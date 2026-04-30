‘STORM’ by GENER8ION Might Be The Most Incredible Music Video of 2026

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 30 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 2 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

If you’d told us in January that the best music video of the year would be a bunch of schoolboys dancing up a storm (literally, it turns out), we probably wouldn’t have believed you. But the music video for “STORM” by GENER8ION starring Yung Lean is starting to show up everywhere for all the right reasons.

Directed by Romain Gavras, the seven-minute clip plays out like a controlled descent into chaos inside a boarding school set in 2034. There’s no real plot to follow. Instead, it slowly builds tension through the setting, the behaviour, the way people move, building into a thundering crescendo of incredible choreography that even those with two left feet (like us) can appreciate. The song is pretty catchy too.

A complex machine of young men forming together, breaking apart, pushing against each other in a world that feels just familiar enough to be unsettling. You can’t really look away. So you watch it again. And again. And again.

GENER8ION – STORM starring Yung Lean | Image: YouTube

It’s not going viral because there’s something to decode. It’s spreading because it’s one of the most rewatchable music videos on the internet right now. And it’s been a while since we’ve had one like that.

The setup leans darker. A warped take on schoolboy life where everything feels like a test. Dares, destruction, group dynamics shifting in real time. Yung Lean sits at the centre of it all, not doing much, but clearly in control. You know what he’s doing is wrong, but we can’t help but be drawn in further. It builds unease without ever spelling out why.

It all lands in the final sequence. The choreography by Damien Jalet pushes precision to the edge, turning the group into something that feels less like a routine and more like a moving mass. Bodies folding, shifting, colliding. Every part of the frame is doing something. But you’ll never see it all in one sitting.

Between the slightly off-kilter future setting and the scale of that choreography, it’s not hard to see why this is doing the rounds. We’re calling it early – “STORM” by GENER8ION might already be the best music video of 2026. Do yourself a favour and watch it below.