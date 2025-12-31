What to Watch this January: All the Best Coming to Streamers This Month

Happy January everyone! We hope you’ve had a great holiday break so far, and are settling deep into your couches ready for a lot of TV. And, would you look at that, we happen to have all the best stuff coming to your screen this month in this very article!

Here, we’ve pulled together the best shows and movies dropping across Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Disney+ over the next few weeks: it isn’t an exhaustive list (we’ll get you some of those once we’re back at work), but this’ll be more than enough to get you started.

With a few big name premieres, as well as some of 2025’s best movies finally hitting streaming services, you’ve got a lot to sink your teeth into. So, without further ado, here’s what to watch this January.

What’s New on Netflix this Month

Image: Netflix

Stranger Things: Season 5, The Finale

Release Date: 1 January

Ten years after first entering our lives, those pesky kids from Hawkins are finally looking to finish off Vecna and his plans for domination. With Hawkins under lockdown, and the Hellfire Club scattered, we’re either approaching the end of a decade-long campaign or a TPK. Tune in on New Year’s Day to find out which!

Luke Thompson as ‘Benedict Bridgerton’ and Yerin Ha as the ‘Lady in Silver’ | Image: Supplied

Bridgerton, Season 4: Part 1

Release Date: 29 January

The latest season of the beloved period drama Bridgerton drops at the end of the month, and we’re ready. Following lethario Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) as he falls head over heels for a mystery masked woman at his mother’s masquerade ball, this season is bringing the show back with a bang.

What’s New on HBO Max this Month

The Pitt, Season 2 | Image: HBO Max

The Pitt, Season 2

Release Date: 9 January

Following on from the massive success of its first season, The Pitt returns to the physically and emotionally draining world of American healthcare. Bringing together an all-star cast (Noah Wyle, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, and Aussie Shabana Azeez), The Pitt is a grounded, realistic portrayal of the incredibly difficult work done by healthcare professionals the world over. Watch it, and thank your nurses and doctors, people.

Peter Claffey as ‘Dunk’ and Dexter Sol Ansell as ‘Egg’ in ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ | Image: Supplied

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Season 1

Release Date: 19 January

The second major spin-off of George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones universe, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set almost 100 years before the beginning of the main series. Following a wandering swordsman, Dunk, and his young squire, Egg, the show narrows the scope considerably: rather than dealing with continent-shaping wars and the rising of a literal death lord, we’ll see Dunk seek to clear his name after pissing off a Targaryen prince.

What’s New on Prime Video this Month

Tom Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine in ‘The Night Manager’ | Image: Prime Video

The Night Manager, Season 2

Release Date: 11 January

Following a former British intelligence operative as he attempts to uncover a nation-wide conspiracy, The Night Manager returns after an eight-year hiatus with three new episodes on 11 January. From there, we’ll get new episodes every Sunday until the grand finale on 1 February. Tom Hiddleston stars as the man now known as Alex Goodwin, living a pretty chill life as a low-level MI6 operative, but a chance encounter with a mercenary pulls him down into a wider web of secrecy set to put all of Britain at risk.

Sophie Turner in ‘Steal’ | Image: Prime Video

Steal

Release Date: 21 January

Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner serves as a pension manager who, after a group of criminals break into her work place and force her to siphon money out of everyday people’s accounts, is left at the heart of a devastating crime. Now, she’ll have to work with a detective to figure out who wanted to steal from everyday people, and why. A “contemporary, high-octane thriller about the heist of the century”, so says Prime Video.

What’s New on Disney+ this Month

FX’s The Beauty | Image: FX

The Beauty

Release Date: 22 January

If you liked The Substance, you’re probably gonna get a kick out of this science fiction/body horror series. Based on a successful comic series, The Beauty showcases a world where people who contract a new STI which has the effect of making them incredibly beautiful, but may also be fatal. As more and more bodies pile up, and two FBI agents dig in to the story behind the story, you’ll discover what caused the infection, and the trillions of dollars at stake.

Streaming Services Price Comparison

Service Monthly Price Trial Period Category Netflix $9.99 (w/ ads) – $28.99 None Movies & TV Prime Video $9.99 – $12.99 30-day free trial Movies & TV Apple TV+ $12.99 7-day free trial Movies & TV Disney+ $15.99 – $20.99 None Movies & TV Warner Bros. Discovery Max $11.99 (w/ ads) – $21.99 (Premium) None Movies & TV Kayo Sports $30 – $40 7-day free trial Sports Hayu $7.99 7-day free trial Reality TV Britbox $13.99 7-day free trial British Movies & TV Paramount+ $6.99 – $13.99 7-day free trial Movies & TV BINGE $10 (Basic) – $22 (Premium) 7-day free trial Movies & TV Stan $12 (Basic) – $21 (Premium) None Movies & TV DocPlay $8.99 14-day free trial Documentaries Scroll horizontally to view full table

