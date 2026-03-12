12 Best Steak Restaurants in Melbourne (2026 Guide)

Melbourne doesn’t do anything by half measures when it comes to food, and the steak scene is no exception. Forget your average sizzle; the best steak restaurants in Melbourne offer an experience that elevates a simple cut of meat into a piece of (very) tasty piece of art. From buttery world-class Wagyu to the primal allure of Argentinian parrilla, Melbourne’s steak restaurant scene is a masterclass in carnivorous indulgence. We’ve scoured the city and consulted the critics to bring you the definitive list of the best steak restaurants in Melbourne for 2026. So, loosen that belt, sharpen your expectations, and prepare for a serious, meaty feed.

Best Steak Restaurants in Melbourne Overview

Our list of the best steak houses in Melbourne goes like this.

Now we’ve rounded up our favourites, let’s check out the full list.

RELATED: Head to these best bars in Melbourne after you’ve checked out these steaks.

The Best Steak in Melbourne: Complete List

Steer Dining Room Restaurant | Image: Steer Dining Room Restaurant

1. Steer Dining Room Restaurant

Best for: The Wagyu obsessive.

Steer Dining Room in South Yarra has been collecting awards at a pace most restaurants can only dream of – Melbourne’s best steak restaurant for 2026 and a place in Australia’s top ten in a global list – and a late-2025 refurbishment means the room now matches the ambition on the plate. Dim lighting, plush velvet, and a tableside steak trolley that demands your full attention set the scene.

On the menu: The steak list is staggering – Japanese A5 cuts from Kobe, Kumamoto, Kagoshima, and Ozaki, Australian Wagyu from Stone Axe, Mayura Station, Rangers Valley, Sher Full Blood, and more, plus a dedicated dry-aged section where the ageing periods run anywhere from 40 to 110 days. We’re talking dozens of individual cuts across multiple producers, grades, and weights, all butchered in-house. If you want a more guided entry point, the six-course Signature Wagyu Degustation at $325 per person takes the paralysis of choice off your hands. The Wagyu Steak Tartare with oyster emulsion and black garlic is the non-negotiable starter regardless of which direction you go. Come with time, come with appetite, and maybe don’t look at the menu the night before or you’ll never sleep.

Address : 15 Claremont St, South Yarra VIC 3141

: 15 Claremont St, South Yarra VIC 3141 Phone: (03) 9827 1891

Victor Churchill | Image: Victor Churchill

2. Victor Churchill

Best for: Dry-aged Australian beef.

Victor Churchill is a globally celebrated butcher who happens to have a dining room. The judges at World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants have called it out for blurring the lines between artisanal butchery and high-end gastronomy with breathtaking precision, which is a fair summary of what’s happening in the Armadale room. It ranked eighth on Australia’s Best Steak Restaurants list for 2026 ahead of the global rankings dropping in May, and landed 18th in the world in 2025. The room itself itself is worth talking about: glass-walled dry-ageing chambers displaying prime cuts like fine jewellery with rich timber finishes. A second grand venue at Crown Melbourne is set to open in mid-2027, which tells you where the brand is headed.

On the menu: The cuts rotate in line with what’s premium at the time. The dry-ageing programme lends depth and complexity to each bite, with an expanded wine list that’s now one of the more considered meat-pairing programmes in the country. If you want to understand what beef can actually taste like when handled correctly from paddock to plate, this is the education.

Address : 953 High St, Armadale VIC 3143

: 953 High St, Armadale VIC 3143 Phone: (03) 9978 1968

Gimlet | Image: Gimlet

3. Gimlet

Best for: Coal-fired cuts of Gippsland and dry-aged beef.

Andrew McConnell’s Gimlet at Cavendish House has been operating at a level most restaurants take decades to reach, and it’s only been open since 2020. The 1920s Chicago-style building does a lot of the heavy lifting atmospherically – plush curved booths, chandeliers, incredible staff moving across the floor with ease – but the cooking is what’s earned it a place as number 15 on Australia’s Best Steak Restaurants list for 2026 ahead of the global rankings.

On the menu: The wood-fired oven is the centrepiece of the open kitchen, and the steak programme reflects that. The Gippsland strip steak with spring garlic salsa verde is the dish that gets ordered most. The dry-aged O’Connor T-bone cooked over coals is the bigger commitment, served with considered condiments and béarnaise. The wine list is one of the finest in Melbourne, deep across both Australian producers and European labels.

Address : 33 Russell St, Melbourne VIC 3000

: 33 Russell St, Melbourne VIC 3000 Phone: (03) 9277 9777

Reine & La Rue | Image: Reine & La Rue

4. Reine & La Rue

Best for: French-inflected fire cooking.

Reine is the grand restaurant from the Nomad Group – the team behind Nomad Melbourne and, more recently, the new custodians of Florentino and its four sister venues. If you know what Nomad does with a wood-fired grill, you’ll understand why their French brasserie project is worth a visit. The venue is housed in the heritage-listed Cathedral Room at the old Melbourne Stock Exchange, with a large open-fire grill anchoring the kitchen – granite columns, mosaic floors, stained glass windows, vaulted gothic ceilings, the lot. It picked up The Age Good Food Guide New Restaurant of the Year for 2024 and two hats in 2025/26.

On the menu: The cooking leans into modern takes on French classics, with steak pulling serious weight alongside the broader menu. Six cuts sourced from Victorian farmers – Rangers Valley, O’Connor, and Blackmore – ranging from a 200g Southern Ranges eye fillet through to the big-ticket options: a 600g dry-aged ribeye, a 1kg dry-aged T-bone, or a Blackmore Wagyu 9+ ribeye at a full kilogram. The dry-aged O’Connor rib eye with a side of frites is the dish that gets mentioned most, and for good reason. There’s also an eight-seat speakeasy bar, La Rue, tucked off the courtyard if you want to start or finish the night somewhere considerably more intimate than the cathedral dining room.

Located in : The Gothic Bank

: The Gothic Bank Address : 380 Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000

: 380 Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000 Phone: (02) 9280 3395

Palermo | Image: Palermo

5. Palermo

Best for: Dry-aged O’Connor beef and slow-roasted asado cuts.

Palermo is the younger sibling of San Telmo, and it’s taken the formula further with the addition of a full asado fire pit alongside the parrilla. Over mallee-root charcoal and ironbark logs, whole Gippsland Suffolk lamb and Millbrook suckling pig are slow-roasted for hours. The room on Little Bourke Street matches the energy: harlequin-tiled floors, exposed brick walls, marble benches, cow-hide accents. It celebrates the Italian influence on Argentinian food, which gives it a slightly different character to San Telmo, another highly regarded steak restaurant in Melbourne.

On the menu: Asado cuts are sold in 250g and 450g portions, with the slow-roasted lamb the standout for anyone who wants to understand what hours over open fire actually does to meat. For the steak side of things, dry-aged O’Connor beef runs across scotch fillet, eye fillet, and a 500g rib-eye cooked on the parrilla, with a black opal skirt steak and Sher Wagyu eye rump rounding out the options. The wine list leans heavily Argentinian, with strong representation across Mendoza, Patagonia, and Salta.

Address : 401 Little Bourke St, Melbourne VIC 3000

: 401 Little Bourke St, Melbourne VIC 3000 Phone: (03) 9002 1600

Rockpool Bar & Grill | Image: Rockpool Bar & Grill

6. Rockpool Bar & Grill

Best for: David Blackmore Wagyu and Cape Grim grass-fed beef.

Rockpool Bar & Grill has been at Crown Melbourne since 2006, and two decades in it remains the benchmark against which other steakhouses in this city get measured. The room is dark, warm, and grand – open kitchen, wood-fired grill as the centrepiece. Neil Perry built the concept around the great steakhouses of North America, then applied it to Australian produce, and the combination has held up. The Sydney sibling ranked 12th in the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants, and the Melbourne outpost consistently stacks Australia’s best lists.

On the menu: Up to 18 cuts available at any one time, all dry-aged and butchered in-house. The beef options run across David Blackmore Pure Blood Wagyu, Cape Grim grass-fed, and Coppertree Farms dry-aged Friesian – each from producers Rockpool has maintained long-standing direct relationships with. Cuts span grass-fed and grain-fed options across rib eye, scotch, sirloin, and T-bone, served with a choice of horseradish cream, béarnaise, or jalapeño hot sauce. The wine list runs to over 1,200 labels.

Located in : Crown Melbourne

: Crown Melbourne Address : Crown Casino, 8 Whiteman St, Southbank VIC 3006

: Crown Casino, 8 Whiteman St, Southbank VIC 3006 Phone: (03) 9081 0532

Meatmaiden | Image: Meatmaiden

7. Meatmaiden

Best for: Smoke-driven cuts from O’Connor and Rangers Valley Wagyu.

Meatmaiden has been operating out of the basement of the historic Georges Building for over a decade, and the room commits fully to the concept – dark neons, butcher’s scales as centrepiece, dry-ageing cabinet visible from the entrance, cuts of O’Connor beef hanging where you can see them. It ranked 17th on Australia’s Best Steak Restaurants list for 2026 and 91st globally in 2025, which puts it in company with some serious international rooms.

On the menu: A custom-built grill and an ironbark-fired smoker imported from the US are the kitchen’s two defining tools, and the menu reflects both. Dry-aged O’Connor pasture-fed beef and Rangers Valley Wagyu are the headline producers, with cuts rotating based on what’s exceptional at the time. The 20-hour smoked brisket and tomahawk ribeye are the dishes that get cited most. For groups or those who have a hard time choosing – the Maiden’s Mood – a seven-dish chef’s choice sharing menu at $100 per head anchored by a featured steak – is the way to go.

Located in : The Georges Building

: The Georges Building Address : 195 Little Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000

: 195 Little Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000 Phone: (03) 9078 7747

Matilda 159 | Image: Matilda 159

8. Matilda 159

Best for: Wet and dry-aged Australian beef cooked over live coals.

Scott Pickett named this one after his daughter, which tells you something about how personal a project it is. Matilda sits opposite the Royal Botanic Gardens on Domain Road, and the room reflects the cooking philosophy – Otway Blackwood tables, botanical installations that shift with the seasons, an open kitchen where the Josper oven, rotisserie, and wood-fired grill are visible from most seats. Pickett has been meticulous about the wood he uses, matching specific timbers to specific proteins, for example, Blackmore bavette over Mornington Peninsula cabernet vine clippings. It ranked 18th on Australia’s Best Steak Restaurants list for 2026, and 57th in the world in 2025.

On the menu: The signature is a Josper-grilled wet and dry-aged porterhouse, seared to order and sliced for sharing – concentrated beef flavour, charred edges, the kind of result that only comes from this style of cooking. The menu rotates with Victorian seasons and market arrivals, so what’s on changes, but the commitment to provenance and fire doesn’t.

Address: 159 Domain Rd, South Yarra VIC 3141

159 Domain Rd, South Yarra VIC 3141 Phone: (03) 9089 6668

Entrecôte | Image: Entrecôte

9. Entrecôte

Best for: The steak frites purist.

Entrecôte on Greville Street has been doing exactly one thing for years, and it does it well enough to have landed on the World’s Best Steaks list. The room commits to the Parisian brasserie format well – cobalt velvet banquettes, antique French oak panelling, crystal chandeliers, and hand-painted tablecloths. It sits opposite the Botanic Gardens, which adds to the whole impression that you’ve been briefly relocated to a side street in Paris.

On the menu: The Entrecôte Signature Steak Frites is the reason you visit – Rangers Valley Black Market 270-day grain-fed Angus beef, frites, and a secret herb butter sauce that the kitchen has been guarding since the beginning. Bottomless bread and frites come with it. For something more substantial, the fillet steak is available as an upgrade. Walk-ins can order off the bar menu on the Greville Street terrasse, which makes it an easy drop-in for a quick plate and a glass of something cold.

Address: 142 Greville St, Prahran VIC 3181

142 Greville St, Prahran VIC 3181 Phone: (03) 9804 5468

10. Grill Americano

Best for: The Bistecca alla Fiorentina – a 1.2kg woodfire T-bone built for sharing

Chris Lucas built Grill Americano as a Northern Italian steakhouse at the base of 101 Collins Street, and the room reflects the brief: 14-metre marble bar, high ceilings, Venetian-inspired furniture, a hand-built woodfire oven from Naples and a Josper Grill running the kitchen. It ranked 27th on Australia’s Best Steak Restaurants list for 2026 and 92nd globally in 2025.

On the menu: The 1.2kg Bistecca alla Fiorentina leads – thick-cut T-bone from the woodfire, designed to share. The rest of the menu runs a 300g New York strip from Bass Strait grass-fed MB4+, a 200g Greenham eye fillet, a 350g Vintage Beef Co. Reserva scotch fillet, and a Tournedos Rossini with foie gras and Madeira jus. The quattro formaggi mac and cheese is the side to order. Wine cellar runs to over 2,000 bottles, so you’re not short on options for vino to match your meat.

Address: 112 Flinders Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000

112 Flinders Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000 Phone: (03) 8616 8010

Blackbird | Image: Blackbird

11. Blackbird

Best for: Mayura Station full-blood Wagyu and dry-aged Victorian beef.

Blackbird arrived on Flinders Lane in August 2025 from Brisbane, where it spent 12 years building a reputation around provenance and dry-aged beef. The three-level venue runs a street-level cocktail bar, a split dining room upstairs, and a private events floor above that. Executive chef Jake Nicolson is a Victorian native who helped launch the original Brisbane venue; Melbourne executive chef Tim Menger comes from Entrecôte. It ranked 28th on Australia’s Best Steak Restaurants list for 2026.

On the menu: The headline is the chocolate-fed Mayura Station full-blood Wagyu tomahawk at 1.5 to 2kg, built for the table. In-house dry-aged Mayura Station striploin also features alongside a broader menu built around native ingredients – Paroo kangaroo with pepperberry, wood-roasted rock lobster with warrigal greens. The feasting menu runs $98 per person across three share-style courses. The wine list covers 650 bins with a focus on Victorian producers.

Address: 66 Flinders Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000

66 Flinders Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000 Phone: (03) 7053 1308

Cinder | Image: Cinder

12. Cinder

Best for: Dry-aged and Wagyu cuts over a Josper grill.

Jake Furst built Cinder inside the 150-year-old Terminus Hotel in Fitzroy North. The bluestone walls and teal-and-burnt-orange fit-out give it a particular character, and the Josper grill at the centre of the kitchen drives everything on the menu. The focus is dry-aged meat and seasonal produce cooked over fire, with a wine list curated by sommelier Andrew Murch. For anyone who wants to hand the evening over entirely, the Chef’s Table runs no fixed menu – the kitchen decides based on what’s best that day, with dry-aged cuts as the centrepiece.

On the menu: A 200g tenderloin and 300g striploin cube roll for individual orders, with the bigger cuts built for sharing – a 1.3kg Tomahawk, a 1kg Grass Fed 40-Day Dry Age Wagyu Ribeye, and a 900g Grass Fed Wagyu T-Bone. All steaks come with house garnish and a choice of sauce or butter. On Wednesdays, Wagyu Wednesday runs a cut with chips, slaw, and sauce for $39 all day – one of the better midweek steak deals in Melbourne.

Address: 18 Brennand St, Fitzroy North VIC 3068

18 Brennand St, Fitzroy North VIC 3068 Phone: (03) 8351 3269

Highly Recommended Steak Restaurants in Melbourne

We pride ourselves on keeping our round-ups tight and concise, so for this list of steak restaurants, we’ve highlighted the absolute best steak restaurants in Melbourne above. The list below is a round-up of steak restaurants we believe are also absolutely worth a visit, and would certainly round out a top 25.

98 Lygon St Bottomless Steak Frites | Image: Ally Burnie

98 Lygon St in Brunswick East: A French bistro from industry veterans Ben Clark and Simon Aukett, with a Michelin-trained kitchen turning out precise bistro classics. The real drawcard is Wednesday nights: unlimited dry-aged porterhouse, frites, and peppercorn sauce served on repeat until you tap out, at $69 a head. Bookings required, seats limited, and very much worth planning your week around.

A French bistro from industry veterans Ben Clark and Simon Aukett, with a Michelin-trained kitchen turning out precise bistro classics. The real drawcard is Wednesday nights: unlimited dry-aged porterhouse, frites, and peppercorn sauce served on repeat until you tap out, at $69 a head. Bookings required, seats limited, and very much worth planning your week around. San Telmo in the CBD: Step inside San Telmo and you’re no longer in Melbourne – you’re on a Buenos Aires street corner, cowhide on the ceiling and all. The Argentinian parrilla format is the whole point here, and the kitchen commits to it fully, with five cuts of pasture-raised O’Connor beef – hanger, eye fillet, striploin, rib-eye, and flank – each kissed by open flame in a way that a conventional grill simply can’t replicate.

Step inside San Telmo and you’re no longer in Melbourne – you’re on a Buenos Aires street corner, cowhide on the ceiling and all. The Argentinian parrilla format is the whole point here, and the kitchen commits to it fully, with five cuts of pasture-raised O’Connor beef – hanger, eye fillet, striploin, rib-eye, and flank – each kissed by open flame in a way that a conventional grill simply can’t replicate. Victoria by Farmer’s Daughters in the CBD: Victoria by Farmer’s Daughters does exactly what it says – every cut on the menu is O’Connor beef from Gippsland. A map of Victoria’s regions projected onto the wall at the entrance sets the tone. Choose from a 300g sirloin, a 250g scotch fillet, a 400g club steak, or a 600g ribeye served sliced with rocoto-chilli salsa.

Victoria by Farmer’s Daughters does exactly what it says – every cut on the menu is O’Connor beef from Gippsland. A map of Victoria’s regions projected onto the wall at the entrance sets the tone. Choose from a 300g sirloin, a 250g scotch fillet, a 400g club steak, or a 600g ribeye served sliced with rocoto-chilli salsa. La Luna Bistro in Carlton North: La Luna has been a Carlton North institution for eons. The house-aged beef is dry-aged in-house for 60 days, and the menu offers five cuts – butcher’s cut, bacon-wrapped filet mignon, porterhouse, rump, and a 550g ribeye – all served with red wine jus alongside chimichurri or Café de Paris butter.

La Luna has been a Carlton North institution for eons. The house-aged beef is dry-aged in-house for 60 days, and the menu offers five cuts – butcher’s cut, bacon-wrapped filet mignon, porterhouse, rump, and a 550g ribeye – all served with red wine jus alongside chimichurri or Café de Paris butter. Estelle Bistro in Northcote: Estelle keeps its regular steak options tight with a rump of lamb with piperade and a Wagyu rostbiff with tomato fondue and labneh. But the real reason to go on a Tuesday is the rotating steak night: a cut of the week, chips, and a glass of wine for $40. The in-house butcher selects something different each week, so it’s never the same meal twice.

Estelle keeps its regular steak options tight with a rump of lamb with piperade and a Wagyu rostbiff with tomato fondue and labneh. But the real reason to go on a Tuesday is the rotating steak night: a cut of the week, chips, and a glass of wine for $40. The in-house butcher selects something different each week, so it’s never the same meal twice. Angus & Bon in Prahran: Housed in the old Prahran Post Office, Angus & Bon channels New York hospitality through wood-fired technique, including experimenting with wood-grill flavours in the cocktail programme, which is the kind of commitment you have to respect. The steak selection covers rib eye on the bone and scotch fillet aged 30 days, alongside locally butchered dry-aged, grass-fed prime cuts from 36-month-old cattle.

Housed in the old Prahran Post Office, Angus & Bon channels New York hospitality through wood-fired technique, including experimenting with wood-grill flavours in the cocktail programme, which is the kind of commitment you have to respect. The steak selection covers rib eye on the bone and scotch fillet aged 30 days, alongside locally butchered dry-aged, grass-fed prime cuts from 36-month-old cattle. A Hereford Beefstouw in the CBD: This Scandinavian steakhouse has become one of Melbourne’s most respected, featuring Nordic dry-ageing methods applied to Australian beef, including cuts sourced from the Burvill family farm in South Australia’s Coonawarra. Their 100-day dry-aged Côte de boeuf is the main event, but the 1.4kg Tomahawk with a side lobster tail exists for those who want to go bigger.

This Scandinavian steakhouse has become one of Melbourne’s most respected, featuring Nordic dry-ageing methods applied to Australian beef, including cuts sourced from the Burvill family farm in South Australia’s Coonawarra. Their 100-day dry-aged Côte de boeuf is the main event, but the 1.4kg Tomahawk with a side lobster tail exists for those who want to go bigger. L’Hôtel Gitan in Prahran: The Prahran French bistro matches the neighbourhood’s cool energy – bar stools, open kitchen, and a steak menu built around eye fillet, scotch fillet, porterhouse, and O’Connor grain-fed bavette in either a 230g or 1kg portion depending on the scale of ambition you’re working with.

The Prahran French bistro matches the neighbourhood’s cool energy – bar stools, open kitchen, and a steak menu built around eye fillet, scotch fillet, porterhouse, and O’Connor grain-fed bavette in either a 230g or 1kg portion depending on the scale of ambition you’re working with. Meat & Wine Co. across Melbourne: A fixture of the Australian dining scene for nearly two decades, and a reliable one at that. The steak selection spans Monte Thousand Guineas Shorthorn, grain-fed O’Connor cuts, and MB 6+ Wagyu options across rump, fillet, rib eye, and New Yorker – with the trademark side skewer worth adding to whatever you order.

A fixture of the Australian dining scene for nearly two decades, and a reliable one at that. The steak selection spans Monte Thousand Guineas Shorthorn, grain-fed O’Connor cuts, and MB 6+ Wagyu options across rump, fillet, rib eye, and New Yorker – with the trademark side skewer worth adding to whatever you order. Vue de Monde in the CBD: Sky-high above the city on the 55th floor of the Rialto, Vue de Monde is an occasion restaurant in the truest sense – kangaroo hide tablecloths, open kitchen theatre, and a rotating menu anchored by Blackmore Wagyu served with beef jus and mataki mushroom.

Sky-high above the city on the 55th floor of the Rialto, Vue de Monde is an occasion restaurant in the truest sense – kangaroo hide tablecloths, open kitchen theatre, and a rotating menu anchored by Blackmore Wagyu served with beef jus and mataki mushroom. France-Soir in South Yarra: When Jean-Paul Prunetti and Yvon Vogel set up France Soir way back in 1986, neither could have anticipated the cultural phenomenon that would follow. Taking his French cooking philosophy to South Yarra, the esteemed chef has crafted one of the most awarded and much-loved steakhouses Melbourne has ever seen.

Why You Should Trust Our List

With an editorial team full of foodies, Man of Many has had the unique opportunity to directly sample and experience most of these best steak restaurants in Melbourne. For the places we haven’t visited in person, we’ve relied on expert recommendations and online reviews to see what actual Melbourne foodies think. As expert journalists who guide people between competing products and services, we have provided our independent opinion in formulating Man of Many’s selections. You can review our editorial policy here surrounding how we maintain our independence in our editorial reviews.

Best Steak Melbourne FAQs

What’s the best area in Melbourne for steak? There’s no single answer – it depends on what you’re after. South Yarra has Steer and Matilda. The CBD covers the widest range, from Meatmaiden’s basement smokehouse to Grill Americano’s Italian grandeur to San Telmo’s Argentinian parrilla. Prahran has Entrecôte and Angus & Bon. Fitzroy North has Cinder. Armadale has Victor Churchill. The city’s steak scene is incredibly spread out, which is a good problem to have. How much should I expect to spend on a steak dinner in Melbourne? It ranges significantly. At the pub end, you’re looking at $40–60 a head with a drink. Mid-range restaurants like Entrecôte and Palermo run $80–120 per person with wine. At the top end – Steer, Victor Churchill, Grill Americano, Rockpool – budget $200–300 per person, more if you’re ordering Japanese A5 cuts or working through the wine list. What does dry-ageing do to a steak? Dry-ageing holds large beef cuts in a controlled refrigerated environment for anywhere from 28 to 110 days. Two things happen: moisture evaporates, concentrating the beef’s flavour into something nuttier and more intense, and natural enzymes break down the muscle fibre, increasing tenderness. Longer ageing periods produce more pronounced results – a 40-day cut tastes different to a 90-day one. Most of the restaurants on this list dry-age in-house, which gives them control over the process and lets them push ageing times further than most suppliers would. What’s the difference between Wagyu and regular beef? Wagyu refers to specific Japanese cattle breeds known for exceptionally high intramuscular fat (the marbling that runs through the meat rather than sitting on the outside). That fat melts at a lower temperature, which is why Wagyu tastes richer and more tender than standard beef. It’s graded by marble score, typically from 1 to 12 in Australia, with 9+ considered premium. Full-blood Wagyu is purebred Japanese genetics; F1 and crossbreeds are Wagyu crossed with Angus or other breeds and generally more accessible in price.

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