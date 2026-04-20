Ulysse Nardin [Super] Freak is the Most Complicated Time-Only Watch Ever Made

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 21 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Ulysse Nardin (Super) Freak at a Glance:

Billed as the world’s first automatic double tourbillon carousel watch.

Features the world’s smallest gimbal system and vertical differential.

Powered by the highly efficient Grinder automatic winding system.

Every piece requires 60 hours of manual assembly by a single watchmaker.

Limited to just 50 pieces worldwide, priced at AUD$608,900 (USD$393,600).

Back in 2001, Ulysse Nardin dropped a sledgehammer on the watchmaking world with the release of the original Freak. It had no crown, no traditional hands, and no standard dial. It was a massive carousel that rotated to tell the time, confusing any watch enthusiast who had never seen anything like it before. It was also the very first watch in history to use silicon parts, which has become an industry favourite today.

When we fast forward 25 years, and to celebrate both this milestone and the brand’s 180th anniversary, the independent Swiss Maison is pushing the boundaries of high horology once again.

Enter the Ulysse Nardin (Super) Freak, which is officially billed as the most complicated time-only watch ever created. Quite simply, it’s a masterclass in mechanical extremity, which is something that we had a chance to experience, if only for a moment, at Watches and Wonders 2026.

Ulysse Nardin (Super) Freak ref. 2520-500LE-3A-BLUE/3A | Image: Supplied / Ulysse Nardin

Engineering the First Automatic Double Tourbillon

The beating heart of the (Super) Freak is the newly developed in-house Calibre UN-252 movement, a mechanical powerhouse comprising a scarcely believable 511 individual components.

It took four years of intensive research and development to bring this beast to life. However, the standout visual feature for us is the minute bridge that casually holds two titanium flying tourbillons. These tourbillons are inclined at 10 degrees and rotate in opposite directions, completing a full revolution every 60 seconds. The entire mechanism sits on a flying carousel that turns once per hour, but despite this extreme mechanical complexity, the entire minute bridge weighs a mere 3.5 grams.

Powering two tourbillons requires an immense amount of energy. To solve this, Ulysse Nardin utilised its patented Grinder system. Recognised as the industry’s most efficient automatic winding system, it uses four ultra-thin levers to double the angular stroke, capturing even the slightest wrist movements to deliver a three-day power reserve. That’s immensely impressive, no matter how you feel about the watch’s design.

To make this architecture function smoothly, the brand had to invent entirely new micro-mechanisms. The (Super) Freak features the world’s smallest vertical differential, measuring just 5 mm across 69 microscopic components. This tiny piece averages the two tourbillons’ rates to ensure absolute precision and stability. Even more impressive is the newly patented gimbal system that measures only 4.8 mm, receives energy from the differential, and transmits it flawlessly to the cylindrical seconds indicator. We’ll also note that this marks the very first time a seconds display has been introduced in the Freak collection. Both the gimbal and the differential are manufactured to mind-bending one-micron tolerances.

Ulysse Nardin (Super) Freak ref. 2520-500LE-3A-BLUE/3A | Image: Supplied / Ulysse Nardin Ulysse Nardin (Super) Freak ref. 2520-500LE-3A-BLUE/3A | Image: Supplied / Ulysse Nardin Ulysse Nardin (Super) Freak ref. 2520-500LE-3A-BLUE/3A | Image: Supplied / Ulysse Nardin Ulysse Nardin (Super) Freak ref. 2520-500LE-3A-BLUE/3A | Image: Supplied / Ulysse Nardin

High Craftsmanship Meets Nanosital Technology

While the (Super) Freak is undeniably a hyper-technical machine, it’s still deeply rooted in traditional craftsmanship.

More than 70% of the movement is finished entirely by hand using traditional tools like leather buffs and wooden sticks. Every single one of these 50 limited-edition watches requires 60 hours of manual assembly by a single Grandes Complications watchmaker in La Chaux-de-Fonds.

Visually, the watch is impressive, but we’re not sure it’s “beautiful” in a traditional sense. It’s staggering that 97.46% of the movement is in constant motion, creating a living architectural show beneath the sapphire crystal, and that’s probably the most beautiful part of the watch. Time is indicated over a transparent blue hour disc crafted from Nanosital (a high-tech polycrystalline material chosen for purity, density, and durability). It’s then accented with white Super-LumiNova, with an “icy” blue disc revealing the automatic movement beneath and subtly nodding to the brand’s rich maritime heritage.

This is all housed in a sleek 44 mm white gold case that feels surprisingly comfortable on the wrist despite its significant heft. True to the Freak’s disruptive DNA, there is no crown as per, and you set the time by rotating the bezel, and you manually wind it (if needed) via the open sapphire case back. We’re telling you this just in case you’re one of the 50 people who pay AUD$608,900 ($393,600 USD / CHF 320,000 / EUR 348,100) for the Ulysse Nardin Super Freak.

Ulysse Nardin (Super) Freak ref. 2520-500LE-3A-BLUE/3A | Image: Supplied / Ulysse Nardin

Ulysse Nardin Super Freak Specs and Pricing

Price: AUD$608,900 ($393,600 USD / CHF 320,000 / EUR 348,100)