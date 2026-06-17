10 Best World Cup Fashion Collaborations to Score Right Now

The FIFA World Cup has always been the ultimate sporting spectacle, but let’s be real, in 2026, it’s officially become the biggest fashion runway on earth. With 48 teams battling it out across North America, the crossover between football and streetwear has reached an absolute fever pitch (pardon the pun). We’re way past the days of throwing on a cheap, sweat-prone replica jersey just to show your support. Brands are going all-out, and the terrace culture aesthetic has never been stronger.

What we’re seeing right now is a shift that’s been bubbling for years. Heritage sportswear giants are linking up with luxury houses, skate brands, and hip-hop subcultures to release gear that you’d actually want to wear off the pitch. You don’t have to be getting behind your team in the stands in North America to pull this off, as these capsules are built for the pub, the street, and everywhere in between. The whole ‘blokecore’ trend has officially graduated from social media into a permanent fixture in the modern man’s wardrobe.

Whether you’re hunting down that elusive New Balance x Stone Island kit or trying to secure Travis Scott’s retro-inspired Total 90 gear, navigating the sheer volume of releases can be a headache. That’s why we’ve cut through the noise to bring you our definitive guide to the best 2026 World Cup fashion and sneaker collaborations to cop right now. Let’s get into it!

1/ 15 Palace Skateboards x Nike for The Three Lions | Image: Supplied / Palace

1. Palace Skateboards x Nike for The Three Lions

Palace Skateboards brought a distinct London attitude to England’s national team kit. The collection skews heavily toward classic terrace subcultures, highlighted by a varsity jacket in heavy wool and leather, featuring massive chenille Three Lions embroidery. There’s also an understated silver zip-up anthem jacket that breaks away from traditional team colours.

On the footwear side, the capsule introduces a grainy black leather Nike Cryoshot trainer, giving the silhouette a raw, skate-ready look. Crucially, the collection features the branding of Football Beyond Borders (a UK-based education and social inclusion charity) dead centre on the pre-match jerseys.

Detail Information Release Date June 12 (Palace) / June 16, 2026 (Nike SNKRS) Key Pieces Premium Varsity Jacket, Cryoshot Air Speed M sneakers Price Range AUD$80 (Jersey) to AUD$270 (Sneakers), and AUD$860 (Varsity Jacket) Scroll horizontally to view full table

1/ 12 Stone Island x New Balance | Image: Supplied / New Balance

2. Stone Island x New Balance

Stone Island’s ongoing relationship with New Balance has reached a peak with a large capsule timed perfectly for the tournament. The apparel range is led by the Stone Island Nylon Prismatico-TC Hooded Jacket, a piece engineered from ultra-lightweight nylon bonded to a prismatic polyurethane film that dynamically captures light. Meanwhile, for sneakers, the collaboration revives the ABZORB 1890 running silhouette, stacking a breathable micro-ripstop mesh upper onto a supportive 2002 sole unit with full SBS cushioning.

The technical range also extends to the pitch, offering a special edition paint-splattered Furon Elite boot worn globally by players like Bukayo Saka and Endrick.

Detail Information Release Date June 4, 2026 Key Pieces Nylon Prismatico-TC Hooded Jacket, ABZORB 1890, Tekela Elite Boots Price Range from AUD$435 (T-Shirt) to AUD$2,875 (Hooded Jacket) Scroll horizontally to view full table

1/ 6 Travis Scott Cactus Jack x Nike T90 Collection

3. Travis Scott Cactus Jack x Nike T90 Collection

Travis Scott has leaned heavily into the nostalgic, oversized aesthetic of vintage football for his Y2K revival built entirely around Nike’s early-2000s Total 90 lineage. The collection delivers boxy, retro-inspired jerseys, heavy track jackets, and hoodies representing 10 distinct nations, including the US, Brazil, Australia, and France.

Decorated with colourful, vintage-style Swoosh badges and the iconic T90 circle logo, it’s a solid merger of modern streetwear and turn-of-the-millennium football aesthetics.

Detail Information Release Date June 11, 2026 (Cactus Jack Online) Key Pieces Retro Y2K Total 90 boxy jerseys, heavy track jackets Price Range AUD$52 (Hats) to AUD$168 (Jackets) Scroll horizontally to view full table

1/ 3 Virgil Abloh Archive (V.A.A.) x Nike for USMNT | Image: Supplied / Nike

4. Virgil Abloh Archive (V.A.A.) x Nike for USMNT

Nike dipped into the Virgil Abloh Archive to create a seven-piece pre-match collection for the United States Men’s National Team. Heavy on Abloh’s signature Off-White design language, the capsule serves up deconstructed varsity streetwear.

Debuted heavily by LeBron James before the launch, the standout piece is a heavy-duty striped rugby shirt emblazoned with “Football America” and a bold red “ARCH” Swoosh. The footwear offering delivers the Cryoshot Tiempo in a clean White, University Red, and Black colourway that seamlessly blends pitch performance with architectural design cues. It’s our favourite sneaker release of the World Cup so far.

Detail Information Release Date June 11 (V.A.A.) / June 16, 2026 (Nike SNKRS) Key Pieces Cryoshot Zoom M9 boots, “Football America” L/S Rugby shirt Price Range AUD$55 (Cap) to AUD$315 (Backpack), AUD$270 (Footwear) Scroll horizontally to view full table

Kith x Lionel Messi for adidas Football | Image: Supplied Kith x Lionel Messi for adidas Football | Image: Supplied Kith x Lionel Messi for adidas Football | Image: Supplied Kith x Lionel Messi for adidas Football | Image: Supplied Kith x Lionel Messi for adidas Football | Image: Supplied Kith x Lionel Messi for adidas Football | Image: Supplied Kith x Lionel Messi for adidas Football | Image: Supplied

Ronnie Fieg’s Kith teamed up with adidas to celebrate a massive double milestone: the brand’s 15th anniversary and Messi’s 20-year reign in the sport following his 2006 World Cup debut.

The lifestyle apparel features tailored double-breasted suits, co-branded racer jackets, and premium wool tracksuits. But the footwear is the real draw here as Kith dropped a six-shoe lineup spanning performance and retro terrace staples, including two distinct colourways of the Handball Spezial, the Copa 17 Ultraboost, and the technical F50 Inframe. Every pair includes a trading card, with a select few autographed by Messi himself.

Detail Information Release Date May 29 & June 5, 2026 (El Ultimo Tango pack) Key Pieces Pink Handball Spezials, Ivory Adistars, retro F50 boots Price Range AUD$165 (Superstars) to AUD$420 (Elite Boots), AUD$180 (Spezials) Scroll horizontally to view full table

PEACEMINUSONE x Nike for South Korea | Image: Supplied / Nike PEACEMINUSONE x Nike for South Korea | Image: Supplied / Nike PEACEMINUSONE x Nike for South Korea | Image: Supplied / Nike PEACEMINUSONE x Nike for South Korea | Image: Supplied / Nike PEACEMINUSONE x Nike for South Korea | Image: Supplied / Nike

6. PEACEMINUSONE x Nike for South Korea

K-pop icon G-Dragon revived his PEACEMINUSONE label for the “Tigers of Asia” collection, teaming up with Nike and the Korea Football Association. Moving away from traditional sporting templates, the apparel line is fluid, bold, and entirely streetwear-focused. The capsule features a heavy floral-printed anthem jacket highlighting his signature daisy motifs, sitting alongside sleek fleece tracksuits. Finally, for footwear, he remixed the classic 2010 CTR360 into the ivory Cryoshot CTR 360, complete with clear rubber spikes.

Detail Information Release Date June 16, 2026 (Nike SNKRS) Key Pieces Daisy-floral Anthem jacket, ivory Cryoshot CTR 360 Price Range AUD$100 (T-Shirt) to AUD$300 (Anthem Jacket), AUD$270 (Footwear) Scroll horizontally to view full table

1/ 15 Willy Chavarria x adidas for Mexico | Image: Supplied / adidas

7. Willy Chavarria x adidas for Mexico

Willy Chavarria has brought his signature oversized, elevated streetwear silhouettes to the Mexican National Team. Titled “Comienza Con El Sueño” (It Begins with the Dream), the collection draws deeply on Mexican football heritage while completely disregarding what many deem to be conventional athletic fits. Instead, Chavarria delivers heavily draped rugby shirts, massive wide-leg tracksuits, and imposing bomber jackets. Anchoring the collection is the Megaride “Mexico” footwear pack, featuring the chunky, statement-making Willy Mega Low sneakers, which provide the perfect foundation for the oversized apparel above.

Detail Information Release Date June 10, 2026 Key Pieces Copa Mundial Megaride, Willy Mega Low sneakers Price Range AUD$144 (T-Shirt) to AUD$500 (Track Jacket), AUD$230 (Superstar) Scroll horizontally to view full table

1/ 4 Jacquemus for the French National Team | Image: Supplied / Nike

8. Jacquemus for the French National Team

Simon Porte Jacquemus turns his attention to the French Football Federation for the “Les Bleus” collection. Here, he draws inspiration from a vintage navy Nike tracksuit and applys his minimalist aesthetic to the national uniform. The hero piece is an ultra-clean, slim-fitting pre-match jersey that the national team will actually wear on the pitch. Featuring royal blue with refined red-and-white pinstripes, it utilises Nike’s sweat-wicking technology while maintaining a pure, distinctly French look.

Detail Information Release Date June 11 (Jacquemus) / June 16, 2026 (Nike SNKRS) Key Pieces Royal blue Dri-FIT pre-match top, Cryoshot Tiempo R10 Price Range AUD$70 (Kids Top) to AUD$140 (Tracksuit), AUD$270 (Footwear) Scroll horizontally to view full table

Loewe for the Spanish National Team | Image: Supplied / Loewe Loewe for the Spanish National Team | Image: Supplied / Loewe

9. Loewe for the Spanish National Team

While other brands handle the on-pitch performance gear, Loewe has stepped in as the official off-pitch outfitter for Spain. Jonathan Anderson has infused his surrealist design language into the squad’s travel wardrobe, resulting in a collection of generously cut three-button blazers paired with wide-leg suit pants. Meanwhile, blazer sleeves feature a double-layered striped cuff that creates the illusion of a light blue dress shirt hiding underneath. It delivers what can only be described as a masterclass in modern tailoring, but you’ll certainly pay for the privilege.

Detail Information Release Date Summer 2026 Key Pieces Tailored suiting, premium leather travel goods Price Range AUD$915 (T-Shirt) to AUD$3,100 (Jacket), AUD$9,250 (Travel Bags) Scroll horizontally to view full table

Patta x Nike for the Netherlands | Image: Supplied / Nike

10. Patta x Nike for the Netherlands

The Amsterdam-based streetwear powerhouse Patta teamed up with Nike for a localised take on the Dutch national team’s gear. Leaning hard into the Netherlands’ iconic bright orange, this collection balances Patta’s underground roots with national pride. Most evident in the KNVB Pre-Match Jersey, featuring bold graphic blocking, it looks just as good in a festival crowd as it does in the stadium. Paired with Patta’s take on the Cryoshot Mercurial Vapour R9, it’s a testament to how local streetwear legends are increasingly shaping the identity of their national teams.

Detail Information Release Date June 16, 2026 (Nike SNKRS) Key Pieces KNVB Pre-Match Jersey, Cryoshot Mercurial Vapor R9 Price Range AUD$40 (Socks) to AUD$135 (Jersey), AUD$270 (Footwear) Scroll horizontally to view full table

More World Cup Collaborations

NOCTA x Nike for Canada

Drake’s NOCTA imprint brings Toronto subculture to the global stage, dropping the “Outsiders will never understand” capsule for the Canadian Men’s National Team. The highlight here is the NOCTA x Nike Cryoshot sneaker that literally freezes the conical studs of a vintage Tiempo boot inside a clear, translucent caged outsole. The apparel side is equally disruptive as it moves away from standard federation templates. NOCTA delivers heavy track jackets featuring northern-lights graphics alongside maple-red sweatshirts. It’s a great example of elevating local football fandom into high-end streetwear that feels authentically rooted in the culture.

The pub is the undisputed spiritual home of football fandom, and Guinness has fully leaned into terrace culture by teaming up with Nottingham-based label Art of Football. This lifestyle capsule strips away hyper-technical, sweat-wicking fabrics in favour of heavy, vintage-styled cotton that feels like it was pulled straight from the 90s. The standout is a retro long-sleeve soccer shirt integrating Guinness’s iconic dark stout tones and the famous gold harp logo into a highly wearable, everyday piece. It’s exactly what you want to be wearing with a fresh pint in hand while watching the knockout stages.

Corteiz “RULESTHEWORLDCUP TOUR”

Clint Ogbenna’s Corteiz is shunning the traditional, bot-heavy online drop in favour of something much more visceral. The London streetwear legend is rolling out a massive 11-city physical tour, dropping exclusive national team-inspired gear at pop-ups around the globe. The collection features heavy-duty matching tracksuits and aggressively branded retro jerseys for global powerhouses like France, Brazil, and England. Corteiz seamlessly integrates its famous Alcatraz logo directly into the federation crests, dropping retro-leaning graphics that pay homage to legendary players from each respective country.

Thrasher x adidas for Argentina

Slawn x Nike for Nigeria

Finally, London-based, Lagos-born artist Olaolu Slawn has injected his signature chaotic, graffiti-heavy aesthetic directly into the Nigerian Super Eagles’ locker room. Designing a highly limited special-edition third kit, Slawn steps entirely away from the clean, geometric patterns of previous Nigerian jerseys and opts for a raw, hand-drawn design that feels urgent and youth-driven. Paired with a matching custom sneaker that utilises his distinctive marker-pen motifs, it’s a bold, disruptive take on national pride.

2026 World Cup Fashion Collaborations: FAQs

1. Where can I buy these World Cup collaborations in Australia?

Most of the performance and lifestyle pieces are available directly through the brands’ official Australian online stores (like Nike SNKRS and adidas AU). For highly exclusive streetwear releases, local boutique stockists like Supply Store and select premium retail doors are your best bet.

2. Are the luxury on-pitch jerseys actually being worn by the players?

It varies by brand. While Jacquemus’s sleek “Les Bleus” collection for France serves as the official pre-match apparel worn on-pitch during warmups, luxury tailoring lines like Loewe for Spain are strictly designed as off-pitch travel uniforms for the squad.

3. Will there be restocks on sold-out collections like Kith x Messi?

Unfortunately, most of these drops are highly limited, one-off capsule collections timed specifically for the 2026 tournament window. Once tier-one hype drops like the Kith or Travis Scott collaborations sell out on their initial release dates, your only option will likely be trusted secondary marketplaces like StockX.

4. What is the ‘blokecore’ fashion trend?

Blokecore is a menswear subculture that blends vintage football lifestyle apparel with everyday streetwear. Think retro-inspired kits, boxy tracksuits, heavy varsity jackets, and classic terrace-style sneakers worn casually rather than as athletic performance gear.

5. Why are these kits priced higher than standard replica jerseys?

The higher price points reflect the premium materials, altered structural silhouettes, and heavy design modifications. Instead of standard, mass-produced polyester fan kits, these collaborative pieces feature luxury tailoring, heavyweight cottons, technical fabrics (like Stone Island’s custom nylon), and detailed chenille or embroidered hardware.