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CULTURE

Man of Many’s Staff Favourites – 9 May, 2026

Rob Edwards
By Rob Edwards - News

Updated:

Readtime: 6 min

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Happy Saturday, and welcome to another wonderful weekend. Despite a busy week that included the exciting commencement of Sydney Whisky Month, the Man of Many team is back with another round of Staff Favourites, showcasing the items, services, entertainment, and experiences that have caught our eye over the last seven days.

We get to try so much of the cool, novel, and curious on a daily basis, but these encounters don’t always result in full write-ups or reviews. Instead, we collect them here for you, in the hope you’ll find something new and exciting to give your weekend a lift. This week, we have sneakers, lamps, and clever travel essentials. Let’s go!

Dennis does it absolutely necessary lamp
Dennis Does It Absolutely Necessary Lamp | Image: Scott Purcell

Dennis Dows It Absolutely Necessary Lamp – A $135 Fix for Our Embarrassing Entryway

Scott Purcell – Co-Founder

We went on a Marie Kondo tear through the house a few weeks back, but our entryway copped the worst of it, a small mountain of shoes, helmets, gym bags, and one inflatable pool toy that had absolutely no business being there. I did my best to sell these on Facebook Marketplace but after all the back and forth, decided it really wasn’t worth the effort or my time.

So once we’d cleared the deck, the next mission was making the place feel a bit more grown-up. That’s when my fiancée, Jemma, sent me a link to the Absolutely Necessary Lamp from Dennis Did It, a Melbourne mob doing Japandi-style lighting and homewares. AUD$135, rice paper shade, timber base. Warm globe. It’s exactly the kind of thing I’d never have thought to buy on my own, and now I can’t picture the corner without it.

The light is what surprised me most. It’s soft and warm, and somehow makes the entryway feel more like a boutique hotel than a Bunnings car park. Dennis Did It reckons the temperature is friendly to your circadian rhythm, which I wouldn’t know much about, so I’ll take the brand’s word for it. Locally made, safety-certified to Aussie standards, 12-month warranty if it ever decides to die on you. If you’re trying to fancy up a tired bit of your house without forking out for some imported designer piece, it’s an easy win. Jemma was smug about it for at least a week after it arrived.

Check It Out

Disclosure: I purchased this lamp myself. No brand relationship with Dennis Did It.

Favourite Article of the Week: Grand Seiko’s Spring Drive U.F.A. Ushio 300 Diver is the Most Accurate Automatic Watch Ever Made

Favourite Video of the Week: Is This Really the Perfect Pairing? (Golf & Whisky Tested)

Huckberry Behind the Scenes of Nike ACG

Frank Arthur – Co-Founder

Huckberry has dropped this deep dive into Nike ACG, and it’s part history lesson, part reflection, part nostalgia trip, and part peek at what’s coming next. Filmed on location at the Nike campus, it’s a proper behind-the-scenes look at one of the most quietly influential sub-brands in footwear and outdoor apparel.

What makes it especially timely is where Nike sits right now. The brand has had a tough run staying culturally relevant while brands like adidas, New Balance, Salomon and Asics have all been on serious hot streaks. But ACG feels perfectly poised for this moment. With gorpcore still going strong, trail running booming, and demand for genuinely cool outdoor gear at an all-time high, this is a corner of Nike’s empire that I’m excited to monitor. Well worth a watch.

Favourite Article of the Week: Why Your Favourite Celebrity Was Nowhere to Be Seen at the 2026 Met Gala

Orbitkey 2-in-1 Toiletry Pouch
Orbitkey 2-in-1 Toiletry Pouch | Image: Supplied

Orbitkey 2-in-1 Toiletry Pouch

Rob Stott – Editor-in-Chief

A few months ago, I finally traded my jangling keychain for an Orbitkey Organiser, effectively saving my pockets from the structural failure caused by years of key hoarding. I’ve been a total convert ever since. So, when I heard the Orbitkey empire was expanding into carry goods, I didn’t need much convincing.

Lately, I’ve been road-testing the 2-in-1 Toiletry Pouch, and it’s a godsend for the “cram-everything-into-one-day” lifestyle. My mornings usually involve squeezing in laps at the pool or a gym session before hitting the office, which typically turns my backpack into a disaster zone of wet towels, lunch containers, and stray shoes. While my old pouch barely held a tin of pomade, this kit offers dedicated compartments for every grooming essential I own. It’s sleek, organised, and – most importantly – leak-proof, so a loose moisturiser cap won’t ruin my laptop. Whether it’s in my gym bag or my carry-on for the next flight, this is my new gold standard.

Check It Out

Favourite Article of the Week: Lewi Brown Talks EARLS Collection x ASICS GEL-CUMULUS 16 and Debut Football Boot

Favourite Video of the Week: Take a few minutes out of your day to watch the best music video of the year so far. You won’t regret it.

Adidas melbourne x up there - core black core black off white
adidas Melbourne x UP THERE – Core Black Core Black-Off White | Image: Supplied

adidas Melbourne x UP THERE – Core Black/Core Black-Off White

Rob Edwards – Branded Content Editor

This second pair of UP THERE-exclusve addas Melbourne trainers is even more tempting than the original.

While the first release served up a combination of white, dark green, and off-white hues, this one comes in stealthy black, which UP THERE claims is “the shade of Melbourne”. Writing as I am from sunny Sydney, I can’t vouch for that, but it certainly works as a footwear colourway, particularly when its offset by that that stark white sole and toe cap.

The shoe’s silhouette is inspired by a track spike from the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, with the midfoot ‘biscuit’ and suede collar lifted from that vintage release. Plus, the inclusion of laces in three different colours is a nice touch — it’s interesting what dfference each colour makes to the way the shoe hits.

I’m a sucker for old-school adidas trainers, so these are right up my alley. I managed to resist temptation when UP THERE released the first pair of exclusive adidas trainers, but I fear I won’t be as successful this time around.

Check It Out

Favourite Article of the Week: The Complete Guide to Rolex Nicknames, From Pepsi to Pandas and Presidents

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Rob Edwards

Branded Content Editor

Rob Edwards

Rob Edwards is Man of Many’s Branded Content Editor. As a former editor of consumer technology and lifestyle publications like T3, Official Nintendo Magazine, Official Windows Magazine, and TechRadar, Rob has honed his expertise in consumer technology and lifestyle products ...

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