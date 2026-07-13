C2H4 And G-SHOCK’s New GA-2100 Is A CasiOak From The Space Age

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 13 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

C2H4 × G-SHOCK VOL.2 reworks the GA-2100 with translucent resin, a brushed silver dial and metallic silver detailing.

The caseback is engraved with LAX’s Theme Building, continuing the collaboration’s Space Age design language.

It launches on 17 July 2026 for USD$245 through C2H4’s website, with no confirmed Australian pricing or allocation as yet.

The GA-2100 has been dressed up in just about every colour and collaboration imaginable, but C2H4 has found a way to make it look like it came sealed inside a ’60s vision of the future.

For its second G-SHOCK release, the Los Angeles label swaps the usual blacked-out treatment for smoky translucent resin, a brushed silver dial and a small hit of blue across the digital display. If all you’re looking at is the watch, you might think this is a relatively restrained collaboration. The custom silver-and-blue presentation case makes up for that by looking somewhere between a retro television and a spacecraft module.

Built on the familiar GA-2100 platform, the watch keeps the shock resistance and 200-metre water resistance people expect from G-SHOCK. The appeal comes from how far C2H4 has pushed the familiar Casio design rather than any new technical capability. No one is taking it into orbit, but between the smoky resin, silver dial and matching capsule, the C2H4 × G-SHOCK VOL.2 does a convincing job of looking ready for zero gravity.

Front view of the C2H4 × G-SHOCK VOL.2 GA-2100 | Image: C2H4

How C2H4 Reworked the GA-2100

The watch is all about C2H4’s distinctive retro-futurist design language. Brushed silver metallic plating covers the dial, while vapour deposition gives the hands and hour markers a matching silver finish. The translucent resin bezel and strap soften the usual CasiOak silhouette, letting more of the metallic dial do its Space Age thing.

Turn it over, and the caseback is engraved with the LAX Theme Building, one of Los Angeles’ clearest surviving pieces of Space Age architecture. It continues an idea introduced in the first C2H4 × G-SHOCK collaboration, which used the same landmark on a more metallic, angular GM-5600, alongside a similarly oversized and theatrical retro-style presentation box.

Instead of the red-and-off-white finish used last time, VOL.2 shifts the packaging into metallic silver and blue to match the watch. The shape is familiar, but the colder palette makes the whole thing look less like a vintage appliance and more like a prop pulled from an old science-fiction set.

1/ 4 Angled view of the translucent resin bezel and strap | Image: C2H4

Where Can I Get My C2H4 × G-SHOCK VOL.2?

C2H4 says the G-SHOCK VOL.2 will launch globally at 9am PST on 17 July 2026 for USD$245, exclusively through its website, though Australian pricing and local availability have not yet been confirmed.

Whether the presentation capsule caught your eye or you’re the kind of completionist hunting down every GA-2100 variation, C2H4 has given a familiar G-SHOCK a convincing new identity. You may buy it for the watch, but the silver capsule is the part most likely to stay on display.

Space Age campaign artwork for the C2H4 × G-SHOCK VOL.2 | Image: C2H4

C2H4 × G-SHOCK VOL.2 with its custom packaging | Image: C2H4

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