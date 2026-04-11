Man of Many’s Staff Favourites – 11 April, 2026

By Rob Edwards - News Updated: 11 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 7 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Happy Saturday, all! Man of Many’s Staff Favourites returns with more selections from our team, showcasing the highlights that have caught our eye over the last seven days.

We get to try so much of the cool, novel, and chic on a daily basis, but these encounters don’t always result in full write-ups or reviews. Instead, we collect them here for you, in the hope you’ll find something new and exciting to give your weekend a lift.

This week, we have 100-year-old cognac, a shirt that’ll help you retire your ironing board, and more. Let’s go!

FULFIL protein bars | Image: Supplied

FULFIL Vitamin & Protein Bars – The Office Snack that Won Over a Protein Bar Sceptic

Scott Purcell – Co-Founder

I’ve been a bit of a protein bar snob for years. Most of the ones I’ve tried have either tasted like sweetened cardboard or been so sugary they kind of defeat the point. So when the kind folks at Hatrikhouse PR dropped a box of FULFIL Vitamin & Protein Bars into the Man of Many office last week, the box sat on the shared snack shelf for a few days before I got around to cracking one open.

Then came one of those days. Back-to-back meetings, skipped lunch, running on coffee and good intentions. I grabbed a Chocolate Salted Caramel out of desperation, expected the worst, and was genuinely surprised. It actually tastes like chocolate. And there’s 20g of protein, under 3g of sugar, and nine vitamins hiding in it, which my F45 side persona was quietly impressed by.

I’ve since worked through the whole range. The Chocolate Peanut Butter was my clear favourite with roasted peanut chunks on top. The Milk Chocolate Crunch has that nostalgic rice-crispy vibe. The Chocolate Hazelnut Whip tastes like a Ferrero Rocher pretending to be healthy, which I’m absolutely here for. If I hadn’t already eaten them all already, I’ll be honest and say that all four flavours would have earned permanent residency in my desk drawer.

If you’ve been burned by chalky protein bars before, or you just need something that isn’t a sad servo sandwich between meetings, these are worth a crack.

Disclosure: The FULFIL Vitamin & Protein Bars were gifted to the Man of Many office by the kind folks at Hatrikhouse.

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Ruhn Agility 5″ Trunks | Image: Supplied

Ruhn Agility 5″ Trunks

Frank Arthur – Co-Founder

Ruhn is a performance underwear brand designed in Australia, built around a pretty simple idea: the best gear is the stuff you don’t notice. Their trunks are designed for movement, whether that’s on the trail, in the gym, or just getting through the day, and honestly, they deliver on it.

I’m not someone who usually has chafe issues, but a comfortable pair of undies for a workout is always a game-changer. The fabric is noticeably soft, lightweight, and most importantly, your junk stays put. No adjusting, and no fussing mid-workout.

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Van Heusen Wrinkle-Free Shirt | Image: Supplied

Van Heusen Wrinkle-Free Shirt

Harry Parsons – Head of Branded Content

Being able to wash a collared shirt, hang it out to dry and chuck it straight on for an event is a bit of a convenience hack. My ironing board barely comes out, and now it does so even less after trying Van Heusen’s Wrinkle-Free Shirts.

I’ve tried this sort of material from other brands in the past, and honestly, they’ve been decidedly uncomfortable and scratchy. I didn’t get that feeling from Van Heusen’s range. The cotton blend has a soft-touch finish, and the cut and overall finish of the shirt also make for a versatile offering that can be either suit-ready or worn more casually. A truly versatile piece of clothing that requires minimal effort.

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Old Master Spirits, A.100 Famille Cabanne | Image: Supplied

Old Master Spirits, A.100 Famille Cabanne

Rob Stott – Editor-in-Chief

I’ve written before in this column that I’m on a steep learning curve when it comes to whisky, but as the (new-ish) Editor-in-Chief here at Man of Many, I’m nothing if not dedicated to developing my palate. I’ve recently had the pleasure of tasting some of the delightful drops from Macallan, Archie Rose, Morris, and Ardbeg, and I’m learning that I have a taste for spirits with a gentle sweetness – smooth, creamy, aromatic – over anything that’s too bold or smoky.

This week, I got to try something a little different when the good folks at independent Melbourne bottler Old Master Spirits sent us a small sample of their soon-to-be-released 100-year-old Grande Champagne cognac. There’s something surreal about tasting a Cognac that was born before my own grandfather. The first impression is unbelievably smooth, almost weightless, before easing into a core of creamy walnut and soft oak. From there, it opens gently – floral aromatics, a faint botanical freshness, then a delicate, lingering sweetness. What stands out most is the balance – compared to the whiskies I’ve been trying lately, this was more of a slow reveal than a big flavour hit.

At AUD$1,399 a bottle, it’s certainly not an everyday drink, nor is it trying to be. Instead, it offers a chance to just slow down a bit and appreciate a little taste of history.

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Naked Wines | Image: Supplied

Naked Wines

Elliott Barsby – Commercial Director

One Friday, not too long ago, the Man of Many office was treated to a special delivery. A case of wine from the lovely team at Naked Wines. It didn’t last long. Bottles were quickly claimed, favourites were debated, and before we knew it, the case was empty – a sign of both the quality of wine on offer and our team’s fondness for a good drop.

This wasn’t my first experience with Naked Wines, but it helped confirm what I already knew – they have a seriously strong lineup of great wines from fantastic producers, all at very reasonable prices. What stands out most to me, though, is the opportunity to try something new.

I opted for the R. Paulazzo NSW Sauvignon Blanc 2025. It’s a varietal I wouldn’t typically reach for, but it turned out to be a great call. Fresh and vibrant, without being too sweet, it delivered plenty of bright, fruity notes like passionfruit and guava. We opened it that weekend with friends, who echoed the same sentiment – not usually their first pick, but easy to drink and genuinely refreshing, and would buy again.

As comforting as it is to stick with what you know, there’s something to be said for branching out and trying something new. By backing independent winemakers directly, they can offer high-quality wines at great prices, and give customers access to a diverse, ever-changing selection. Not sure what you want to try next? Naked Wines is a great place to start.

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