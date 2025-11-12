Home/Tech/Gear
iPhone Pocket | Image: Apple
GEAR

Apple’s Next Product is a Knitted Pocket, So You Can Wear Your iPhone

Dean Blake
By Dean Blake - News

Published:

Readtime: 2 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Sometimes, it’s easy to make fun of Apple. While its hardware is really good, and its software is solid, there’s something about the way the brand positions its products that rubs some people the wrong way. It’s usually the price.

So when the brand announced a partnership with Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake on the ‘iPhone Pocket’—a knitted sock you can use to wear your phone, inspired by the concept of “a piece of cloth”—people had some questions.

For most, the question was ‘how much’? US$149.95 for the short strap version, or US$229.95 for the long strap version.

iPhone Pocket | Image: Apple
iPhone Pocket | Image: Apple

‘iPhone Pocket’

According to Apple, the Pocket is designed to fit any iPhone—or any ‘pocketable item’, in fact. It can stretch out to create more room to fit larger items inside, and was “born from the idea of creating an additional pocket”. You can even part some of the pocket to see your phone’s screen in case you get a notification and need to check it out, but don’t want to take the device out completely.

It’s a ‘special edition’ release, so you can expect the ‘iPhone Pocket’ to sell out quickly, and be available for only a limited time.

The ‘short strap’ design will come in eight colours: lemon, mandarin, purple, pink, peacock, sapphire, cinnamon, and black. The ‘long strap’ version will come in only three: sapphire, cinnamon, and black.

iPhone Pocket | Image: Apple
iPhone Pocket | Image: Apple

“The design of iPhone Pocket speaks to the bond between iPhone and its user, while keeping in mind that an Apple product is designed to be universal in aesthetic and versatile in use,” Miyake Design Studio design director Yoshiyuki Miyamae said.

“iPhone Pocket explores the concept of ‘the joy of wearing iPhone in your own way’.”

iPhone Pocket | Image: Apple
iPhone Pocket | Image: Apple

The Pocket will launch on November 14, 2025, and be available only across select Apple stores:

  • Apple Canton Road, Hong Kong
  • Apple Ginza, Tokyo
  • Apple Jing’-‘an, Shanghai
  • Apple Marché Saint-Germain, Paris
  • Apple Myeongdong, Seoul
  • Apple Orchard Road, Singapore
  • Apple Piazza Liberty, Milan
  • Apple Regent Street, London
  • Apple SoHo, New York City
  • Apple Xinyi A13, Taipei

Sorry Aussies, it looks like we’re gonna miss out this time.

iPhone Pocket | Image: Apple
iPhone Pocket | Image: Apple

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Dean Blake

Journalist - Tech, Entertainment & Features

Dean Blake

Dean Blake is Man of Many's Technology, Entertainment and Features journalist. He has vast experience working across online and print journalism, and has played more video games, watched more documentaries, and played more Dungeons & Dragons than he'd care to ...

More about Dean
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Ghostface in 'Scream 7'
MOVIES & TV

Everything We Know About ‘Scream 7’: Trailer, Cast, Release Date, and More

25 Highest-Grossing Movies of All Time, Adjusted for Inflation
MOVIES & TV

25 Highest-Grossing Movies of All Time, Adjusted for Inflation

Sydney harbour tunnel average speed camera
AUTO

11 New Average Speed Camera Locations Being Rolled Out on Major Sydney Roads

Best Backpacking Backpacks for Travel
TRAVEL

9 Best Backpacking Backpacks Based on Weight and Carry Comfort

TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph x Senna 43mm | Image: TAG Heuer
WATCHES

TAG Heuer Keeps the Legacy Alive With Two New Senna Chronographs

Dji osmo mobile 8 apple dockkit
TECH

DJI Osmo Mobile 8 Review: How Much Better Can It Get?

Bellroy Venture 6L Sling Crossbody Bag | Image: Bellroy
CULTURE

Man of Many’s Staff Favourites—8 November, 2025

Toni Colette in 'Hereditary'
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

Elon musk getty
CULTURE

Elon Musk’s $1 Trillion Pay Package Has Been Approved, Here’s What He Needs to Achieve to Get Paid

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Average australian salary
ADVICE

Average Salary in Australia by Age, State, and Industry Revealed

Man of Many's best Black Friday deals for 2023 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

Best Early Black Friday Deals 2025: A Complete Guide

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Daniel Craig wearing blue beach shorts standing in shallow beach water
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Beaver moon
WATCHES

Every OMEGA x Swatch ‘Mission to Earthphase’ Moonshine Gold, Ranked

Range rover autobiography feature 2
CARS

Why Range Rover Remains the Benchmark in Luxury SUVs

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Nissan 'dune patrol' front three quarter moving
CARS

Nissan ‘Dune Patrol’ Teases Modified Next-Gen Look With Prototype NISMO Off-Road Parts

2026 toyota hilux
CARS

2026 Toyota HiLux is Built for What Customers Want, Not Journalists

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine