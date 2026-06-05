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ARCHITECTURECULTURE

LEGO’s Biggest Building Set Yet is the 12,060-Piece Sagrada Família

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

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Readtime: 4 min

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  • LEGO has unveiled the 12,060-piece Architecture Sagrada Família set
  • It’s the largest LEGO building set released to date, measuring 62cm high, 47cm wide and 39cm deep
  • The build follows a sequence inspired by the basilica’s real construction

The Sagrada Família has spent more than a century being built in Barcelona. LEGO’s version should take a little less time, though probably not by much.

LEGO has unveiled the Architecture Sagrada Família, a 12,060-piece set that now stands as the largest LEGO building set released to date. The adult-focused set recreates Antoni Gaudí’s famous Barcelona basilica in brick form, complete with its spires, façades, stained-glass window effect and display base.

It also arrives at a fitting moment. In 2026, Sagrada Família is marking 144 years of shared history with Barcelona, while the basilica’s tallest tower, the 172.5-metre Tower of Jesus Christ, is part of this year’s major completion program.

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Architecture Sagrada Família | Image: LEGO

LEGO Architecture Sagrada Família 21065 Price & Release Date

  • Set number: 21065
  • Pieces: 12,060
  • Age rating: 18+
  • Price: AUD$1,299.99
  • Availability: Pre-order now
  • Shipping: From 1 November 2026
  • Dimensions: 62cm high, 47cm wide, 39cm deep
  • Features: Stained-glass window effect, display base, nameplate, LEGO Builder app support
Buy From LEGO
Lego architecture sagrada família 5
Architecture Sagrada Família | Image: LEGO

A 12,000-Piece Tribute to Barcelona’s Iconic Basilica

At 12,060 pieces, the LEGO Architecture Sagrada Família isn’t exactly a casual Saturday afternoon build. This is LEGO’s largest building set to date, putting it alongside some of the brand’s biggest display models. Even The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith Icons set looks modest by comparison at only 8,278 pieces.

The finished model measures 62cm high, 47cm wide and 39cm deep. So no, you can’t squeeze this one onto a crowded shelf and hope for the best. It’s a proper display piece, with a nameplate on the base and all the majesty of the real thing.

In Australia, the LEGO Architecture Sagrada Família is priced at AUD$1,299.99 and is available to pre-order now, with shipping listed from 1 November 2026.

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Architecture Sagrada Família | Image: LEGO

Construction Sequence: Recreating Gaudí’s Historic Process

While you’re likely to finish this build before the real basilica is finished, you’ll be following roughly the same order as the people building it.

The model is assembled in a sequence inspired by the real construction of Sagrada Família. Builders start with the Apse with Crypt, the Nativity façade, which was the only section Gaudí completed before his death, and the Passion façade. From there, the model moves through the naves and Western Sacristy before the six towers, Eastern Sacristy and Glory façade are completed.

You’re effectively building the basilica in stages, tracing some of the real-world logic behind a landmark that’s been under construction since the 19th century.

The set also includes a stained-glass effect on the windows, which is a smart touch given how much of Sagrada Família’s impact comes from light. And while the build stays true to its mostly stone-toned, tall and dense design, it’s the decorative details that draw you into the construction.

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Architecture Sagrada Família | Image: LEGO

The Ultimate Display Piece for Serious Collectors

A 12,060-piece LEGO Architecture Sagrada Família set was never going to be cheap. Clearly aimed at adult collectors, architecture fans, and anyone with fond memories of Barcelona, the LEGO Architecture Sagrada Família sets itself apart through its connection to the real thing.

The real basilica is famous not only because of how it looks, but because of how long it has taken to get there. Turning that into the largest LEGO set to date feels almost too obvious, in the right way.

At AUD$1,299.99, this isn’t casual weekend LEGO. It’s a commitment piece, which is fitting for a building that has made patience part of its whole identity.

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Architecture Sagrada Família | Image: LEGO
Lego architecture sagrada família 6
Architecture Sagrada Família | Image: LEGO
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Architecture Sagrada Família | Image: LEGO
Lego architecture sagrada família 8
Architecture Sagrada Família | Image: LEGO

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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