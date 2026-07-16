Travis Scott Stepped Onto ‘The Odyssey’ Red Carpet With An Unreleased Nike Moon Shoe

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 16 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Travis Scott wore what appears to be an unreleased Cactus Jack version of the Nike Moon Shoe at The Odyssey premiere in New York City.

The distressed pair combines washed black leather, rough suede, burgundy accents and an apparent reverse Swoosh.

Neither Nike nor Scott has confirmed whether the sneaker will receive a public release.

Travis Scott has his hands in many hats: music, professional wrestling and now Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey. Whether his involvement has improved upon any of those things is up to you, but safe to say the unreleased Nike Moon Shoes he wore to The Odyssey’s New York premiere are annoyingly good.

Worn with a black double-breasted suit, the shoes appear to take Nike’s low-profile Moon Shoe and drag it through the full Cactus Jack treatment. Washed black leather, rough suede, burgundy laces, contrast stitching and a dark reverse Swoosh give the pair the look of old track spikes or something a 1920s baseball player might pull from the bottom of their gym bag.

There’s just one small problem for sneaker fans. Neither Nike nor Scott has officially announced the collaboration, and there’s no confirmed release date, price or guarantee that the pair will ever reach stores. Empty promises from the hip-hop star aside, for now, we’re looking at what appears to be either an early sample or a one-off made for the premiere. Even without confirmation, we’re pretty certain it’s a Moon Shoe. Whatever the plan, the red carpet gave us a very clear first look.

Black shoes on a black carpet, very easy to showcase | Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

What Did Travis Scott Change On The Nike Moon Shoe?

The Moon Shoe’s shape is still there. It sits low to the ground, runs narrow through the forefoot and keeps the distinctive waffle sole that helped establish Nike’s early running identity.

Everything above the sole, however, has been roughed up by Travis.

The upper appears to combine washed black or deep grey leather with shaggy suede around the toe and heel. White stitching traces the panels, while dark burgundy laces and matching Swooshes break up the otherwise black finish. Most obviously, the lateral Swoosh runs backwards, something Scott has turned into one of his more recognisable Nike design cues.

But the man’s got an eye for style. Clearly, it’s been through the wringer with Scott’s design team, and yet, it doesn’t look overworked. Against the clean tailoring of his suit, it reads like a battered football boot or vintage running spike that somehow ended up on a red-carpet premiere, kinda like Travis Scott ending up in places he shouldn’t be.

Still, the shoes are good.

Travis Scott plays a bard in Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ | Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Why Does The Nike Moon Shoe Matter?

Before Nike had Air Jordans or a global sneaker empire, it had a waffle iron and a running shoe that left moon-like prints in the dirt. You would’ve seen an early version of that design worn on Ben Affleck’s feet when he portrayed Nike co-founder Phil Knight in the 2023 biographical sports drama Air.

Nike says Bill Bowerman created the company’s first running shoe using his wife’s waffle iron, producing the textured outsole that became one of the brand’s foundational design ideas. The current Moon Shoe OG recreates the early look with a nylon upper, a leather Swoosh (facing the right direction) and a rubber waffle sole, all yours for just AUD$160.

With that quick history lesson aside, it makes sense why Scott may have decided against the Air Jordan 1 or Air Force 1 in favour of the Moon Shoe. Sitting much closer to the start of Nike’s story, the Moon Shoe existed long before sneaker collaborations became billion-dollar events. And so far, it seems Scott hasn’t ruined the story with his involvement.

Scott’s apparent Moon Shoe arrives at a particularly good time for low-profile runners and football-inspired silhouettes. They’ve been everywhere for the past few years, and the Moon Shoe fits in with its slimmer shape without looking like another copy of the same terrace sneaker.

Will The Travis Scott Nike Moon Shoe Get A Release?

Nobody outside Nike or Cactus Jack appears to know yet.

There’s no official name, price, release date or retail confirmation. The pair could be an early preview of a future collaboration, or it could stay locked away in Scott’s closet.

If you can’t be bothered waiting to see whether Scott’s version releases, the Moon Shoe OG is available for AUD$160. How much his version might cost is anyone’s guess, but I’ll leave that issue for those of you who’d actually buy it.

I don’t particularly enjoy giving Travis Scott credit, but this one deserves it. It’s an unreleased sneaker that looks like it’s already lived several lives and still looks annoyingly good. You win this round, Scott.

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