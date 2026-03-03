Home/Tech/Smartphones
Iphone 17e side on
Sub-$1,000 iPhone 17e Does Everything You Want (and More)

  • iPhone 17e launches in Australia for AUD $999 on March 11.
  • It features the flagship A19 chip for high-end performance.
  • Base storage doubles to 256GB at the same starting price.
  • New Soft Pink colour joins the matte Black and White options.
  • MagSafe support and Ceramic Shield 2 are now included as standard.

The budget iPhone has been upgraded, and the big news is that this new iPhone 17e (from AUD$999) is cutting fewer corners in its mission to give sub-$1,000 smartphone buyers the phone they’ve always wanted.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 17e will open in Australia on Thursday, 5 March 2026 at 1:15 a.m. AEDT before an official release in-store from Wednesday, 11 March 2026. However, before you head in-store to place your order and get one of these things in the new “Soft Pink” colour, we’re taking a look at what makes this cut-price iPhone a real head turner for budget buyers.

We’ll take a close look at the upgrades over the previous-generation iPhone 16e, which we previously deemed too expensive in our review. Have these performance upgrades been done enough to change our minds about an entry-level iPhone? Let’s take a closer look at the new iPhone 17e and find out.

Iphone 17e gaming
Apple iPhone 17e | Image: Supplied / Apple

Core Performance and Connectivity

iPhone 17eiPhone 17
ProcessorA19 (3nm)A19 (3nm)
CPU / GPU Cores6-core / 4-core6-core / 5-core
AI Processing16-core Neural Engine16-core Neural Engine
Custom NetworkingC1X Cellular ModemN1 Wireless Chip
Local WirelessWi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3Wi-FiWi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Thread
SIM TrayPhysical Nano-SIM + eSIMeSIM-only (in major markets)
Fast Charging (50%)~30 minutes~20 minutes
Scroll horizontally to view full table

It’s the cheapest new iPhone on sale, but the brand hasn’t compromised much on performance. You’ll find the same A19 chip from the iPhone 17 inside the iPhone 17e, with a 6-core CPU (2x faster than the iPhone 11) built on 3-nanometer technology and a 4-core GPU. That’s down one GPU on the standard iPhone 17, which will remain the choice for better frame rates and smoother hardware-accelerated ray tracing. However, for most users who simply scroll social media and check emails, this will be more than enough.

Connectivity-wise, the C1X modem in the iPhone 17e is an upgrade that you’ll notice every time you use the smartphone.

It’s an in-house cellular chip that is 30% more power-efficient than previous modems and 2x faster than the iPhone 16e. It misses out on the new Apple-designed N1 wireless networking chip, which means it’s stuck on Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3Wi-Fi. Because of this, you’ll miss out on Thread support, the AirDrop updates, and improved Personal Hotspot reliability that you’ll find in the iPhone 17.

Battery life is improved thanks to the new chipset, so all-day battery life should be a given. Still, it’s unlikely that the iPhone 17e will be able to reach the up to 30 hours of video playback that you can achieve on an iPhone 17. Charging is also slower, with up to 50% in ~30 minutes, compared to the up to 50% in ~20 minutes you can achieve with the new 40W Dynamic Power Adapter on the 17.

Finally, those who want to utilise Apple Intelligence can do so on phones running iOS 26, which will natively run features (Live Translation, Visual Intelligence, Clean Up) on-device with no noticeable speed difference.

Iphone 17e front screen
Apple iPhone 17e | Image: Supplied / Apple

Display and Design

iPhone 17eiPhone 16eiPhone 17
Display Size6.1-inch OLED6.1-inch OLED6.3-inch OLED
Refresh Rate60Hz (Standard)60Hz (Standard)ProMotion (1Hz – 120Hz)
Always-On DisplayNoNoYes
Peak Brightness1,200 nits (HDR)1,200 nits (HDR)3,000 nits
Front GlassCeramic Shield 2 (Anti-reflective)Ceramic Shield (1st Gen)Ceramic Shield 2 (Anti-reflective)
BiometricsFace IDFace IDFace ID
Frame MaterialAluminum (Matte finish)Aluminium (Matte finish)Aluminum (Contoured edge)
ColorsBlack, White, Soft PinkBlack, WhiteBlack, Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, White
Scroll horizontally to view full table

The iPhone 17e uses the same 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display as the previous-generation 16e, but it does get the upgraded Ceramic Shield 2 for protection, which adds an anti-reflective coating to reduce glare and 3x better scratch resistance. Unfortunately, you’re left with the same 60Hz refresh rate as before, with no 120Hz ProMotion display to be found on the standard iPhone 17. The notch for Face ID also carries over, rather than the Dynamic Island used on the pricier models.

It’s also built on the same aerospace-grade aluminium frame with an IP68 water- and dust-resistant rating, and includes the programmable Action button on the side. We’re also excited to see MagSafe return to the iPhone 17e, which unlocks faster Qi2 support, giving you 15W fast wireless charging and accessory alignment.

Iphone 17e sample image 4
Apple iPhone 17e | Image: Supplied / Apple
Iphone 17e sample image 1
Apple iPhone 17e | Image: Supplied / Apple
Iphone 17e sample image 2
Apple iPhone 17e | Image: Supplied / Apple
Iphone 17e sample image 3
Apple iPhone 17e | Image: Supplied / Apple

Camera and Audio Capabilities

iPhone 17eiPhone 16e (Previous Gen)iPhone 17
Rear Cameras1 (48MP Fusion Main)1 (Fusion Main)2 (48MP Main + 48MP Ultra Wide)
Front CameraStandard TrueDepthStandard TrueDepth18MP Centre Stage (Square Sensor)
Zoom Range2x Optical-quality (Crop)2x Optical-quality (Crop).5x, 1x, 2x Optical-quality
Macro PhotographyNoNoYes
Video Recording4K Dolby Vision @ 60fps4K Dolby Vision @ 60fps4K Dolby Vision @ 60fps
Special Video ModesSpatial VideoAction Mode, Cinematic Mode, Dual Capture
Scroll horizontally to view full table

Think about how many times you’ve used the different lenses on your phone before you write off the iPhone 17e’s single 48MP Fusion camera.

The brand says it’s a “two-in-one” system because the high megapixel count enables optical-quality 2x Telephoto zoom by simply cropping to the centre of the sensor. We’d obviously prefer a true optical lens, but the 8x optical-quality lens on the iPhone 17 Pro Max never ceases to amaze us, and we truly believe that Apple has cracked the code regarding these software-based computational photography cameras.

If you spend the extra money on the standard iPhone 17, you will feel the difference in the upgraded camera system. Specifically, the dedicated 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera that captures 4x the resolution of the previous generation and unlocks true Macro photography, and the 18MP square sensor of the front camera that automatically pans to keep you in the frame (e.g. during video calls), and lets you shoot video from the front and back cameras simultaneously (Dual Capture).

Video-wise, the 17e supports 4K Dolby Vision at up to 60 fps. You also get Spatial Audio and Spatial Video capture, allowing you to record immersive content designed to be played back on AirPods or the Apple Vision Pro. It also features Audio Mix, which uses advanced machine learning algorithms to let you isolate voices, bring up ambient tracks, dial down background noise after you’ve finished recording, and even reduce wind noise.

Iphone 17e colours
Apple iPhone 17e | Image: Supplied / Apple

Price and Availability

ModelStarting Price (AUD$)Base Storage
iPhone 17e$999256GB
iPhone 16$1,249128GB
iPhone 17$1,399256GB
iPhone Air$1,799256GB
iPhone 17 Pro$1,999256GB
Scroll horizontally to view full table

The iPhone 17e is priced at AUD$999, the same as the outgoing iPhone 16e.

That makes it the cheapest new iPhone on sale, but also one of the best budget smartphones on the market, with double the base storage of the previous generation iPhone 16e and double its nearest competitors in the Samsung Galaxy A56 5G (from AUD$699), Google Pixel 9a (from AUD$799), and Samsung Galaxy S25 FE (from AUD$949).

Pre-orders for the iPhone 17e open in Australia on Thursday, 5 March 2026 at 1:15 a.m. AEDT before an official release in-store from Wednesday, 11 March 2026.

