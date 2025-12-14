Exclusive Behind the Scenes Look at How Apple Shot Its Latest ‘Shot on iPhone’ Campaign

Apple’s latest ‘Shot on iPhone’ campaign with Australian Cricket Team was shot on iPhone 17 Pro.

New 48MP Pro Fusion array delivers consistent quality across all lenses.

Photographer Jacob Sutton praises its accessibility and creative flexibility.

4K/120fps HDR slo-mo and 8× zoom unlock pro-level creative possibilities.

I can confirm that Apple’s ‘Shot on iPhone’ campaigns are indeed shot on iPhone. I went on set with photographer Jacob Sutton and three elite Australian cricketers, ahead of the iconic Ashes test cricket series against England. Soon, you’ll see this ‘Shot on iPhone’ campaign roll out across Australia, so what better time to come behind the scenes and see how it was shot?

It’s a question that I’ve always asked myself, staring at the large billboards with the iconic phrase posted around every major city, wondering how on earth these images were taken on a smartphone. I couldn’t imagine a world in which a phone camera could be this good, but today, the iPhone has largely replaced point-and-shoot cameras.

But what happens when you put the latest and greatest iPhone 17 Pro model in the same professional arena as a mirrorless camera? With renowned photographer Jacob Sutton behind the lens and three elite Australian cricketers in front of him—Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey and Scott Boland (bowler)—he put the new iPhone 17 Pro through its paces. I believe the images speak for themselves, so let’s take a closer look!

Image: Supplied / Apple

What Makes the New iPhone Camera So Great?

I’ve waxed lyrical about the new iPhone and its Fusion camera array in my in-depth, long-term review. However, I’m no match for a professional photographer, so I’ll start by explaining the hardware before we take a closer look at his recommendations and sample images. Then, I’ll hand the keys to Jacob to share a few tips and tricks.

Jacob Sutton used an iPhone 17 Pro to take the photos in the latest ‘Shot on iPhone’ campaign, so that’s what I’m going to focus on here.

The new model features a “Pro Fusion” camera array, where every rear-facing lens is a high-resolution 48MP unit. Simply, this means every photo you take is of the same quality, freeing you up to use the lens that best suits the composition. Previously, you’d switch from the main camera to the ultra-wide, and there would be a noticeable difference in quality. That’s no longer the case, and you can use any of the three cameras (and their respective focal lengths) more frequently to photograph a wider range of things.

Focal Length How It’s Achieved 13 mm Fusion Ultra Wide 24 mm Fusion Main 28 mm Fusion Main 35 mm Fusion Main 48 mm Fusion Main (2x) 100 mm Telephoto (4×) 200 mm Telephoto (8× optical-quality) Scroll horizontally to view full table

It’s why the iPhone Pro model is so versatile and enjoyable to use for hobbyists like myself, but what does a professional photographer think? We had a quick Q&A chat with Jacob after the shoot.

Image: Supplied / Apple

What Does a Professional Photographer Think About the New iPhone Pro Camera?

“I think I take it for granted now, but it’s mind-blowing to have such a great camera in such a compact and durable device,” said Jacob Sutton on the new iPhone Pro.

“I wouldn’t take half the personal pictures I do without having such an accessible and high-quality camera. When using it in a professional capacity, it’s really freeing.”

“I love that I can position it anywhere quickly, attach it to anything, even face off a pro cricket player, and know that it’s going to survive and get the shot. That’s really liberating as a creative.”

Jacob was also kind enough to share some tips on how he would best use the camera. “Get close and embrace the Ultra Wide lens,” he says. “The iPhone is one of the few cameras that you can really get close to the action, and the wider lenses make the shots feel really dynamic.”

“If you’re using the 8x zoom to Ultra Wide transitions, try to plan your shots with a really good composition in your A and B parts of the shot. I found shooting through and past obstacles makes the most of this feature. Things that are hidden in the 8x zoom frame reveal themselves in a really dynamic way as you transition to Ultra Wide.”

“Slo-mo is obviously a massively important feature for sports photography, and now you can shoot 120fps at 4K in HDR. This gives you super high-resolution video with a high frame rate that was usually reserved for pro cameras. I love capturing people in motion with a moving camera, tracking with them as they move.”

Image: Supplied / Apple

What We Learnt Going Behind the Scenes at Apple’s Latest ‘Shot on iPhone’ Campaign

Finally, we couldn’t leave without asking Jacob about his favourite iPhone feature. “The 8x zoom is a really incredible new feature,” he said.

“It allows you to push in and capture action far away before transitioning to super wides. It’s features like this that actually inform how you plan creative shots. The natural look of the 1x lens still makes it the most usable lens, but the 0.5 is great for super dynamic perspective to highlight movement and depth.”

It’s always a privilege to watch a professional photographer at work. Still, my biggest takeaway was standing there, watching Jacob take these photos with the same smartphone that’s sitting in my pocket. I’ve always loved the phrase “the best camera to learn with is the camera that you have in your pocket,” and that couldn’t be truer with this new iPhone 17 Pro. Now, I’m off to take some more photos!