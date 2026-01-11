Pro-Ject’s $3,799 CD Box RS2 Tube Signals a Luxurious CD Era Revival

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 11 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

CDs are back, occupying a space between the romance of analogue and digital convenience.

Pro-Ject’s CD Box RS2 Tube leans into ritual with a top-loading design.

Ultra-rigid aluminium chassis and low-jitter transport reduce vibration and noise.

First RS-series player with DAC, plus balanced tube output stage.

Premium build and sound come at a steep price: AUD$3,799.

If you thought the compact disc had quietly slipped into retirement (or streaming redundancy), it might be worth taking a look around. Old technologies are finding new relevance, not because they’re more convenient, but because they feel better to use. Vinyl never really left, film cameras are hanging off wrists and around necks, and Polaroids are once again pinned to fridges. Yet, our beloved CD collections sit in an interesting middle ground.

They’re not “analogue” in the technical sense, but they belong to the same cultural pushback against frictionless, invisible tech. The CD Box RS2 Tube from Pro-Ject Audio Systems feels very much at home in that revival.

You can tell Pro-Ject takes first impressions seriously at first glance. The RS2 Tube uses the same ultra-elegant, full-aluminium casework found across Pro-Ject’s top-tier RS2 line, with a top-loading layout that places the disc front and centre. Meanwhile, the aluminium cover plate, exposed disc well, and magnetic clamp give the unit a clean, almost architectural feel. Under the lid, it’s all about stability, with a Red Book CD mechanism built around Pro-Ject’s SUOS DM-3381 drive, designed to read the disc as accurately and consistently as possible, then stay out of the way.

Pro-Ject CD Box RS2 Tube | Image: Supplied / Pro-Ject

The low-vibration transport, paired with the BlueTiger CD-88 servo system, is designed to reduce jitter and extraneous noise at the source. These are things that you’ve probably never thought about when it comes to CDs, but they’ll now be playing in the back of your mind every time you look through your collection and slide them into a player that somehow feels inadequate.

If that wasn’t enough to keep things steady, the entire assembly is housed in a solid, vibration-damped chassis, with Pro-Ject’s gravity design, which concentrates mass around a central point. If you remember the CD skipping anytime you boogied a little too hard, it’s practically impossible here.

CD enthusiasts will recognise that the CD Box RS2 Tube marks a significant step forward. It’s the first RS-series CD player to include an integrated DAC, and Pro-Ject has chosen the Texas Instruments PCM1796 in a fully differential configuration. That means the signal is processed to cancel out noise and interference, resulting in a cleaner output before it reaches the analogue stage. Then, the signal feeds into a fully balanced tube output stage built around a pair of E88CC valves.

Pro-Ject CD Box RS2 Tube | Image: Supplied / Pro-Ject

Tubes have been an integral part of the RS identity since its inception, but here they serve as a buffer that shapes the signal after digital conversion, without blurring detail. The result sits in that sweet spot between digital quality and analogue warmth.

However, even with all these upgrades, day-to-day use remains as simple as any other CD player. Pop the disc in and hit play. Front-panel controls handle basic playback, while the supplied full-aluminium remote provides access from your listening chair. A large RS2 LCD displays track information, timing, and CD-Text that’s easy to read without dominating the front panel. Around the back, you’ll find both balanced XLR and single-ended RCA outputs, as well as optical and coaxial digital outputs, allowing you to use the RS2 Tube purely as a transport in a larger system.

The CD Box RS2 Tube doesn’t try to convince you that CDs are better than streaming, or that digital convenience is a mistake. It simply adds the seriousness that Pro-Ject brings to its turntables and tube electronics. Solid materials, a clear mechanical layout, and a signal path that prioritises balance and musicality over feature creep. Just don’t expect it to come cheap. It starts at AUD$3,799.

Pro-Ject CD Box RS2 Tube | Image: Supplied / Pro-Ject Pro-Ject CD Box RS2 Tube | Image: Supplied / Pro-Ject

Pro-Ject CD Box RS2 Tube Specifications

Supports: Red Book CD-DA

Tubes: 2x E88CC

Digital outputs (S/PDIF): 1 x optical (TOSlink®), 1 x coaxial (RCA socket)

Analog outputs: 1x RCA, 1 x balanced XLR

Digital to Analog converter: PCM1796

Outboard power supply: 20V/3000mA DC; 100 – 240V, 50/60Hz

Power consumption: 20 W max.; <0.5W in standby

Replacement battery remote control: 1 x CR2032 / 3V or 1 x CR2025 / 3V

Dimensions W x H x D (D with sockets): 206 x 84 x 200 (210)mm

Weight: 3.200g without power supply

Finish: Black, Silver

Price: $3,799