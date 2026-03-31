NFL Melbourne 2026: Rams vs 49ers MCG Tickets, Date & Kickoff Confirmed

Melbourne will host Australia’s first regular-season NFL game in 2026.

The Rams and 49ers will play at the MCG on September 11.

The Rams hold official marketing rights for the Australian region.

The MCG’s massive oval means fans will sit far from the action.

The game poses a scheduling challenge with the AFL finals series.

Pre-sale tickets open April 1, with general sales starting April 8.

The NFL is officially bringing a regular-season game to Australia for the first time, with the Los Angeles Rams “hosting” the San Francisco 49ers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Australia’s biggest stadium. The historic Week 1 matchup has officially been confirmed for Friday, September 11, 2026, with a 10:35 am AEST kickoff (timed perfectly for a Thursday night primetime broadcast in the United States).

Melbourne will join only a handful of international cities, including London, Berlin, and Madrid, to host a regular-season NFL game.

Like the NRL, the NFL hopes to grow the sport Down Under. Currently, they estimate their fan base at around 6.6 million people, but hosting these games will continue to grow the game in global markets. At least, that’s the plan according to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“Expanding to Melbourne, Australia, a beautiful city with a rich sports history, underlines our ambitions to become a global sport and accelerate international growth,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Together with the Victorian State Government, Visit Victoria and the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and with the Los Angeles Rams in 2026, we look forward to making history in what is an important market for the NFL and a significant next step in expanding our international footprint.”

Detail Information Matchup Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Date & Time Friday, September 11, 2026, at 10:35 am AEST Venue Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) Field Format Rectangular NFL field centered on a large AFL oval Scheduling Clash Occurs right in the middle of the AFL finals series Scroll horizontally to view full table

Why This Matchup Works, Despite the Lack of Local Relevance

The Rams are the designated home team because they hold international marketing rights for Australia and New Zealand under the NFL’s Global Markets Program (alongside the Philadelphia Eagles). They’ve been building a local presence since 2021, and this is their payoff game.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are a smart choice for the exact reason the NFL says out loud. They’re popular in the Australian market, and this matchup comes down to the teams’ genuine dislike for each other. Rams vs. 49ers is a fierce NFC West divisional rivalry. It’s familiar, and it’s usually messy, the way big games should be. If you’re going to do the first one here, you may as well bring something with bite.

A fan filming a play from the stands | Image: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Biggest Crowd, Biggest Stadium, Tiny Field

On paper, this is about as big as it gets. We’re talking about an NFC West rivalry in a city that treats the AFL (and sport) like religion. However, there’s one unavoidable problem. The MCG is enormous, and believe it or not, an NFL field is not.

Ultimately, the NFL chose the ‘G’ because it’s the best place to watch sport in Australia, and ticket prices already reflect that.

Size-wise, we’re talking about a ground built for cricket and AFL, where the playing surface is a wide oval, and a rectangular NFL field is going to sit smack bang in the middle. If you’ve ever watched a rugby league or union game in an oval stadium and felt like you needed a telescope to see, this is that, with an even smaller field and a sport built on stoppages.

The NFL field will fit like a postage stamp in the middle of a massive oval, so it’s true that those in attendance will be watching the action from a long way back.

Patrick Cripps | Image: AFL Photos

It’s a Confirmed Scheduling Nightmare

The confirmed September 11 date brings a lingering logistical issue to the forefront. It’s in the middle of the AFL finals series. Sure, the Friday morning kickoff is great for the US broadcast, but it’s more than a bit awkward for the local fixture.

If a Victorian club is due to host a final at the MCG that same weekend (which is highly likely), the stadium suddenly has to juggle an NFL setup, an AFL blockbuster, and the kind of ground turnaround that normally takes weeks.

The MCG has talked up the ability to be ready for footy within 24 hours, but even they’ve admitted hosting the NFL is a massive undertaking.

Jordan Mailata playing for his Philadelphia Eagles | Image: Supplied

Local Connection for Aussies in the NFL

The announcement is a massive win for Australian fans and players alike. Australian-born offensive tackle Jordan Mailata, who was drafted in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL Draft, spoke recently about the possibility of NFL games being played in Australia.

“It’d mean everything to bring a game back home. Just for eyes and viewership,” he said. “I really want this game to grow back home, so if we can bring a game back there to generate interest and keep the growth of the game going, that’d mean a lot to me.”

His wish, and those of NFL fans around the country, has been granted, and Melbourne will join a shortlist of international cities to host a regular-season NFL game in the past, including:

Mexico City, 2005

London, 2007

Toron, 2008

Munich, 2022

Frankfurt, 2023,

Sao Paulo, 2024

London, 2025

Berlin, 2025

Madrid, 2025

Melbourne, 2026

Those with a good memory might remember the time Sydney hosted an NFL pre-season game between the Denver Broncos and the San Diego Chargers back in 1999. However, this will be the first time the NFL has played a regular-season game on Australian soil. Fifty-five regular-season NFL games have been played around the world throughout the league’s history.

With the NFL continuing to grow in popularity in Australia, the league opened its Australia and New Zealand office on the Gold Coast in 2022, established an NFL Flag football program, and launched the NFL Academy APAC.

NFL Melbourne Game promo graphic featuring a Rams player, a 49ers player, and the event logo | Image: NFL

Ticket Type / Phase Date & Time Starting Price (AUD) MCC Members Pre-Sale Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at 10:00 am AEDT N/A Hospitality Packages Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 10:00 am AEST N/A General Public On-Sale Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 10:00 am AEST $140.00 Standing Room Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 10:00 am AEST $95.00 Scroll horizontally to view full table

The official line on tickets is finally here, and the scramble starts immediately. Ticketmaster has been named the official ticketing agency, and with the first-ever regular season game expected to sell out at record speed, you’ll need to be ready.

Here are the key dates you need to know:

MCC Members Pre-Sale: Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at 10:00 am AEDT (Tomorrow)

Hospitality Packages: Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 10:00 am AEST

General Public On-Sale: Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 10:00 am AEST

Pricing has also been revealed, with standing-room tickets starting at AUD$95 and general seating at AUD$140.

Despite the massive stadium, capacity remains an issue due to the popularity. More seats mean more people get in, and the MCG’s sheer size slightly reduces the temptation to price every last ticket like it’s a Super Bowl seat. Still, don’t expect it to be an easy ticket to snag when they hit mainstream sales, as this will be a huge sporting moment.

Our only message is to go in knowing the best seat in the house might be the one in front of a TV screen.

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