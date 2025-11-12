Apple’s Next Product is a Knitted Pocket, So You Can Wear Your iPhone

By Dean Blake - News Published: 12 Nov 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 2 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Sometimes, it’s easy to make fun of Apple. While its hardware is really good, and its software is solid, there’s something about the way the brand positions its products that rubs some people the wrong way. It’s usually the price.

So when the brand announced a partnership with Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake on the ‘iPhone Pocket’—a knitted sock you can use to wear your phone, inspired by the concept of “a piece of cloth”—people had some questions.

For most, the question was ‘how much’? US$149.95 for the short strap version, or US$229.95 for the long strap version.

iPhone Pocket | Image: Apple

‘iPhone Pocket’

According to Apple, the Pocket is designed to fit any iPhone—or any ‘pocketable item’, in fact. It can stretch out to create more room to fit larger items inside, and was “born from the idea of creating an additional pocket”. You can even part some of the pocket to see your phone’s screen in case you get a notification and need to check it out, but don’t want to take the device out completely.

It’s a ‘special edition’ release, so you can expect the ‘iPhone Pocket’ to sell out quickly, and be available for only a limited time.

The ‘short strap’ design will come in eight colours: lemon, mandarin, purple, pink, peacock, sapphire, cinnamon, and black. The ‘long strap’ version will come in only three: sapphire, cinnamon, and black.

“The design of iPhone Pocket speaks to the bond between iPhone and its user, while keeping in mind that an Apple product is designed to be universal in aesthetic and versatile in use,” Miyake Design Studio design director Yoshiyuki Miyamae said.

“iPhone Pocket explores the concept of ‘the joy of wearing iPhone in your own way’.”

The Pocket will launch on November 14, 2025, and be available only across select Apple stores:

Apple Canton Road, Hong Kong

Apple Ginza, Tokyo

Apple Jing’-‘an, Shanghai

Apple Marché Saint-Germain, Paris

Apple Myeongdong, Seoul

Apple Orchard Road, Singapore

Apple Piazza Liberty, Milan

Apple Regent Street, London

Apple SoHo, New York City

Apple Xinyi A13, Taipei

Sorry Aussies, it looks like we’re gonna miss out this time.