LEGO’s $430 Pokémon Poké Ball Is Hiding Professor Oak’s Lab Inside

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 8 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

LEGO has unveiled the Pokémon Iconic Trainer Moments Poké Ball, a 2,386-piece set, in Australia for AUD$429.99.

The Poké Ball opens to reveal Professor Oak’s lab and a battle scene inside.

It includes Red, Picnicker and Professor Oak minifigures, plus Pikachu and Eevee figures.

Pre-orders are now open, with dispatch starting 1 October 2026.

LEGO has built the most obvious Pokémon object, then hidden the most important memories inside.

The new LEGO Pokémon Iconic Trainer Moments Poké Ball is an adult display model built around the classic red-and-white catching device, with two formative early-game moments tucked inside.

Closed, it’s just an oversized Poké Ball sitting on a grassy stand. But once it opens up, the build reveals Professor Oak’s laboratory in the top half and what appears to be your very first battle down below.

Pokémon Iconic Trainer Moments Poké Ball | Image: LEGO

A LEGO Poké Ball With Those Early-Game Pokémon Memories Inside

In the top section, LEGO recreates Professor Oak’s lab, complete with a library, computers, three moulded Poké Balls, and two Pokédex tiles. The bottom half shifts from choosing your first starter to battle mode. Even without those LEGO SMART Play Bricks, my brain has already cued the music.

The set comes with Red, Picnicker (an early trainer class from the original games) and Professor Oak minifigures, plus separate Pikachu and Eevee figures. No rival Blue or Bill to be seen, but the mix still lands close enough to those early Pokémon memories on a Game Boy, before we really knew what we were doing.

It’s a LEGO set that captures all the early Pokémon stuff: the series firsts that had us hooked. You get the lab, the trainer, the professor, the grassy battle scene and the feeling that someone has just been sent out into Kanto with a Pokédex and very little supervision for a twelve-year-old.

And when you return to Pallet Town, or wherever you call home, there’s a display stand to show off how far you’ve come. LEGO says it is designed to make the large Poké Ball look as if it has been thrown to the ground, which is a neat touch for a model that can be displayed either closed or opened into a small Pokémon diorama.

Pokémon Iconic Trainer Moments Poké Ball | Image: LEGO

LEGO Pokémon Poké Ball Price and Release

You won’t be grabbing this set from the Poké Mart, but the LEGO Pokémon Iconic Trainer Moments Poké Ball is now available to pre-order in Australia for AUD$429.99. It’s listed as an 18+ set, contains 2,386 pieces and is due to ship to Pokémon trainers from 1 October 2026.

Just make sure you’ve got enough space on the shelf. When finished, the model measures over 22cm high, 24cm wide and 22cm deep, so it is very much a shelf piece rather than a desk trinket.

But next, I want to see LEGO tackle the Poké Balls you start buying once you’ve levelled up a bit. Great Balls, Ultra Balls or even the Master Ball are obvious next choices. Maybe even the GS Ball from Pokémon Gold and Silver, with the Ilex Forest shrine and Celebi tucked inside. Shame the standard Poké Ball didn’t come with a Mew hidden under a truck in Vermilion City, but there is always next time.

Pokémon Iconic Trainer Moments Poké Ball | Image: LEGO