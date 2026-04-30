Home/Entertainment
Storm by gener8ion 3
CULTUREENTERTAINMENT

‘STORM’ by GENER8ION Might Be The Most Incredible Music Video of 2026

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 2 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

If you’d told us in January that the best music video of the year would be a bunch of schoolboys dancing up a storm (literally, it turns out), we probably wouldn’t have believed you. But the music video for “STORM” by GENER8ION starring Yung Lean is starting to show up everywhere for all the right reasons.

Directed by Romain Gavras, the seven-minute clip plays out like a controlled descent into chaos inside a boarding school set in 2034. There’s no real plot to follow. Instead, it slowly builds tension through the setting, the behaviour, the way people move, building into a thundering crescendo of incredible choreography that even those with two left feet (like us) can appreciate. The song is pretty catchy too.

A complex machine of young men forming together, breaking apart, pushing against each other in a world that feels just familiar enough to be unsettling. You can’t really look away. So you watch it again. And again. And again.

Storm by gener8ion 4
GENER8ION – STORM starring Yung Lean | Image: YouTube

It’s not going viral because there’s something to decode. It’s spreading because it’s one of the most rewatchable music videos on the internet right now. And it’s been a while since we’ve had one like that.

The setup leans darker. A warped take on schoolboy life where everything feels like a test. Dares, destruction, group dynamics shifting in real time. Yung Lean sits at the centre of it all, not doing much, but clearly in control. You know what he’s doing is wrong, but we can’t help but be drawn in further. It builds unease without ever spelling out why.

It all lands in the final sequence. The choreography by Damien Jalet pushes precision to the edge, turning the group into something that feels less like a routine and more like a moving mass. Bodies folding, shifting, colliding. Every part of the frame is doing something. But you’ll never see it all in one sitting.

Between the slightly off-kilter future setting and the scale of that choreography, it’s not hard to see why this is doing the rounds. We’re calling it early – “STORM” by GENER8ION might already be the best music video of 2026. Do yourself a favour and watch it below.

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2026 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

55 Best Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Umbro x crocs clogs
SNEAKERS & SHOES

Crocs x Umbro is the Football-Themed Collab You Didn’t Know You Needed

How to look expensive on a budget 8 simple rules for the modern man
STYLE

How to Look Expensive on a Budget: 8 Simple Rules for the Modern Man

A person rappelling with mountains in the background, surrounded by lush green trees under a bright sky.
TRAVEL

Peaks & Peculiarities: Colorado’s High-Country Adventure Loop

Moody wet bar design
CULTURE

Wet Bar Ideas That’ll Make You the Undisputed Home Party Host

Mad max fury road 1
MOVIES & TV

What’s The Most Exciting Car Chase Ever? We Might Finally Have an Answer

Cartier crash skeleton
WATCHES

5 Biggest Watch Trends Spotted at Watches & Wonders 2026

Man in brown jacket and sunglasses walking on a city street with red and beige buildings in the background.
STYLE

Master the Art of Layering with MR PORTER

Butter ramen club 2026
FOOD

Calling All Sydneysiders, Butter Ramen Club is Back and Bigger Than Ever

Man with curly hair wearing a bright blue shirt against a plain white background.
CULTURE

The Ultimate Guide to Men’s Curly Hair: The Science, Products, Routines and Expert Tips

Honda prelude australia feature
CARS

2026 Honda Prelude Price and Specs Revealed for Australia

2026 Audi RS 5 Avant in red driving on a winding mountain road with trees and a sunset in the background.
CARS

How the 2026 Audi RS 5 Beats Physics With Smart Tech

Adidas adizero adios pro evo 3 10
SNEAKERS & SHOES

The $500 Adidas Shoe That Just Broke The Two-Hour Marathon Barrier

Spotify logo 1
ENTERTAINMENT

Spotify Reveals its Most Streamed Songs Ever, and Coldplay’s ‘Yellow’ is the Ultimate Survivor

R rated video game adaptations header image
ENTERTAINMENT

‘Bloodborne’, ‘Elden Ring’ and the New Era of R-Rated Game Adaptations

Layering clothes is the most underrated styling skill here's how to do it  1
STYLE

Layering Clothes is the Most Underrated Styling Skill: Here’s How to Do it 

Pint of beer
CULTURE

Do Australians Really Pay More Tax on Beer Than Gas? The Viral Claim Explained

Hulk hogan feature image
MOVIES & TV

The Uniquely American Tragedy of Hulk Hogan’s Meteoric Rise And Sad Final Chapter

Anzac day photo by david clode on unsplash
CULTURE

ANZAC Day Trading Hours 2026: What’s Open (and Closed) This Weekend