 2026

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Lark Distillery whisky bottle with two glasses on a rustic table, warm lighting highlighting the amber liquid.

LARK

  • Date: 07/05/2026
  • Location: The Whisky Thief: 230 Sussex St, Sydney NSW 2000
  • Time: 6:30 pm – 10 pm
  • Ticket Price: $120
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LARK Distillery is bringing Australia’s finest single malts to Whisky Thief in Sydney’s CBD for an intimate evening of provenance-led storytelling, curated tastings, and immersive theatricality. Exploring the place where luxury, passion, and craftsmanship meet, LARK will deliver an unforgettable whisky experience led by Master Distiller Chris Thomson. The evening will see guests exploring Australia’s finest drams paired with a delicious menu curated by Whisky Thief’s expert kitchen.

Expressions guests will enjoy on the night include: 

  • Fire Trail No.151
    Aged in rare port and sherry casks, this is the purest expression of LARK’s house style, serving up layers of vibrant citrus and baked fruit, balanced by the subtle savouriness of applewood-smoked water. A whisky that’s bold, flavour-forward and unmistakably Tasmanian.
  • Devil’s Storm No.183
    Shaped by rare vintage port and sherry casks from Seppeltsfield and finished in American oak, this perfectly balanced single malt boasts delicate Tasmanian peat smoke with aromas of red fruit that give way to smooth almond fudge and rich chocolate, leaving a warming finish that lingers.
  • Ruby Abyss No.285
    A whisky of rare depth, indulgence and elemental balance, Ruby Abyss is aged in first-fill vintage Seppeltsfield port and sherry casks, including a 100-year-old Australian port reserve. Layers of dark fruits and caramelised brown sugar lead to silky mocha and finish with a delightful brandy snap sweetness.

This exquisite evening will start and end with a further cocktail or additional delicious whisky, rounding out a whisky experience unlike any other. As the standard bearer for Tasmanian whisky on the world stage, this exclusive Sydney Whisky Month event from LARK Distillery is not to be missed. 

Purchase Tickets
Weller millenium

Weller

  • Date: 20/05/2026
  • Location: Secret Location
  • Time: 6 pm – 9 pm
  • Ticket Price: Giveaway Winner’s Only
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Sydney whisky month 2026 1

Bushmills

  • Date: 28/05/2026
  • Location: The Doss House
  • Time: TBC
  • Ticket Price: N/A
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Angels envy

Angel’s Envy

  • Date: 04/06/2026
  • Location: TBC
  • Time: TBC
  • Ticket Price: TBC
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Harry Parsons

Head of Branded Content

Harry Parsons

Harry Parsons is an award-winning branded content specialist and the architect behind Man of Many’s Branded Content Studio. As Head of Branded Content at Australia’s leading men’s lifestyle publication, Harry has built a high-performing team that blends creative storytelling with ...

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