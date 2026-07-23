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8 best men's chinos for work and the weekend
STYLE

8 Best Men’s Chinos for Work and the Weekend

Ally Burnie
By Ally Burnie - Guide

Updated:

Readtime: 10 min

The Lowdown:

Few pants work as hard as a good pair of chinos. They sit right in that sweet spot between casual denim and tailored trousers. We’ve rounded up some of favourites on the market right now.

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  • Ralph Lauren’s chino is the best all-rounder: a timeworn, relaxed straight fit that works for the office, a date, and everything in between.
  • Uniqlo remains the undisputed budget champion, offering a crisp slim fit in five classic colours for under $60 AUD.
  • A wide-leg and pleated chino is very on-trend at the moment – pair it with something fitted on top to balance the shape.

While there’s no denying the versatility of a good pair of denim, there’s only one pair of pants you should trust to get you through a morning coffee catch-up, a job interview, and a date, all in the span of a single day.

The chino has been unfairly pigeonholed as the pant of corporate casual Fridays and real estate agents. In reality, it’s far more dynamic. 

Thankfully, there have never been more men’s chino options on the market. From budget-friendly Japanese cotton at Uniqlo to luxury Japanese twill at Jac + Jack, to M.J. Bale’s wide-leg chino, there’s a chino for every guy and every occasion. Here are our top picks right now.

Best Men’s Chinos Overview

  • Best Overall: Ralph Lauren Stretch Straight Fit Washed Chino Pant
  • Best Budget: Uniqlo Slim Fit Chino Pants
  • Best Wide-Leg: M.J. Bale Rawlands Wide Leg Chino
  • Best Pleated: G-Star RAW Pleated Chino Relaxed
  • Best Everyday Option: Unison Label Slim Chino Pant
  • Best Premium Upgrade: Jac + Jack Henri Cotton Chino
  • Best Straight Fit: Academy Brand Cooper Straight Chino
  • Best Tapered Fit: Levi’s XX Chino Standard Taper

1. Best Chinos Overall: Ralph Lauren Stretch Straight Fit Washed Chino Pant

Specially washed to create a timeworn look, these stretch chino pants are an essential for any day of the week. Ralph Lauren knows exactly how to walk the line between prep and utility, and these pants are the perfect example. They have a straight fit that’s relaxed but not sloppy, making them the perfect anchor for a blazer and simple white tee for the office or weekend lunch.

Ralph lauren straight fit chino
  • Price: $279.00 AUD
  • Colours: Chestnut, Cast Green, College Grey
  • Sizes: 28 to 42 (Lengths 30L, 32L, 34L)
  • Fit: Straight Fit
  • Fabric: 97% cotton, 3% elastane
Shop at Ralph Lauren

2. Best Budget Chinos: Uniqlo Slim Fit Chino Pants

At under $60 AUD, Uniqlo’s slim fit chinos are the best budget buy on this list. The fabric is dense and well-constructed, the slim shape is clean and modern without being restrictive, and they come in enough colours to cover every day of the working week. They’re not going to blow anyone away with their craftsmanship, but they are a reliable pair of chinos. For the price, nothing else comes close. One thing to note is that the 3% elastane in the fabric means they hold their shape well and resist wrinkling, which makes them particularly good for long days or travel.

Uniqlo slim fit chino
  • Price: $59.90 AUD
  • Colours: Dark Gray, Black, Beige, Olive, Navy
  • Sizes: 28 to 38 inch
  • Fit: Slim Fit
  • Fabric: 97% Cotton, 3% Elastane
Shop at Uniqlo

3. Best Wide-Leg Chinos: M.J. Bale Rawlands Wide Leg Chino

After years of painted-on slim fits, menswear is finally loosening up. M.J. Bale’s Rawlands Wide Leg leans into that relaxed style, trading a skinny cut leg for an old-school shape that’s incredibly classic and cool. They’re cut from heavy cotton with a flat front and a clean extended waist tab. Throw them on with beaten-up sneakers for the pub, or a pair of loafers for the office.

Mj bale rawlands wide leg chino
  • Price: $169.95 AUD
  • Colours: Saddlestone
  • Sizes: 28 to 46
  • Fit: Relaxed Wide Leg
  • Fabric: 100% Premium Cotton
Shop at M.J. Bale

4. Best Pleated Chinos: G-Star RAW Pleated Chino Relaxed

Pleats are well and truly back, and G-Star’s Pleated Chino nails the style with their relaxed chino. Cut in a straight-leg fit with a mid-rise waist, they sit right on the line between casual and office-appropriate. The heavy stretch gives them plenty of room for daily wear, while the double-pleated front elevates them well past your standard workaday trousers.

G star pleated chino
  • Price: $229.00 AUD
  • Colours: Beige, Dark Blue, Grey, Brown
  • Sizes: 29 to 36 (Lengths 30, 32, 34)
  • Fit: Relaxed Straight
  • Fabric: 50% Organic Cotton, 47% Cotton, 3% Elastane
Shop at G-Star

5. Best Everyday Pair: Unison Label Slim Chino Pant

If you need a reliable daily chino that looks great without blowing out the budget, Unison’s Slim Chino Pant is hard to beat. It’s a wardrobe staple with an easy, true-to-size fit through the waist. Coming in no less than eight colours, this is the chino you buy in three shades and rotate through the work week on autopilot.

Unison label slim chino
  • Price: $89.95 AUD
  • Colours: Stone, Beige, Birch, Black, Charcoal, Khaki, Navy, Coffee
  • Sizes: 28 to 38
  • Fit: Slim Fit
  • Fabric: 98% Cotton 2% Elastane
Shop at Unison Label

6. Best Premium Upgrade: Jac + Jack Henri Cotton Chino

For those looking to step up into luxury chino territory, Jac + Jack’s Henri Chino is worth the investment (but still relatively affordable). Cut from premium Japanese cotton, it’s soft, lightweight, and breathable. It falls with a clean, natural drape that cheaper fabrics just can’t match, making it a great chino option whether you’re dressing it up with a blazer or keeping it casual with a graphic tee.

Jac and jack henri cotton chino
  • Price: $280.00 AUD
  • Colours: Bale, Marine
  • Sizes: 28 to 38
  • Fit: Wide Leg
  • Fabric: Japanese Cotton Twill
Shop at Jac + Jack

7. Best Straight Fit: Academy Brand Cooper Straight Chino

Academy Brand knows how to do a modern pant fit without squeezing the life out of your legs. Case in point: the Cooper Straight Chino. They’re made from a brushed cotton with a touch of stretch, giving them a softer, slightly richer feel than standard flat twill. A very wallet-friendly option if you’re looking for something comfortable and stylish.

Academy cooper straight chino
  • Price: $109.95 AUD
  • Colours: Stone
  • Sizes: 28 to 38
  • Fit: Straight Leg
  • Fabric: 98% Cotton, 2% Spandex
Shop at Academy Brand

8. Best Tapered Fit: Levi’s XX Chino Standard Taper

Levi’s did not invent the chino, but they have been perfecting it for decades. The XX Chino Standard Taper sits slightly roomier than the Slim Taper through the thigh, then tapers nicely from the knee to the ankle (a shape that works on most body types without requiring any tailoring). The 100% cotton twill has a soft, broken-in quality from the first wear. If you already own a pair of Levi’s jeans and like the way they fit, you’ll probably also rate the XX Chino.

Levis xx chino standard
  • Price: $109.95 AUD
  • Colours: Coffee Twill, True Chino, Navy Blazer, Olive Night, Mineral Black
  • Sizes: 28 to 44 (Lengths 28, 30, 32, 34)
  • Fit: Standard Taper
  • Fabric: 100% Cotton Twill
Shop at Levi’s

What to Look for in Chinos

Fabric is the most important thing to look for in a pair of chinos, as it determines how a chino pant drapes, holds its shape, and ages. Here are some common chino fabrics and the pros and cons:

FabricBest ForProsCons
100% Cotton TwillEveryday wear, classic lookBreathable, durable, ages wellCan wrinkle, no stretch
Cotton + Elastane BlendOffice, travel, active daysStretch, comfort, wrinkle-resistantLess premium drape
Organic CottonSustainability-conscious buyersSofter hand feel, eco credentialsOften pricier
LinenWarm climates, summerLightweight, breathable, relaxedWrinkles easily, casual only
Japanese Cotton TwillPremium, luxurySuperior drape, softness, longevityPremium price tag
Scroll horizontally to view full table

For everyday office wear, a cotton-elastane blend (like Uniqlo’s 97% Cotton, 3% Elastane) is the sweet spot – it gives you the classic chino look with just enough stretch to survive a full day at a desk. For weekend wear or warmer months, linen or lightweight cotton twill is the move. If you’re okay to spend a little more on your chinos, Japanese cotton twill (as found in Jac + Jack’s Henri Chino) is the gold standard. It drapes beautifully, softens with age, and holds its shape far better than cheaper alternatives.

What Shoes to Wear With Chinos

The beauty of a good chino is that it plays well with almost every shoe in your rotation. Here are some example pairings to try out:

ShoeBest Chino PairingOccasion
LoafersSlim or straight fit, neutral tonesOffice, dinner, smart casual
White Leather SneakersSlim or tapered fit, beige or oliveWeekend, casual Friday
Chelsea BootsStraight or wide-leg fitEvening, winter, smart casual
Derby / Oxford ShoesSlim or straight fit, navy or stoneFormal office, events
Suede Chukka BootsAny fit, earthy tonesEveryday, transitional weather
Boat ShoesRelaxed or wide-leg fitWeekend, coastal, summer
Chunky Leather BootsWide-leg or relaxed fitWeekend, casual, winter
Scroll horizontally to view full table

The rule of thumb: the more relaxed the chino, the chunkier and more casual the shoe can be. A wide-leg chino like the M.J. Bale Rawlands looks incredible with a heavy leather boot or a boat shoe. A slim-fit chino like the Uniqlo or Unison Label is best paired with something clean and minimal, like a white leather sneaker or a sleek loafer. Avoid running shoes with chinos unless you are actively running… in which case, maybe don’t wear chinos.

What Tops to Wear With Chinos

Chinos are the great equaliser of the wardrobe. They work with almost everything, but some combinations are better than others.

TopBest Chino PairingOccasion
Oxford Button-DownAny fit, any colourOffice, smart casual, dates
Plain White or Neutral TeeSlim or relaxed fitWeekend, casual
Linen Shirt (untucked)Relaxed or wide-leg fitSummer, coastal, weekend
Polo ShirtSlim or straight fitSmart casual, golf, summer
Blazer + T-ShirtStraight or wide-leg fitEvening, dinner, events
Knit Jumper / CrewneckAny fitAutumn/winter, office, casual
Band Tee or Graphic TeeRelaxed or wide-leg fitWeekend, casual
Scroll horizontally to view full table

The most versatile combination in the chino playbook is a slim or straight-fit chino in a neutral colour (stone, beige, olive, or navy) paired with an Oxford shirt. It works for the office, a date, and a Sunday pub lunch. From there, chinos expand in both directions: dress it up with a blazer and loafers, or dress it down with a washed tee and sneakers. The wide-leg silhouette (like the M.J. Bale Rawlands or the G-Star pleated) is best worn with something more fitted on top like a slim polo, a tucked-in tee, or a knit to balance the volume.

Men’s Chinos FAQs

What’s the best colour for chinos?

For maximum versatility, you can’t go wrong with classic beige or tan, as both pair well with almost any shirt, jacket, or footwear combo. If you already have the basics covered, deeper neutral shades like olive or charcoal are great add-ons.

What is the difference between slim, tapered, and straight fit chinos?

Slim fit chinos are cut close to the body from the hip down to the ankle. Straight fit chinos fall straight from the knee down, offering a more classic, relaxed look. Tapered fits are the best of both worlds: they offer room in the thighs (like a straight fit) but narrow down from the knee to the ankle (like a slim fit).

What style of men’s chinos is most on-trend at the moment?

Skinny-fit chinos are a no-no. Instead, look for relaxed, straight-leg or wide-leg cuts with a higher rise and a wider leg opening. Subtle front pleats are also trending – so bonus style points if you add these to your wardrobe.

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Ally Burnie

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Ally Burnie

Ally is Man of Many's resident Melbourne expert with a passion for eating, drinking, op-shopping and exploring all VIC has to offer in her yellow/orange Jeep. She finds it impossible to sit still (she's working on it), so when she's ...

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