4 Omoda Jaecoo Super Hybrid Cars Built for Range, Efficiency and Power

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The Omoda Jaecoo Super Hybrid range now covers four SUVs in Australia, from the AUD$34,990 driveaway Jaecoo J5 SHS-H to the 395kW Omoda 9 SHS-P flagship. The pitch is straightforward: EV smoothness around town, petrol-hybrid range on the open road, and no obligation to plug anything in. Here’s what each model actually delivers, what it costs, and which one suits which driver.

Jaecoo J7 SHS-P on a coastal road | Image: Omoda Jaecoo Australia

Omoda Jaecoo Super Hybrid Range at a Glance

Jaecoo J5 SHS-H interior | Image: Omoda Jaecoo Australia

What Is the Omoda Jaecoo Super Hybrid System?

Super Hybrid is the term a group of Chinese car brands settled on to describe plug-in hybrid technology without the acronym soup. As Man of Many’s Ben McKimm explained, when the term started appearing on Australian showroom floors, it covered a vehicle with a conventional petrol engine and gearbox alongside a battery large enough to drive on electricity alone for more than 100km, chargeable from a cable or from the engine itself.

There is a well-documented catch with plug-in hybrids, and it is worth knowing before you sign anything. “If you become too lazy to charge the battery during the ownership period, PHEV or ‘Super Hybrid’ vehicles are terrible to drive,” McKimm wrote, pointing at the added kerb weight and the small petrol engine left doing all the work once the battery is flat. McKimm has tested plug-in hybrids from the Mitsubishi Outlander through to a Range Rover Sport, so it is considered a warning rather than a theoretical one.

That specific failure mode is what Omoda Jaecoo says its system is engineered around. The battery is never allowed to fully deplete, and the Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) keeps the petrol engine and electric motor working together rather than leaving the engine to struggle alone, so the drive holds up at low charge. The J5 SHS-H takes it a step further by skipping the plug entirely and working as a self-charging hybrid.

The brand sits under Chery, which has become one of the fastest-growing car brands in Australia and also builds the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max and the off-road iCar brand. It is competing directly with the BYD and MG plug-in hybrids that now dominate the segment, at a time when pure-electric sales in Australia have cooled. Every Omoda Jaecoo carries an 8-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty on the high-voltage battery.

Four SUVs, four fairly different jobs. Note that the numbers vary widely, so the headline 1,200km combined range figure applies specifically to the J7 rather than the range as a whole.

Jaecoo J5 SHS-H | Image: Omoda Jaecoo Australia

1. Jaecoo J5 SHS-H

The Jaecoo J5 SHS-H is the odd one out, and deliberately so. It’s the only model in the range without a plug, running as a self-charging hybrid that never asks you to think about a cable or a charging app. For anyone who liked the idea of a Super Hybrid but knows they would never plug it in, that removes the single biggest way to get a plug-in hybrid wrong.

It’s also the range’s pet car, and not just in marketing. The seat material is scratch-resistant to withstand paws, and the accessory list includes a boot ramp. Priced at AUD$34,990 driveaway, it’s the cheapest way into the Super Hybrid badge, though it’s currently pre-order only.

Price: From AUD$34,990 driveaway (Summit grade, pre-order)

From AUD$34,990 driveaway (Summit grade, pre-order) Engine: 1.5-litre turbo hybrid dedicated engine

1.5-litre turbo hybrid dedicated engine Transmission: Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT)

Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) Combined output: 165kW and 295Nm

165kW and 295Nm Combined range: Up to 900km

Up to 900km Plug-in EV range: None, self-charging hybrid

None, self-charging hybrid Drive modes: Eco and Sport

Eco and Sport Safety: 7 airbags

Jaecoo J7 SHS-P | Image: Omoda Jaecoo Australia

2. Jaecoo J7 SHS-P

The Jaecoo J7 SHS-P is the efficiency play and the model carrying the range’s headline numbers. An 18.3kWh battery mounted in the floor returns up to 106km of pure electric driving, which covers a typical Sydney or Melbourne commute several times over, and the combined figure stretches to 1,200km. Claimed fuel consumption is 1.0L/100km.

It’s also the quickest of the four to charge, going from 30 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes on a DC fast charger. In practice, the J7 is the one that rewards you most for actually using the plug, which is the honest trade-off against the J5.

Price: From AUD$43,990 driveaway (Track grade recently discounted to $40,990)

From AUD$43,990 driveaway (Track grade recently discounted to $40,990) Engine: 1.5-litre turbo hybrid dedicated engine

1.5-litre turbo hybrid dedicated engine Battery: 18.3kWh lithium-ion, floor mounted

18.3kWh lithium-ion, floor mounted Pure EV range: Up to 106km (NEDC)

Up to 106km (NEDC) Combined range: Up to 1,200km

Up to 1,200km Fuel consumption: 1.0L/100km

1.0L/100km DC fast charging: 30 to 80 percent in 20 minutes, CCS2 at up to 40kW

30 to 80 percent in 20 minutes, CCS2 at up to 40kW AC charging: Type 2 at up to 6.6kW

Type 2 at up to 6.6kW Grades: Track and Summit

Jaecoo J8 SHS-P | Image: Omoda Jaecoo Australia

3. Jaecoo J8 SHS-P

The Jaecoo J8 SHS-P is the family answer, and the numbers are serious for a seven-seater at this price. Combined output is 315kW and 580Nm through an all-wheel-drive system, which is more than most petrol seven-seat SUVs in the segment manage, including its own Chery-badged sibling, and the 169km of electric range is a genuine step up on the J7.

Combined range drops to 1,000km, which is the trade-off for hauling a larger body and a third row. There’s no national driveaway price on the SHS-P, with the RRP set at AUD$59,990 plus on-road costs, and it’s available to test drive now.

Price: From AUD$59,990 plus on-road costs (Summit AWD grade)

From AUD$59,990 plus on-road costs (Summit AWD grade) Engine: 1.5-litre turbo hybrid dedicated engine

1.5-litre turbo hybrid dedicated engine Combined output: 315kW and 580Nm

315kW and 580Nm Pure EV range: Up to 169km (NEDC)

Up to 169km (NEDC) Combined range: Up to 1,000km

Up to 1,000km Seating: Seven seats

Seven seats Drivetrain: All-wheel drive

Omoda 9 SHS-P | Image: Omoda Jaecoo Australia

4. Omoda 9 SHS-P

The Omoda 9 SHS-P is the flagship and the only one of the four with performance-car numbers. A combined 395kW gets it to 100km/h in 4.9 seconds, which puts a mid-size family SUV into territory that used to require something like a BMW X5 and a much larger cheque.

The supporting figures hold up. A 34kWh battery is roughly double the J7’s, good for 169km of electric range and a 1,100km combined figure, and DC charging is quicker again at 25 minutes from 30 to 80 per cent. A 0.308 drag coefficient and 1,500kg braked towing capacity round it out. McKimm reported it at $61,990 plus on-road costs when the Super Hybrid wave arrived, and the Virtue AWD grade currently carries a $5,000 bonus off the driveaway price.

Price: Virtue AWD grade, currently with a $5,000 driveaway bonus

Virtue AWD grade, currently with a $5,000 driveaway bonus Combined output: 395kW

395kW 0-100km/h: 4.9 seconds

4.9 seconds Battery: 34kWh

34kWh Pure EV range: Up to 169km

Up to 169km Combined range: Up to 1,100km

Up to 1,100km DC fast charging: 30 to 80 percent in 25 minutes, CCS2 at up to 70kW

30 to 80 percent in 25 minutes, CCS2 at up to 70kW Towing: 1,500kg braked, 750kg unbraked

1,500kg braked, 750kg unbraked Drag coefficient: 0.308

Jaecoo J7 SHS-P | Image: Omoda Jaecoo Australia

How the Omoda Jaecoo Super Hybrid System Works

Each Super Hybrid pairs a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine built specifically for hybrid duty with an electric motor and a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission. Rather than the engine driving the wheels through a conventional gearbox, the DHT lets the system choose between electric drive, engine drive, or both, depending on load and battery state.

The part that matters day-to-day is the reserve. Because the battery is never run flat, there’s always electric assistance available, which is what stops the flat-battery problem that gives plug-in hybrids their reputation. On the SHS-P models, you can plug in to get the full electric range, and on the J5 SHS-H, the engine handles all the charging itself.

You can browse our full coverage of hybrid cars and electric vehicles for how the rest of the market is moving.

Omoda Jaecoo Super Hybrid Range Compared

Model Price Output EV range Combined range Seats Jaecoo J5 SHS-H From $34,990 driveaway 165kW / 295Nm Self-charging Up to 900km 5 Jaecoo J7 SHS-P From $43,990 driveaway 1.0L/100km Up to 106km Up to 1,200km 5 Jaecoo J8 SHS-P From $59,990 plus on-roads 315kW / 580Nm Up to 169km Up to 1,000km 7 Omoda 9 SHS-P $5,000 driveaway bonus 395kW Up to 169km Up to 1,100km 5 Scroll horizontally to view full table Omoda Jaecoo Super Hybrid range specifications, correct as at July 2026

Omoda Jaecoo Super Hybrid System FAQs

What is the Omoda Jaecoo Super Hybrid System? Super Hybrid is Omoda Jaecoo’s name for its plug-in hybrid technology. It pairs a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with an electric motor and a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission, switching between electric and petrol drive automatically. The battery is never fully depleted, so electric assistance is always available. Do you have to plug an Omoda Jaecoo Super Hybrid in? No. The SHS-P models charge from a cable or from the petrol engine, so plugging in is optional, though you get the full 106km to 169km of electric range only by charging. The Jaecoo J5 SHS-H has no plug at all and charges itself. How much does an Omoda Jaecoo Super Hybrid cost? Pricing starts at $34,990 driveaway for the Jaecoo J5 SHS-H and $43,990 driveaway for the J7 SHS-P. The seven-seat J8 SHS-P has no national driveaway price, with an RRP of $59,990 plus on-road costs. The Omoda 9 SHS-P flagship currently carries a $5,000 bonus off its driveaway price. Which Omoda Jaecoo Super Hybrid has the longest range? The Jaecoo J7 SHS-P has the longest combined range at up to 1,200km, followed by the Omoda 9 SHS-P at 1,100km and the J8 SHS-P at 1,000km. For pure electric range, the J8 and Omoda 9 lead with up to 169km each.

Range, efficiency and power in one package, with the charging cable left genuinely optional. Whether that means a pet-proof J5 or a 395kW Omoda 9 depends entirely on how you drive.

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