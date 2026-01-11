Home/Tech/Audio
Pro ject cd box rs2 tube
AUDIO

Pro-Ject’s $3,799 CD Box RS2 Tube Signals a Luxurious CD Era Revival

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 4 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • CDs are back, occupying a space between the romance of analogue and digital convenience.
  • Pro-Ject’s CD Box RS2 Tube leans into ritual with a top-loading design.
  • Ultra-rigid aluminium chassis and low-jitter transport reduce vibration and noise.
  • First RS-series player with DAC, plus balanced tube output stage.
  • Premium build and sound come at a steep price: AUD$3,799.

If you thought the compact disc had quietly slipped into retirement (or streaming redundancy), it might be worth taking a look around. Old technologies are finding new relevance, not because they’re more convenient, but because they feel better to use. Vinyl never really left, film cameras are hanging off wrists and around necks, and Polaroids are once again pinned to fridges. Yet, our beloved CD collections sit in an interesting middle ground.

They’re not “analogue” in the technical sense, but they belong to the same cultural pushback against frictionless, invisible tech. The CD Box RS2 Tube from Pro-Ject Audio Systems feels very much at home in that revival.

You can tell Pro-Ject takes first impressions seriously at first glance. The RS2 Tube uses the same ultra-elegant, full-aluminium casework found across Pro-Ject’s top-tier RS2 line, with a top-loading layout that places the disc front and centre. Meanwhile, the aluminium cover plate, exposed disc well, and magnetic clamp give the unit a clean, almost architectural feel. Under the lid, it’s all about stability, with a Red Book CD mechanism built around Pro-Ject’s SUOS DM-3381 drive, designed to read the disc as accurately and consistently as possible, then stay out of the way.

Pro ject cd box rs2 tube internal
Pro-Ject CD Box RS2 Tube | Image: Supplied / Pro-Ject

The low-vibration transport, paired with the BlueTiger CD-88 servo system, is designed to reduce jitter and extraneous noise at the source. These are things that you’ve probably never thought about when it comes to CDs, but they’ll now be playing in the back of your mind every time you look through your collection and slide them into a player that somehow feels inadequate.

If that wasn’t enough to keep things steady, the entire assembly is housed in a solid, vibration-damped chassis, with Pro-Ject’s gravity design, which concentrates mass around a central point. If you remember the CD skipping anytime you boogied a little too hard, it’s practically impossible here.

CD enthusiasts will recognise that the CD Box RS2 Tube marks a significant step forward. It’s the first RS-series CD player to include an integrated DAC, and Pro-Ject has chosen the Texas Instruments PCM1796 in a fully differential configuration. That means the signal is processed to cancel out noise and interference, resulting in a cleaner output before it reaches the analogue stage. Then, the signal feeds into a fully balanced tube output stage built around a pair of E88CC valves.

Pro ject cd box rs2 tube with cd
Pro-Ject CD Box RS2 Tube | Image: Supplied / Pro-Ject

Tubes have been an integral part of the RS identity since its inception, but here they serve as a buffer that shapes the signal after digital conversion, without blurring detail. The result sits in that sweet spot between digital quality and analogue warmth.

However, even with all these upgrades, day-to-day use remains as simple as any other CD player. Pop the disc in and hit play. Front-panel controls handle basic playback, while the supplied full-aluminium remote provides access from your listening chair. A large RS2 LCD displays track information, timing, and CD-Text that’s easy to read without dominating the front panel. Around the back, you’ll find both balanced XLR and single-ended RCA outputs, as well as optical and coaxial digital outputs, allowing you to use the RS2 Tube purely as a transport in a larger system.

The CD Box RS2 Tube doesn’t try to convince you that CDs are better than streaming, or that digital convenience is a mistake. It simply adds the seriousness that Pro-Ject brings to its turntables and tube electronics. Solid materials, a clear mechanical layout, and a signal path that prioritises balance and musicality over feature creep. Just don’t expect it to come cheap. It starts at AUD$3,799.

Shop at Pro-Ject
Pro ject cd box rs2 tube silver
Pro-Ject CD Box RS2 Tube | Image: Supplied / Pro-Ject
Pro ject cd box rs2 tube rear
Pro-Ject CD Box RS2 Tube | Image: Supplied / Pro-Ject

Pro-Ject CD Box RS2 Tube Specifications

Supports: Red Book CD-DA
Tubes: 2x E88CC
Digital outputs (S/PDIF): 1 x optical (TOSlink®), 1 x coaxial (RCA socket)
Analog outputs: 1x RCA, 1 x balanced XLR
Digital to Analog converter: PCM1796
Outboard power supply: 20V/3000mA DC; 100 – 240V, 50/60Hz
Power consumption: 20 W max.; <0.5W in standby
Replacement battery remote control: 1 x CR2032 / 3V or 1 x CR2025 / 3V
Dimensions W x H x D (D with sockets): 206 x 84 x 200 (210)mm
Weight: 3.200g without power supply
Finish: Black, Silver
Price: $3,799

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Alef Aeronautics' Model A | Image: Alef Aeronautics
CARS

World’s First Modern Flying Car Takes Flight and Enters Mass Production

Luke Thompson | Image; Supplied
MOVIES & TV

Interview: Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson On Playing Prince Charming

Best of 2025 man of many
CULTURE

10 Most Read Man of Many Articles of 2025 Revealed

Defender
CARS

15 Best Selling Luxury Cars of 2025 Revealed

Maxmillian martin
HEALTH & FITNESS

World’s Strongest Man Thor ‘The Mountain’ Björnsson to Attempt Record Lift at Enhanced Games

Dune part 3
MOVIES & TV

11 Most Anticipated New Movies of 2026

Best Gifts for Watch Lovers | Image: Man of Many
WATCHES

20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Best wineries vic 1
DRINKS

10 Best Wineries in Victoria, According to a Sommelier

Best watch articles 2025
WATCHES

10 Best Watch Stories & Releases of 2025

Best Gifts Under $200 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20+ Best Gifts Under $200

Best Alcohol Gifts | Image: Man of Many
DRINKS

40+ Best Alcohol Gift Ideas

Four seasons private jet experience
TRAVEL

Four Seasons Unveils Its 2027 ‘New World Icons’ Private Jet Experience

Jeep rubicon whitecap
CARS

Jeep Reveals 2026 Wrangler Whitecap as Part of 85th Anniversary Series

Xiaomi 17 ultra leica edition 10
SMARTPHONES

Xiaomi’s 17 Ultra Leica Edition Smartphone Has a Physical Zoom Ring

Vaer a5 tactical field auto
WATCHES

Could VAER’s A5 Tactical Be the Best Sub-$1,000 Field Watch?

Lg ultragear oled 45gx950a curved gaming monitor 3
TECH

LG Launches UltraGear evo as 5K Gaming Monitors Hits Its Moment

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Best Whisky Storie 2025
DRINKS

10 Best Whisky Stories of 2025

Steve stranger things style guide
STYLE

Stranger Things Style Guide: How To Dress Like Steve Harrington