778 x 150
Home/Entertainment/Sport
Scotty james
SPORT

How To Watch Scotty James Go For Gold at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 3 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Scotty James has one thing left to tick off. Bronze in PyeongChang. Silver in Beijing. A cabinet full of X Games gold. But no Olympic gold.

Now, at his fifth Games and riding like the best in the world, he’s finally in a position to close it out at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

He topped qualifying in Livigno with a 94.00, without even rolling out the most talked-about combo he’s landed this season. It doesn’t feel like we’ve seen everything yet.

If you’re going to set an alarm for one Winter Olympics event this year, this is it.

When Is the Men’s Snowboard Halfpipe Final?

The men’s snowboard halfpipe final takes place:

Saturday, 5:30am AEDT

Yes, it’s early. But this is proper Olympic viewing territory. Coffee. Quiet house (or a pub that’s willing to open early). One Aussie chasing history.

James qualified first, which means he’ll drop late in the order. That matters. In Beijing 2022, Ayumu Hirano snatched gold with the final run of the night. Scotty knows how quickly that final run can change everything.

Coverage of the Winter Olympics is split across Nine and Stan Sport:

  • Live on Channel 9 (free-to-air)
  • Streaming on 9Now
  • Streaming on Stan Sport (subscription required)

If you want the cleanest feed with no ad interruptions, Stan Sport is the play. If you’re happy to flick it on the TV with your morning coffee, Channel 9 will have you covered.

Either way, log in early. A 5:30am final doesn’t forgive tech issues. Or a faulty alarm.

Scotty james and valentino guseli

Scotty James (right) and Valentino Guseli throw down in the men’s snowboard halfpipe during qualifying at Milano Cortina 2026. | Image: IOC

Why This Final Matters

This isn’t just another medal chance. It feels like the one.

James is 31. This is his fifth Olympics. He’s already proven he can win everything else. What he hasn’t done is land the perfect Olympic night. And he knows it.

“I’m going to try and pull off the best run of my life,” James said after qualifying. “And I think that’s what it’s going to take to win.”

When asked if he’s been working on something new, he smiled: “The lips are pretty locked.”

“But yeah, look … this is my fifth Games. I’m pretty vintage at this point from an experience perspective, and I’ve watched my peers before me and how they strategise. And I’ve strategised. So we’ll see how we go on Friday.

“But of course, it’s the finals. You’ve got to bring something special. And that’s what I plan to do.”

Teammate Valentino Guseli, who also made the final, isn’t expecting a quiet night on the halfpipe.

“I think he’s going to be cooking up stuff that no one’s seen before. But it won’t be new for him.”

“Finals is just going to be insane. It’s going to be the biggest show ever.”

The Japanese riders, led by Ayumu Hirano, won’t make it easy. Guseli admitted he may need to add two more tricks to his own run if he wants to be in the mix.

Two runs. Best score counts.

Gold is the only thing missing.

Saturday. 5:30am AEDT.
Set the alarm.

Scotty james 2

Image: IOC

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20 Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Him

Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2026 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

21 Best Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas for Her

Super bowl halftime shows 1
ENTERTAINMENT

10 Best Super Bowl Halftime Shows of All Time, Ranked

Best super bowl ads
ENTERTAINMENT

Best Super Bowl Ads for 2026, Ranked

Audemars piguet
WATCHES

Bad Bunny’s Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Stuns in Malachite at Super Bowl LX

Super bowl prize money
SPORT

How Much Money the Winners (and Losers) Get from Super Bowl LX

Best short hairstyles for men | Image: Ahmad Ebadi
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

Seiko 5 field series ssk059k
WATCHES

Seiko 5 Sports Field GMT is a Sub-$700 Polar Dial Built to Endure

Bad bunny calvin klein
STYLE

Style Guide: How to Dress Like Bad Bunny

Iwc george russell
WATCHES

IWC’s Limited-Edition George Russell Pilot’s Watches are the Pinnacle of F1 Cool

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

The Best Buzz Cuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide (2026)

Dyson amino 4
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

Why Dyson’s Latest Hair Product is Moving Beyond Tech

Feature image - male confidence index 1200x900
CULTURE

We Asked Aussie Men How Life is Going. This is What You Told Us

Best summer fragrances for men
FRAGRANCES

16 Best Summer Fragrances for Men

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Best wallet brands for men 6
STYLE

17 Best Wallet Brands for Men

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Markiplier in 'Iron Lung' | Image: IMDB
MOVIES & TV

Is Markiplier’s ‘Iron Lung’ Worth Watching? The Reviews are in

Where to watch super bowl in melbourne
SPORT

12 Best Places to Watch Super Bowl LX in Melbourne