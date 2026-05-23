Man of Many’s Staff Favourites – 23 May, 2026

By Rob Edwards - News Updated: 23 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 7 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Welcome back to another round of Man of Many’s Staff Favourites! It’s been a mad week, but we’ve still found the time to showcase the items, services, entertainment, and experiences that have caught our eye over the last seven days.

We get to try so much of the cool, novel, and curious on a daily basis, but these encounters don’t always result in full write-ups or reviews. Instead, we collect them here in the hope you’ll find something new and exciting to give your weekend a lift. This week features some must-have running gear, the latest from Longines, and a new bottle of peaty goodness from Ardbeg. But first, the best place to kick back in New York City…

Le Dive NYC / Image; Scott Purcell

Le Dive – The West Village Sidewalk Bar Where People Watching Is a Competitive Sport

Scott Purcell – Co-Founder

I’m in New York this week visiting my sister, Jacqui, and my niece. On Sunday afternoon, we wandered into the West Village looking for somewhere to perch in the sun, and Jacqui dragged us into Le Dive, which is apparently her local now.

It’s a French tabac, done properly. Candles, marble tables, a dark room with a big sidewalk patio out the front that becomes the most fought-over piece of pavement in lower Manhattan the second the sun comes out. The menu is short and French. I had a glass of champagne followed by a beer, and we shared the mustardy steak tartare and a plate of frites I would happily fly back for. Nothing on the table felt like it was trying too hard.

The real reason you come, though, is the people watching. It’s peak “New York”, the kinda vibe where dogs in handbags outnumber children, and everyone is pretending they’re not looking at each other while absolutely looking at each other. We sat there quietly grading passers-by for the better part of two hours.

If you’re in town with a free afternoon, get there by 4.30 pm, claim a sidewalk table, and don’t move. Walk-ins only, so Resy won’t help you.

Favourite Article of the Week: Chaos at Swatch Boutiques as Resellers Flip Swatch x AP Pocket Watch for Thousands

Favourite Video of the Week: Sydney Whisky Month 2026 x LARK Distillery

Lululemon Fast and Free Lined Running Short 5″ | Image: Supplied

Lululemon Fast and Free Lined Running Short 5″

Frank Arthur – Co-Founder

I’m not usually a five-inch inseam guy, but after committing to the occasional run, I decided it was time to change things up and get me some short shorts. Lululemon hooked me up with the Fast and Free Lined Running Shorts, and after taking them out on their first proper outing a couple of days ago, I was quite impressed. Cut from a lightweight and highly breathable perforated Swift fabric, they’re incredibly soft and comfortable against the skin. The overall construction is solid, and the lightweight material offers plenty of breathing room in the thighs and nether regions without feeling baggy.

Whether you’re just starting out or a seasoned runner, the details really hit the mark. The sweat-wicking liner features a supportive built-in pouch and handy side drop-in pockets, while the quick-drying fabric moves with you effortlessly with little friction. If you’re looking to upgrade your running kit with something lightweight and comfortable, these are well worth considering for your weekly rotation.

Favourite Article of the Week: Kouros Maghsoudi x Silence Please Is Unlike Any Speaker You’ve Ever Seen

Ardbeg Dulce | Image: Supplied

Ardbeg Dolce

Rob Stott – Editor-in-Chief

As I’ve mentioned in this column before, I’m still on a bit of a learning curve as I’ve developed my whisky palate over recent months. According to my ongoing ChatGPT Whisky Tasting note, I prefer a dram that “unfolds gradually,” favouring “balance” over “intensity.” Because of that, you might not expect me to typically go for Ardbeg – the Islay distillery famous for its massive, peaty, smoky drops.

But this week, I got a taste of the new Ardbeg Dolce, a limited-edition release that brings a sweet touch of Sicily to the distillery’s signature smoke by utilising sweet Marsala wine casks. It still packs that classic Ardbeg punch, but with a rich, citrus-infused sweetness to balance it out. Adding a few drops of water unlocks a beautiful, creamy texture and softens the spice even further, which hits the sweet spot for me.

The new release comes just ahead of Ardbeg Day, the global celebration of all things Ardbeg. This year is a massive one for local peat-heads, as Dr Bill Lumsden, the Head of Distilling & Whisky Creation, is heading to Sydney for the festivities. Discover more here.

Favourite Article of the Week: I’ve listened to Genesis Owusu’s cover of the Rolling Stones for Like A Version several times this week

New Balance 1080v15 | Image: Supplied

New Balance 1080v15

Marcus Hurley – Media Sales and Brand Partnerships

Have I said I am not a runner on here before? I usually jump at any opportunity to let people know I am not a runner, so it would surprise me if I hadn’t said it here before. So great. We have established that I am not a runner. So imagine my surprise when I donned the NB 1080s and almost immediately wanted to start bounding around. It reminded me of when I was a kid, going into the local Foot Locker with my mother for a new pair of shoes, and experiencing that amazing feeling of trying on a fresh pair of kicks and instantly feeling like they were doing most of the walking for me.

Needless to say, after owning the 1080s for all of 24 hours, I found myself standing around with a bunch of running enthusiasts on a muggy early morning in Far North Queensland, about to use these shoes for their intended purpose. I started off, things were going well, the shoes were incredibly comfortable. But at about the 1.5km mark, I remembered I don’t like running. So I stopped and walked the rest of the way.

Why have I told you all this, you may ask? Well, look. I love shoes. And the 1080s look sick. Purple with a rainbow sole. As comfortable as a soft slipper. So they work for me because I want my feet to look good. And they will work for you if you want to both look good and actually go running.

I look forward to seeing many shoe twins as I walk around Sydney and you go running by.

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Favourite Video of the Week: Sydney Whisky Month 2026 x LARK Distillery

Longines Legend Diver 59 | Image: Supplied

Longines Legend Diver 59

I’ve long admired Longines’ Legend Diver line, and I have a particular fondness for the modern 42 mm incarnation with the fetching mesh steel bracelet. I was genuinely disappointed when Longines discontinued that model, so you can imagine my elation when a recent trip to Byron Bay to check out the new Hydroconquest releases had the added bonus of bringing me face to face with this (at the time, forthcoming) beauty.

As the name suggests, this updated reference sticks closer to Longines’ original 1959 Legend Diver. It ditches the date window of recent models, which actually better showcases how perfectly balanced that exceptional dial is, and the colouring deployed across the hands and indices is also more faithful to that original vision.

Considering it was designed to be a practical tool that aided underwater exploration, the Legend Diver has no right looking as good as it does. It’s a uniquely handsome take on the dive watch, possessing a look entirely its own. In my humble opinion, this is one of the most aesthetically pleasing watches in the sub-AUD$7k price bracket, and there’s just something about those twin crowns and the internal rotating bezel that does it for me.

Favourite Article of the Week: Kouros Maghsoudi x Silence Please Is Unlike Any Speaker You’ve Ever Seen

Favourite Video of the Week: Sydney Whisky Month 2026 x LARK Distillery