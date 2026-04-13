Bvlgari Defines Effortless Elegance and Luxury at Watches and Wonders 2026

By Rob Edwards - Sponsored Updated: 14 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

In 2025, Bvlgari wowed the watchmaking world with the launch of the thinnest flying tourbillon ever created: the Octo Finissimo Ultra Tourbillon. A towering achievement, it was a feat of extraordinary ambition, exceptional ingenuity, and exquisite elegance that spoke to the maison’s more than 140 years of crafting at the cutting edge of design and beauty.

Now, Rome’s foremost house of luxury has unveiled an even more extravagant incarnation of this landmark release, bringing it to life through the harnessing of precious platinum.

Its arrival is accompanied by a quartet of svelte new Octo Finissimo releases that embody Bvlgari’s infinite devotion to the innovative and the chic. Reducing the Octo Finissimo’s diameter to 37 mm, the four pieces continue the line’s tribute to Roman architecture, boasting edges, curves, and volumes that evoke the iconic city’s columns and domes to stunning effect.

Let’s take a closer look at these gorgeous new releases and discover how Bvlgari continues to inspire in the most luxurious way.

A Prize in Platinum

Taking one of 2025’s most desirable watches (it won the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève, after all) and reimagining it in an even more exclusive fashion, the Octo Finissimo Ultra Tourbillon Platinum is a remarkable release made all the more beautiful through its use of precious metal.

Limited to just 10 pieces (half the number of its predecessor), it retains the thinness of just 1.85 mm and is elevated by the use of a striking blue tone across its skeletonised dial. The platinum of the 40 mm case and integrated bracelet reflects Bvlgari’s longstanding commitment to luxury and craftsmanship—the material made appearances in early Bvlgari collections and one-of-a-kind high jewellery creations—while the watch’s dedicated mainplate boasting an original galvanic treatment, a steel ratchet wheel, and a bracelet that alternates satin-brushed and polished finishes all contribute to a picture that’s equal parts innovative, practical, and beautiful.

An exceptional watch requires an exceptional movement, and this one is powered by the remarkably thin BVF 900 flying tourbillon calibre, which is a hand-wound mechanical movement with a 42-hour power reserve that operates at 28,800 vibrations per hour (4 Hz), and measures a hard-to-fathom 1.55 mm thick.

The Octo Finissimo Ultra Tourbillon Platinum takes one of watchmaking’s greatest achievements and asks how it can be made even more perfect. The answer is simple: use precious platinum and brilliant blue to create a new masterpiece that represents Bvlgari’s singular vision for the future of elegance and style.

An Effortless Elegance

Since its introduction in 2014, Bvlgari’s Octo Finissimo has been an expression of the maison’s sense of sprezzatura, an Italian word meaning “studied nonchalance” or the art of making style and elegance appear effortless.

With its new four-piece collection of 37 mm timepieces, this attitude is once again imbued in each watch. Not to suggest that Bvlgari has in any way taken a nonchalant approach to creating these pieces, far from it, but rather that each one enables the wearer to exude this enviable quality in spades.

The collection uses the calibre BVF 100, a new in-house, automatic-winding movement across three of its pieces (these are finished in sandblasted titanium, satin-polished titanium, and satin-polished yellow gold), while the fourth is also finished in sandblasted titanium and boasts a manual winding minute repeater — more on that in a moment.

The new movement included in the first three of these releases is powered by a highly efficient micro-rotor winding a high-energy storing barrel in a more compact format. Despite being 0.12 mm thicker than the movement found in Bvlgari’s 40 mm Octo Finissimo, this one still achieves a 20 per cent reduction in volume. The result of three years of development and validation within Bvlgari’s Swiss workshop, the calibre BVF 100 with micro-rotor has a diameter of just 31 mm and measures a mere 2.35 mm in height. Despite these compact dimensions, the watch is still able to deliver 72 hours of power reserve.

Further, these dimensions have empowered Bvlgari to offer the supreme refinement of the compact 37 mm form factor, delivering enhanced ergonomics. In fact, the assembled timepiece weighs just 65 grams, offering an unprecedented degree of everyday wearability.

Without question, Bvlgari has asserted its status at the height of watch construction and finishing across these four references. It’s on full display from the new profile for the octagonal screws to the movement finishing (particularly on the bridges and mainplate), which stands out due to its radiating Côtes de Genève, a rare, more demanding motif than traditional straight Geneva stripes.

Finally, we have to return to the minute repeater incarnation of the 37 mm Octo Finissimo. This watch is powered by Bvlgari’s in-house calibre BVL 362 and has been realised in sandblasted titanium specifically due to its considerable acoustic properties. It adds even more intricacy to the new line, providing a superb marriage of form and function.

All Roads Lead to Rome

With the Octo Finissimo Ultra Tourbillon Platinum and 37 mm Octo Finissimo collection, Bvlgari’s material mastery and deft design have never been more clear, nor has there been a more exciting time to witness the maison’s trajectory.

The path forward for Bulgari can be one of infinite possibilities, assuming said possibilities come in form factors that boast record-breaking thinness, supreme elegance, and a generous serving of sprezzatura.