How to Pull Off John Travolta’s Silly Little Beret and Not Look Mimecore

We all cope with the passage of time differently. Some men buy a vintage sports car, some take up sourdough baking, and some spend more time at the golf course than they do with their significant other to avoid stacking the dishwasher. John Travolta? He bought a dozen (literally) slouched berets and declared himself a cinematic auteur.

While the 72-year-old debuted his head-turning look during a brief stop at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival to promote his new directorial effort, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, the real story isn’t the red carpet. It’s the unyielding audacity of a man deciding that the best way to be taken seriously as a director is to dress exactly like a 1940s caricature of one.

The internet quickly addressed it as completely absurd. But we kind of love it. Travolta’s beret era is a near-perfect masterclass in how to wear something slightly ridiculous and totally get away with it. Want to do the same? Here’s your style guide to harnessing that “Travolta-chic” hat energy for yourself.

John Travolta wearing his signature white beret | Image: Supplied

1. Dress for the Delusion (Method Dressing)

When asked why he suddenly looked like he was about to paint a bowl of fruit on the Left Bank, Travolta was unapologetic. He told Variety’s Marc Malkin that, since he was directing a movie, he needed to look the part. “I said, ‘I’m a director this time. You’re an actor, play the part of a director, look like an old-school director,” he explained. “So I looked up all the old-school directors, and they all had berets and sometimes glasses, and it was very… cliché, but in a wonderful way.”

The Style Takeaway: If you’re going to wear a ludicrous statement piece, tie it to a deeply held personal delusion. Want to wear an ascot? Tell people you’re “channelling the ghost of a Victorian railway tycoon.” When you anchor your silly choices in a firm narrative, people are too intimidated by your confidence to tell you to take the hat off.

2. Use Headwear as a Filing System

Travolta reasoned that after half a century in Hollywood, his red carpet looks had flatlined into a blur. “I looked at all the photographs of me for 50 years, and I can’t tell you the difference,” he admitted. He needed the berets so that, years from now, he could point to a photo and recognise the era: “I’ll know — ‘Oh, that was Propeller One-Way Night Coach, that was Cannes, that’s when I won the Palme d’Or,’ and I’ll have a vividness of it.”

The Style Takeaway: Use questionable accessories to bookmark your life. Moving to a new city? Time for a bolo tie. Going through a messy breakup? Welcome to your tinted-aviators phase. It acts as a visual filing system for your memories. Plus, it gives your friends a convenient way to chronologically categorise your midlife crises.

3. The Brute-Force Method (Commit to the Bit)

Travolta didn’t just nervously don a single beret and take it off the second someone looked at him sideways. He bought at least twelve of them. He wore a navy one, a white one, a beige one, and a black one. He flooded the zone with berets, defending the choice by pointing to history. “The beret has been around for 800 years. You know, the military – it’s an old-school thing.”

The Style Takeaway: If you wear a bizarre accessory once, you are a guy who made a mistake. If you wear it 12 times in 4 days, it suddenly becomes a “signature look” with centuries of historical precedent. You have to bludgeon the public into accepting your new aesthetic through sheer, unapologetic repetition.

4. Distract With Excellent Tailoring

Placing a beret on an adult man is a high-risk maneuver. Travolta barely survived the gamble by ensuring the rest of his outfit was aggressively normal and impossibly crisp. He paired the silly hats with sharp suits, a perfectly groomed goatee, and an aura of quiet wealth.

The Style Takeaway: A loud accessory demands a very quiet outfit. If you’re wearing a statement piece that begs to be mocked, you must ensure that your jacket fits perfectly and your shoes are shined. Give the critics nothing else to work with.

5. Source Your Accessories Unexpectedly

If you’re wondering where one acquires an armful of Auteur-grade headwear, internet sleuths have a prevailing theory. Speculation points toward Stephen Jones Millinery, the legendary milliner (person who designs, makes, and sells hats, fascinators, and headpieces) who crafted the striking white beret that Formula 1 icon Lewis Hamilton wore to the 2025 Met Gala to complement his custom Wales Bonner suit.

The Style Takeaway: True fashion pioneers do not care about gendered departments. Sourcing your hyper-masculine, military-inspired midlife-crisis headwear from a women’s spring millinery line only makes your commitment to the bit that much more legendary. So shop wildly on your quest to find the ultimate beret.

John Travolta wearing his signature white beret | Image: Supplied

Final Verdict: Don’t Forget to Have a Laugh, Not a Mime

Menswear is often a tragic sea of navy blue, charcoal grey, and soul-crushing boredom. Travolta reminded us that fashion is, ultimately, just clothes. “We can have fun too,” he noted, and we wholeheartedly agree with his sentiment.

So, go ahead. Buy the silly little hat. Wear the bright boots. Life is short, and you might as well give people something to talk about.

The “Travolta-Chic” Auteur The “Weekend Mime” The Fit Slouched effortlessly to one side, defying gravity. Pulled down tightly over the ears like a shower cap. The Wardrobe Crisp, expensive tailoring, vintage wire-rimmed glasses. A black-and-white horizontally striped shirt and suspenders. The Vibe “I am contemplating the duality of man.” “I am trapped inside an invisible glass box.” Scroll horizontally to view full table

But a final word of advice before you run out to your nearest milliner: make sure you understand the fine line between “Hollywood Auteur” and “Street Performer.”