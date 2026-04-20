Piaget Polo 79 ‘Sodalite’ is a Heavyweight Ribbon of Gold With a Heart of Stone

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 20 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Piaget Polo 79 ‘Sodalite’ at a Glance:

Piaget is expanding its Polo 79 collection with a new white gold dial featuring blue sodalite.

38 mm icon is also offered in a highly versatile two-tone variation.

The watch is powered by the ultra-thin self-winding 1200P1 movement.

Signature gadroons continue to reign supreme, enhancing the shape.

While the 1970s saw a wave of “sport-chic” watches chiselled from steel, Piaget made history with a completely different idea. Back in 1979 (you guessed it), the brand launched a piece that stood out for its unique style and its model name, which was a first for the Maison. Fully forged in gold, the Piaget Polo quickly made a name for itself as an avant-garde icon, defying the prevailing style codes of its time.

Yves G. Piaget was a keen horse rider, and he fused his love of polo and of high society into a watch that came to define 80s glamour. It was the ultimate statement piece, meant to be worn just as easily in Palm Beach clubs as at Chez Régine in New York. With its hundreds of grams of gold, distinctive design, and undeniable elegance, the Polo won over watch enthusiasts and the jet set of the era, including Ursula Andress and Andy Warhol. The entire philosophy behind the model was perfectly captured by Yves G. Piaget, who liked to say, “it is a bracelet featuring a watch, not a watch featuring a bracelet…”.

Now, at the 2026 edition of Watches and Wonders, the Maison is leaning heavily into that rich heritage. Piaget is highlighting its signature gadroons, a decorative feature that adds a touch of Piaget sophistication to its watches.

Piaget Polo 79 in White Gold Sodalite ref. G0A51151 | Image: Supplied

This Piaget Polo 79 Has a True Heart of Stone

Following on from the success of the Piaget Polo 79 in yellow gold, white gold, and now in a highly versatile two-tone version, the icon is being adorned with another of the Maison’s historical signatures: ornamental stone.

Previously, the vintage models showcased materials like onyx and lapis lazuli. Today, for the very first time, ornamental stone features in the contemporary range on a precious sodalite version. Showcasing sensational materials and a subtle play on depth, the contrasting mineral dial highlights the uniqueness of the gadroons so beloved by Maison Piaget.

The deep blue sodalite dial, mottled with natural white veining, means no two watches will ever look exactly the same. The mineral is precision-cut and integrated seamlessly with the 18K white gold gadroons traversing the dial.

Piaget Polo 79 in White Gold Sodalite ref. G0A51151 | Image: Supplied

Hands-On: A Heavyweight Ribbon of White Gold

When I finally had the chance to strap the new Polo 79 Sodalite on my wrist at the booth in Geneva, Yves G. Piaget’s old adage instantly clicked. It truly feels like an uninterrupted, seamless ribbon of precious metal that just happens to tell the time. Sure, that makes it a little less enthusiast skewed, and more jewelery, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that it is an exceptional way to tell the time.

The 38 mm proportions are the absolute sweet spot for a watch of this style. It doesn’t overpower the wrist, but make no mistake you feel that 18K white gold. It has a serious, satisfying heft that reminds you exactly what you are wearing, something that I look for in all gold watches. Yet, despite the weight, it sits incredibly flush against my skin. That’s entirely thanks to the ultra-thin self-winding movement 1200P1 beating inside, keeping the profile elegant and sharp.

Under the bright studio lights at our touch and try session, the watch felt like a fashion chameleon. The signature gadroons provide an architectural play on depth, catching the light and shifting beautifully as you turn your wrist. Meanwhile, that deep blue sodalite dial offers a rich, natural contrast to the high-polish white gold, bringing an effortless, slightly bohemian elegance to the piece.

It’s a fantastic execution that proves the Polo 79 still embodies quintessential casual chic. Now more than ever, it’s staying true to its roots.

Piaget Polo 79 in White Gold Sodalite ref. G0A51151 | Image: Supplied

Piaget Polo 79 Sodalite Specs and Pricing

Price: CHF 84,500 / €103,000 / approx. AUD$151,000

Reference: G0A51151

G0A51151 Movement: Ultra-thin self-winding movement 1200P1 with a micro-rotor.

Ultra-thin self-winding movement 1200P1 with a micro-rotor. Power Reserve: 44 hours

44 hours Case Size: 38 mm.

38 mm. Case Material: Rhodium-finished 18K white gold

Rhodium-finished 18K white gold Dial: Precious blue sodalite ornamental stone (approx. 2.8 cts) with signature gadroons.

Precious blue sodalite ornamental stone (approx. 2.8 cts) with signature gadroons. Strap: Integrated 18K white gold bracelet with a triple folding clasp

Integrated 18K white gold bracelet with a triple folding clasp Water Resistance: 50 metres (5 bar)