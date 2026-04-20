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Grand seiko masterpiece sbgz011 on wrist
WATCHES

$120,000 Grand Seiko Masterpiece SBGZ011 Captures a Mystic Waterfall in Platinum

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Updated:

Readtime: 5 min

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Grand Seiko Masterpiece SBGZ011 at a Glance:

  • Limited to just 50 pieces worldwide and crafted by the elite Micro Artist Studio.
  • Features a fully hand-engraved Platinum 950 case and dial inspired by the Tateshina Waterfall.
  • Powered by the manual-winding Calibre 9R02, the thinnest Spring Drive movement to date.
  • Boasts a massive 84-hour power reserve thanks to an innovative Torque Return System.
  • Exclusive strap by KYOTO Leather using traditional Nishijin weaving and gold leaf techniques.

When we enthusiasts think of Grand Seiko’s elite Micro Artist Studio, we expect an almost obsessive dedication to nature-inspired craftsmanship. Nestled in the city of Shiojiri in Nagano Prefecture, this atelier is responsible for some of the most incredible horology on the planet. Now, the brand is channelling the serene, primeval beauty of central Japan’s majestic Tateshina Waterfall into a new manual-winding masterpiece called the Grand Seiko Masterpiece ref. SBGZ011.

We had a chance to put it on our wrist at Watches & Wonders 2026, and it was a phenomenal execution that proves Grand Seiko isn’t solely focused on beautiful dials, accurate movements, and dive watches, they’re capable of combining all of these elements to create some of the most elite finishing in the wearable landscapes.

Grand seiko masterpiece sbgz011 dial
Grand Seiko Masterpiece ref. SBGZ011 | Image: Grand Seiko

Dial and Case Flowing with Platinum

I’ll start by noting that the SBGZ011 is built around the legendary 44GS case design, a geometry defined by its flat surfaces and razor-sharp edges. However, the brand has taken this iconic silhouette and fully hand-engraved it, which is why it looks better in person than in pictures. Echoing the flow of water, countless radiating lines flow seamlessly across the Platinum 950 case, catching the light from every conceivable angle. Remarkably, the case maintains a slim profile of just 9.6mm, matching the exact thickness of the original 1967 44GS.

This fluid aesthetic continues onto the dial, where engraved lines run in multiple directions, converging to capture the idea of spring water emerging from the earth, according to one of the designers in the room with us during the touch-and-try session at Watches & Wonders 2026.

Put against this textured, silvery canvas are the hour and minute hands – along with the hand-applied, diamond-cut markers – forged from 14k white gold. Look at six o’clock, and you’ll find a subtle star mark that denotes these solid gold additions. To complete the serene picture, a tempered grey Spring Drive seconds hand glides silently and continuously across the dial.

Grand seiko masterpiece sbgz011 caseback
Grand Seiko Masterpiece ref. SBGZ011 | Image: Grand Seiko

Driven by the Calibre 9R02 Spring Drive

Beneath this wild, artistic exterior sits a next-level piece of mechanical engineering. The timepiece is powered by the manual-winding Spring Drive Calibre 9R02. Measuring a mere 4.0 mm thick, it’s Grand Seiko’s thinnest Spring Drive movement to date.

Despite its slender profile, it packs a massive 84-hour power reserve. This is achieved through a Dual Spring Barrel and an ingenious Torque Return System. When the mainspring is fully wound, approximately 30% of the available power is typically wasted in a normal movement. The Torque Return System captures this excess energy and uses it to rewind the mainspring, maximising efficiency in a way that only Grand Seiko seems to be concerned with.

When we flip the watch over, we reveal two hand-finished bridges featuring high-polished edges and fine straight graining. The barrel is adorned with a bellflower motif (a symbol of Shiojiri) that offers a subtle tribute to the studio’s birthplace, alongside a customizable 18k gold “Micro Artist” plaque.

Grand seiko masterpiece sbgz011 special strap
Grand Seiko Masterpiece ref. SBGZ011 | Image: Grand Seiko

Kyoto Leather and the Art of the Strap

To round out the release, Grand Seiko is offering the watch with two distinct straps that evoke different expressions of water. The first is a classically styled black crocodile leather strap finished with outer glazing, while the second is a true artisanal showpiece created by KYOTO Leather. This strap fuses the traditional craftsmanship of Japanese kimonos by incorporating Nishijin weaving and gold-leaf techniques from Kyoto with the expertise of tanners from Himeji.

The result is a distinctly Japanese leather strap with metallic accents inspired by the shimmer of splashing water, secured by a Platinum 950 and 18k white gold clasp.

Limited to a highly exclusive run of just 50 pieces, the Grand Seiko Masterpiece SBGZ011 shows once again that the Micro Artist Studio remains unmatched in blending horological technology with next-level craftsmanship.

Grand seiko masterpiece sbgz011 2
Grand Seiko Masterpiece ref. SBGZ011 | Image: Grand Seiko

Grand Seiko Masterpiece SBGZ011 Specs and Pricing

Price: AUD$120,000

  • Reference: SBGZ011
  • Driving system: Manual-winding Spring Drive Calibre 9R02
  • Power reserve: 84 hours (featuring Dual Spring Barrel and Torque Return System)
  • Accuracy: ± 15 seconds per month (± 1 second per day)
  • Case material: Platinum 950
  • Dimensions: 40.0mm diameter, 9.6mm thickness
  • Crystal: Box-shaped sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating on the inner surface
  • Straps: Glazed black crocodile strap and an additional leather strap by KYOTO Leather.
  • Water resistance: 3 bar
  • Magnetic resistance: 4,800 A/m
  • Availability: Limited edition of 50 pieces, available exclusively at Grand Seiko Boutiques in July.
Learn more at Grand Seiko
Grand seiko masterpiece sbgz011 on wrist 2
Grand Seiko Masterpiece ref. SBGZ011 | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

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Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

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