Sex expert explains 25 pleasure points every man needs to know back of the body
Lovehoney’s Steamiest 100 Reveals What Aussies Actually Listen to During Sex

Elliot Nash

When I get that feeling… Australians don’t reach for candles or rose petals. They’re reaching for the AUX cord.

Lovehoney’s Steamiest 100 has officially gone live, revealing how Aussies are actually using music during sex. Not just to set the mood, but to control pace, block out background noise, and quiet the mental chatter that often ruins the moment. New research from Lovehoney shows 49 per cent of Australians say music helps create a more intimate atmosphere, making playlists a far more practical bedroom tool than we probably realise.

Keeping sex alive 4

The data suggests Australians are deliberately using music. More than one in three (34 per cent) say it helps set the pace or rhythm during sex, while 25 per cent use it to switch off and stop overthinking, rising to 31 per cent among 25-34 year olds. Seems music is less about the ambience and the beats and more about staying in the moment.

Living arrangements also play a role in music choices. Seventeen per cent of Australians use music to cover background noise, rising to 33 per cent among 18-24 year olds and 23 per cent among 35-44 year olds. Thin walls, shared houses, neighbours, kids asleep down the hall. Whether you’re trying to block the noise from outside or stop unsuspecting ears from hearing too much, romance is being adjusted for our noisy reality.

That said, music isn’t always a winning strategy in the bedroom. Nearly one in five Australians (18 per cent) say a song has completely killed the mood. And perhaps surprisingly, some of the most popular genres, pop (23 per cent) and hip-hop (23 per cent), were most likely to derail momentum.

Clearly inspired by Australia’s long-standing love affair with music countdowns, Lovehoney invited the nation to vote for the songs they actually play during sex or intimate moments. Spanning 2025 releases and all-time favourites, the countdown is a genuine “hottest” 100, if you catch our drift.

At the top of the 2025 list, Melbourne duo 2charm claimed the crown, with Boyfriend named the Steamiest Song of 2025. Gotta love a local act beating out international artists.

young couple being intimate

Top 10 Steamiest Songs of 2025

  1. Boyfriend – 2charm
  2. Dolly Destructiva – 1tbsp & cherry chola
  3. Running Through My Head – 3% & Sarah Wolfe
  4. Let Me Love You – Amber Mark
  5. These Days – 3%
  6. die for someone – 9lives
  7. Clothes Off – Aleksiah
  8. BANGALANG – 1300
  9. Wet Peak Stars – 1tbsp & Meth Math
  10. Man I Need – Olivia Dean
Lovehoney Sex and Relationship Expert Christine Rafe says the findings show Australians are becoming more intentional about how music shapes intimacy.

“Music can have a real impact on how connected and confident people feel during sex,” she says. “Rhythm and tempo can help couples sync into the same moment, while familiar or emotionally charged songs can trigger positive memories and release feel-good chemicals like dopamine and serotonin, making the experience more relaxed and enjoyable.”

“When music has that much impact, it makes sense that people are so aware of what works for them. Australians are quick to notice when a song enhances the moment, and just as quick to clock when a playlist choice pulls them out of it.”

Spice things up with the random sex position generator 1
Generate Random Sex Position | Image: NDAB Creativity

Top 10 Steamiest Songs of All Time

  1. Earned It – The Weeknd
  2. I’ll Make Love To You – Boyz II Men
  3. Often – The Weeknd
  4. Let Me Love You – Ariana Grande & Lil Wayne
  5. The Hills – The Weeknd
  6. Physical – Olivia Newton-John
  7. Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright) – Rod Stewart
  8. Dangerous Woman – Ariana Grande
  9. I Feel Like I’m Drowning – Two Feet
  10. All to You – Sabrina Claudio
13 tips to spice up your sex life watch porn together
Image: bezikus

Coming back to that “mood killer” stat, did you notice how many pop and hip-hop tracks were featured? Despite many respondents saying these genres often kill the mood, plenty of us are still getting down to these tunes. Although there’s only one clear-cut hip-hop track in the Top 10 Steamiest Songs of 2025 (1300’s BANGALANG), the rest are a combination of R&B, electronic and soul.

When we take a look at the All-Time list, pop songs account for four of the top ten, while hip-hop appears twice.

What’s perhaps most surprising is what doesn’t dominate the top ten. Traditional “sex anthems” like Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get It On or Barry White’s catalogue still appear in the wider top 100, but they no longer lead the charge. Instead, Australians are gravitating towards quieter, moodier tracks that don’t announce themselves. The modern bedroom playlist isn’t about narration or novelty. It’s about atmosphere, familiarity, and songs that know when to get out of the way.

Turns out, foreplay doesn’t always start with touch. Sometimes it starts by pressing play.

The full Steamiest 100 playlist, results, and research data are now live on Lovehoney’s website.

