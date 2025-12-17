WIN! A Brand-New 2025 Tesla Model Y with Gemini

By Jacob Osborn - Sponsored Published: 18 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 2 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Global crypto exchange Gemini is launching in Australia with a battery-powered bang. In one of the most impressive activations we’ve ever seen, the company is giving away a brand-new 2025 Tesla Model Y Long Range to a lucky Australian. To qualify, simply trade a minimum of AUD$100 worth of any crypto on Gemini during the promo period and tell them in 25 words or less why you want to win. Ummm… because it’s a free Tesla, that’s why! Click here to enter by 31 December 2025.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, Gemini was established by twin billionaires Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. These guys were buying bitcoin when its value was in the single digits, so it’s safe to say they know a thing or two about crypto and fintech. As a pioneer of the crypto space, Gemini is one of the world’s most trusted crypto exchanges, giving users the ability to buy, sell, and store over 70 different cryptocurrencies. Now, they’re bringing their platform to Australia.

With its user-friendly interface and robust financial partnerships, Gemini is the modern way to trade crypto. The exchange is leading a new wave of crypto, one that’s less about getting rich quick and more about “quiet luxury” and savvy investing, and with Australia feeling that shift just as clearly as the rest of the world, now is the perfect time for Gemini to arrive.

Rather than launching with a dinner party or pop-up store, Gemini is going bigger – and cleaner. The electric midsize SUV they’re giving away embodies quiet luxury in motion: sleek curves, premium technology, and cutting-edge performance that speaks quietly but confidently. We’re not sure we’ve seen a no-brainer competition like this before.

Gemini 2025 Tesla Model Y Giveaway | Image: Gemini

Again, Gemini’s epic giveaway is accepting entries until 31 December 2025, and to qualify, entrants are simply required to trade a minimum of AUD$100 in any crypto (excluding stablecoins) and submit an entry explaining why they should win in 25 words or less. Click here to enter.

Welcome to Australia, Gemini. And good luck to everyone else!