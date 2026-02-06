12 Best Places to Watch Super Bowl LX in Melbourne

Super Bowl 2026 is shaping up to be a cracker: Patriots vs Seahawks, Bad Bunny headlining halftime (plus some Green Day action and Charlie Puth singing the national anthem), and Sydney’s own Michael Dickson punting for Seattle. So, why not head out and catch it at one of Melbourne’s fine establishments with other NFL fans?



It doesn’t matter if you’re a serious NFL follower who knows your plays inside out or if you’re mainly there for the food and halftime entertainment, Melbourne’s got some great spots to watch the game. We’ve rounded up Melbourne’s best venues to catch Super Bowl 2026 live, Monday, February 9th, at 10:30 a.m. AEST.

At a Glance: Super Bowl LX Key Details

When (Australian time): Monday, February 9, 2026

Monday, February 9, 2026 Kickoff: 10:30am AEDT (pre-game from 9:00am)

10:30am AEDT (pre-game from 9:00am) Who’s Playing: New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks

New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks Halftime Show: Bad Bunny (with Green Day pre-game and Charlie Puth on anthem duty)

Bad Bunny (with Green Day pre-game and Charlie Puth on anthem duty) How to Stream: Free on 7plus, Channel 7, and 7mate, or via KAYO, Foxtel, and Disney+

Where to Watch the Super Bowl in Melbourne 2026

Each of these Melbourne venues is going above the usual bar service to make your Super Bowl 2026 one for the ages. Word to the wise: most venues expect to hit capacity, so make sure you reserve a table at your bar or pub of choice.

Timber Yard | Image: Supplied

1. Timber Yard, Port Melbourne

Cover: From $49.95pp (+ booking fee)

Need to book? Bookings essential

Tailgate Fest is back at The Timber Yard for Super Bowl Monday 2026, and it’s easily one of the biggest, most full-on game-day parties in Melbourne. Expect the Big Game live and loud on six huge screens with concert-level sound and lighting, plus cheerleaders, acrobatic performers, pyrotechnics, DJs, guest hosts and appearances from sporting personalities to keep the energy up between plays.

All-inclusive ticket guests (which start from $259.95 per person) are looked after with a game-day feast from Tommy Collins, while Muse Catering handles American smokehouse BBQ in the Wildcard Party Arena, backed by Bud buckets, Carlton Dry, spirits, cocktails and more pouring all day. Add in tipping comps, throwing challenges, cash prizes, merch drops and limited-edition jerseys, and you’ve got a SB Monday that’s closer to a festival than a regular pub screening (hence the regular sell-outs and the need to grab tickets ASAP!)

Address: 351 Plummer St, Port Melbourne VIC 3207

351 Plummer St, Port Melbourne VIC 3207 Phone: (03) 9070 3470

2. The Sporting Globe

Cover: Free

Need to book? Bookings essential

Super Bowl LX at The Sporting Globe Richmond is already shaping up as Melbourne’s go-to Monday session, with doors from 8am, ice-cold Coors, red‑hot buffalo wings and every snap, punt and touchdown shown live and loud across more than 50 screens. All the main packages – from the VIP rooftop and Tailgate Street Party to booths, restaurant seating and End Zone GA – have sold out, which tells you how big the atmosphere will be, but it’s still worth keeping an eye out for last‑minute spots or group options if you’re set on being in the middle of it. However, there are still tickets available at their Chirnside Park venue!

Address: 288 Bridge Road, Richmond, 3121

288 Bridge Road, Richmond, 3121 Hours: From 8am

From 8am Phone: +61 3 9428 2656

The Wharf Hotel on Game Day | Image: Supplied

3. The Wharf Hotel

Cover: Free (package upgrades available)

Need to book? Bookings essential

The Wharf Hotel in Docklands is going big for Super Bowl LX, turning the riverside into a full game-day takeover from 9am with multiple screens, face painting, live cheerleaders and more. There’s a themed American‑style menu (wings, nachos, loaded fries and more), a four‑piece marching band at halftime, live music from 3pm and limited packages (many of which have now sold out). There’s still a $59 standing drinks‑only option, plus a floating Pepsi “The Pitch” football field package if you want to really lean into the spectacle.

Address: 18/38 Siddeley St, Docklands VIC 3005

18/38 Siddeley St, Docklands VIC 3005 Hours : From 9am

: From 9am Phone: (03) 9810 0097

4. The Boatbuilders Yard

Cover: Free

Need to book? Walk-ins welcome

Specials:

Beer bucket specials

The Boatbuilders Yard is turning Super Bowl LX into a full-day session on the waterfront, running from 9am–3pm with the game live and loud on a giant beer‑garden jumbotron plus multiple big screens. It’s free entry with Budweiser bucket specials, a footy‑food menu and merch giveaways, so you can bring your mates, grab a table and settle in for a fan‑style atmosphere without needing a package or ticket.

Address: 23 South Wharf Promenade, South Wharf, 3006

23 South Wharf Promenade, South Wharf, 3006 Hours: From 9am

From 9am Phone: +61 3 9686 5088

5. The George on Collins

Cover: Free

Need to book? Walk-ins welcome but best to book

Specials:

$79 feast menu

Budweiser bucket | $50

Touchdown at The George on Collins for Super Bowl 2026, with doors open from 9:30am. The game will be shown live and loud across multiple screens, with an American‑inspired menu (à la carte or a $79pp feast) plus Budweiser specials at $10 a bottle or buckets of six for $50, making it easy to neck some beers, load up on game‑day food and watch the big game in Melbourne CBD.

Address: 162-168 Collins Street, Melbourne, 3000

162-168 Collins Street, Melbourne, 3000 Hours: From 9.30am

From 9.30am Phone: +61 3 9663 7226

6. Hawthorn Hotel

Cover: Free

Need to book? Walk-ins welcome, but best to book

Specials:

Punters pack | $90pp

Set yourself up at the Hawthorn Hotel for Super Bowl 2026, with the game live and loud on every screen from 9am and plenty of game-day atmosphere. You can add the $90 Punters Pack to your booking, with options like Philly cheesesteak, nachos, chicken parma, burgers, fish and chips or buffalo wings, plus a special Super Bowl menu, cheerleaders and face painters to keep things rowdy all game.

Address: 481 Burwood Road, Hawthorn, 3122

481 Burwood Road, Hawthorn, 3122 Hours: From 9am

From 9am Phone: +61 3 9810 0022

7. Terminus Hotel, Fitzroy North

Cover: Free

Need to book? Walk-ins welcome, but best to book

Specials:

Bottomless food and drinks | $110pp

It’s almost that time again at the Termi, with Super Bowl LX taking over Queens Parade on Monday. For $110 per person, you’ll be in the Tailgate Zone with bottomless all‑American‑style food and drinks, footy‑throwing comps, spin‑the‑wheel games, prizes, merch and more, all while the big game plays on the outdoor big screen from 10am (doors from 9am).

Address: 492 Queens Parade, Fitzroy North VIC 3068

492 Queens Parade, Fitzroy North VIC 3068 Hours: From 9am

From 9am Phone: (03) 9481 3182

8. The Prahran Hotel

Cover: Free

Need to book? Walks-ins welcome

Specials:

$10 pints

$6 house wines

The Prahran Hotel isn’t a bad spot to be on Super Bowl Monday. Kicking off from 9am, they’re serving up an American-style snack menu to keep you going through every play. Plus, their drinks specials are a winner: $10 pints, and $6 house wines. Add big screens and a big crowd, and you’ve got everything you need for an epic game day in Prahran.

Address: 82 High Street, Prahran 3181

82 High Street, Prahran 3181 Hours : 9am

: 9am Phone: +61 3 9529 2168

9. The Imperial

Cover: Free

Need to book? Best to book

The Imperial Hotel on Bourke Street is going all in for Super Bowl LX, turning the whole venue into an early‑morning Super Bowl hub with all floors open and the game shown live and loud on massive screens with stadium‑style sound. You can settle in for a Super Bowl breakfast menu, a themed American‑style food line‑up (think wings, nachos and loaded fries), plus ice‑cold beers and morning drink specials. With the iconic Parliament of Victoria as your backdrop, you can grab a feed and ride the game‑day atmosphere from kickoff through the halftime show and beyond.

Address: 2-8 Bourke Street, Melbourne, 3000

2-8 Bourke Street, Melbourne, 3000 Hours: From 9am

From 9am Phone: +61 3 9810 0062

10. The Provincial

Cover: Free

Need to book? Best to book, but walk-ins welcome

The Provincial Hotel is one of Fitzroy’s most iconic spots, and they’re giving NFL fans their all this Super Bowl LX this Monday. With doors opening at 10am, you’ve got plenty of time to grab a seat and settle in for all the action. The kitchen will be serving an American-inspired menu featuring game-day favourites. We love that The Provincial has a bit of everything – downstairs, you’ve got big screens for all the Super Bowl action, while upstairs, the rooftop bar is the perfect spot to soak up the atmosphere with a drink in hand. It’s a local favourite for good reason!

Address: 299 Brunswick Street Fitzroy, 3065

299 Brunswick Street Fitzroy, 3065 Hours: From 10am

From 10am Phone: +61 3 9810 0042

11. Birmingham Hotel, Fitzroy

Cover: Free

Need to book? Best to book, but walk-ins welcome

Specials:

$10 pints

$10 spritzes

50c wings!

The Birmingham Hotel is bringing the energy for Super Bowl LX, with plenty of big screens showing every play, food and drink specials, and some wild halftime fun; it’s the perfect spot to catch the action. They’ll have $10 pints, $10 spritzes, breakfast sandwiches, 50c wings, and more. Open from 9am, the Birmy is the place to soak up the Super Bowl spirit. Whether you’re there for the football, the food, or the chaos of halftime, it’s going to be a huge day.

Address: 333 Smith St, Fitzroy VIC 3065

333 Smith St, Fitzroy VIC 3065 Hours: From 9am

From 9am Phone: (03) 9417 2706

The Albion | Image: Supplied

12. Albion Hotel

Cover: Free

Need to book? Best to book

Specials:

Budwesier buckets | $30

Smash Cheeseburger | $19

Albies is keeping Super Bowl LX easy breezy, with doors from 9am and the game on live and loud alongside a tight, US‑style game‑day menu. You can tuck into smash cheeseburgers (with the option to double up), buffalo wings, lobster rolls, corn dogs and loaded fries, then wash it down with 4‑for‑$30 Budweiser buckets that come with complimentary merch on every bucket.

Address: 314 Smith St, Collingwood VIC 3066

314 Smith St, Collingwood VIC 3066 Hours: From 9am

From 9am Phone: (03) 9965 0996

More Spots to Catch Super Bowl LX in Melbourne

Here are even more awesome venues for Super Bowl Monday 2026:

Bells Hotel (South Melbourne) : This venue is teaming up with TAB for a $79 rooftop Super Bowl 2026 watch party, with city views, big screens, drink cards, tailgate-style food, merch and giveaways.

: This venue is teaming up with TAB for a $79 rooftop Super Bowl 2026 watch party, with city views, big screens, drink cards, tailgate-style food, merch and giveaways. Network Sports Bar (Docklands): Super easy to access at Southern Cross Station, with screens everywhere and an American-style menu.

Super easy to access at Southern Cross Station, with screens everywhere and an American-style menu. The Bergy Seltzer (Brunswick): Beer garden, American food specials, and Bellinis & Mimosas—classic Brunswick vibes.

Beer garden, American food specials, and Bellinis & Mimosas—classic Brunswick vibes. The Windsor Alehouse (Windsor): Happy hour prices on Young Henrys, plus a hot wing challenge at halftime.

Happy hour prices on Young Henrys, plus a hot wing challenge at halftime. Ludlow Bar (Southbank): Free entry, big screens, and a solid American menu for game day.

Free entry, big screens, and a solid American menu for game day. The Emerson (South Yarra): Rooftop vibes with all-inclusive drinks and game-day feasts.

When is the Super Bowl 2026?

Super Bowl LX kicks off Sunday, February 8, 2026, at 6:30 pm ET – that’s 10:30 am AEDT on Monday, February 9 here in Australia. Yes, it’s a Monday morning. Yes, you might need to get creative with your work schedule. Pre-game coverage starts at 9:00 am AEDT, giving you time to settle in before kickoff. The whole thing runs about four hours, wrapping up around 2:30 pm.

Who’s Playing in the Super Bowl 2026?

The New England Patriots are taking on the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The big news for Aussies is that Sydney-born Michael Dickson will be playing for the Seahawks. The former UNSW and Sydney Swans reserves AFL player has become one of the league’s top punters (Tom Brady even called him “the best punter in the league”). Dickson’s aiming to become just the second Australian to win a Super Bowl, after Jordan Mailata’s win with Philadelphia last year.

Who is Performing at the Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show?

Bad Bunny is headlining the Super Bowl LX halftime show. The three-time Grammy winner and most-streamed artist globally should put on quite a show. Green Day will also perform before kickoff as part of the Super Bowl’s 60th-anniversary celebrations, while Charlie Puth handles the national anthem.

Where is the Super Bowl Held?

Super Bowl LX is at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California – home of the San Francisco 49ers. The stadium holds about 68,500 fans.

Where Can You Stream/What Channel is the Super Bowl LX on in Australia?

If you can’t get the day off work, you have plenty of streaming options. 7plus will stream the game live (along with Channel 7 and 7mate on TV). If you’ve got KAYO, Foxtel, or Disney+, you can also watch the ESPN broadcast. Plus, Kayo has a deal on right now where first-time subscribers can get their first month for just $1!

