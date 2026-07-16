10 Best Video Game Fashion Collaborations of All Time

By Eleni Thomas - News Updated: 17 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 9 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Gaming and fashion collabs have come a long way, no longer bound to oversized tees with giant logos.

Plenty of brands, from everyday retailers to luxury fashion houses, have partnered with iconic video game IP.

Some have released multiple collections, like UNIQLO and Pokémon, while others, like Balenciaga and Fortnite, have released one-off pieces that have earned grail status.

For the longest time, video game merch had a bit of an image problem.

As someone who’s spent most of their life around games, I can confidently say a lot of the early collaborations were… rough. Oversized black T-shirts with giant logos slapped across the chest, cheap hoodies with questionable graphics, novelty wallets that looked like they came straight from the bargain bin. None of it exactly screamed style.

But, over the past decade, fashion brands have realised gamers aren’t just kids collecting plastic figurines anymore. They’re adults with disposable income who appreciate thoughtful design, quality materials and subtle references. The result has been an explosion of genuinely stylish video game fashion collaborations, with everyone from Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga to Converse, Levi’s and UNIQLO putting their own spin on some of gaming’s biggest franchises.

Some collections are firmly luxury, while others are affordable enough to wear every day. In any case, they’re a long way from the tacky merch shelves of old. These are the best, and in some cases most surprising, video game fashion collaborations ever released.

1. Gucci x Xbox

Released: 2021

To celebrate Xbox‘s 20th anniversary, Gucci released perhaps the most extravagant gaming console ever made. Limited to just 100 numbered units worldwide, the package included a custom Xbox Series X wrapped in Gucci’s iconic monogram, matching controllers and a luxury hard case designed specifically for the console.

It reportedly retailed for more than AUD$15,000.

The Gucci x XBOX collection was released in 2021 | Image: Gucci

The collaboration, though not that practical, transformed a gaming console into a luxury collector’s item, demonstrating just how much gaming had entered the world of premium lifestyle products. Personally, I couldn’t dream of justifying such a purchase, but boy, do I appreciate the sheer audacity?

2. Louis Vuitton x League of Legends

Released: 2019

When Louis Vuitton announced it was partnering with League of Legends, plenty of people thought it was a joke. However, once LV revealed an entire capsule collection alongside custom in-game skins, it proved that high fashion and esports could coexist surprisingly well.

Designed under Nicolas Ghesquière, the collection included leather handbags, ready-to-wear pieces and accessories inspired by Riot Games’ massively popular MOBA. The collaboration, with some items costing up to AUD$7,200, also extended into game itself, with Louis Vuitton designing prestige skins for champion Qiyana while creating the bespoke trophy case for the Summoner’s Cup.

This remains a defining moment in gaming’s entry into mainstream luxury fashion. It wasn’t about slapping a logo onto a hoodie. Rather, it was about big name fashion embracing gaming culture. I distinctly remember a relative of mine who loves her high-end labels chatting with me about it over a family dinner, and it felt like I was in the most bizarre alternate reality.

Whether or not you would spend thousands on League of Legends-inspired leather jacket is up to you, but there’s no denying it changed gaming fashion forever.

One of the many releases UNIQLO has worked on with Pokémon | Image: UNIQLO

3. UNIQLO x Pokémon

Released: Multiple collections since 2017

If there’s one collaboration that perfectly captures everyday gaming fashion, it’s UNIQLO‘s ongoing partnership with Pokémon. The iconic Japanese retailer has consistently released affordable collections featuring clever illustrations, minimalist graphics and original artwork from artists around the world.

The beauty of these collections lies in their versatility. Some shirts feature tiny embroidered Pokémon that only fellow fans will recognise, while others embrace bold prints inspired by classic franchise artwork. Either way, the designs rarely feel overdone.

UNIQLO also understands that Pokemon is genuinely cross-generational. Kids love Pikachu just as much as millennials who grew up with Pokémon Red and Blue. That broad appeal has helped these collections remain consistently popular while avoiding the overly juvenile look that older gaming merchandise often suffered from.

Levi’s Super Mario collection spanned a range of apparel | Image: Levi’s

4. Levi’s x Super Mario

Released: 2020

Few gaming mascots are as recognisable as Mario, but Levi’s somehow found a way to incorporate the Italian plumber into denim without making the collection feel like costumewear.

The collaboration included jeans, trucker jackets, hoodies, overalls and accessories featuring embroidered coins, mushroom patches, pixel-inspired lining and colourful Nintendo references hidden throughout the garments. Fans could discover details gradually rather than having every design element screaming for attention.

Levi’s respected both its own heritage and Nintendo’s, creating pieces that rewarded longtime fans while remaining stylish enough for people who simply appreciated playful design. The denim jackets, in particular, remain some of the strongest gaming-inspired fashion pieces released in recent years.

Image: Converse

5. Converse x Pokemon

Released: Multiple collections beginning in 2018

Converse and Pokémon feel like a natural pairing. Both brands have transcended generations, making them ideal collaborators for footwear that appeals to kids, adults and sneaker collectors alike.

Across multiple releases, Converse has offered everything from vibrant Pikachu and Eevee designs through to monochrome Chuck Taylors featuring subtle Poké Ball embroidery and customisable options. The variety has been key, allowing fans to choose between loud statement pieces or understated everyday sneakers.

The timeless silhouette of the Chuck Taylor also does much of the heavy lifting. Rather than reinventing the wheel, Converse simply let beloved Pokémon characters complement one of fashion’s most iconic shoes. Sometimes the simplest collabs end up the strongest.

Image: Burberry x Minecraft | Burberry

6. Burberry x Minecraft

Released: 2022

Luxury fashion and Minecraft might seem like an unlikely pairing, but Burberry approached the collaboration with the same attention to craftsmanship that defines the British fashion house, creating a collection that balanced digital nostalgia with premium streetwear.

The capsule included oversized hoodies, T-shirts, outerwear and accessories featuring Minecraft-inspired graphics, alongside Burberry’s signature check pattern and a bespoke in-game universe starring Burberry’s mascot alongside iconic Minecraft characters. Rather than simply pasting pixel art onto luxury garments, the collection blended the game’s unmistakable aesthetic with Burberry‘s refined design language.

7. Balenciaga x Fortnite

Released: 2021

Balenciaga partnering with Fortnite might be the collaboration nobody expected, but one that makes perfect sense. After all, Fortnite is always coming out with unexpected collabs, so what’s one more added into the mix?

Balenciaga launched both a physical clothing collection and digital outfits inside Fortnite itself, blurring the line between virtual and real-world fashion. Hoodies, oversized jackets, caps and T-shirts mirrored the same pieces players could purchase for their in-game avatars.

Similarly to Louis Vuitton’s collab with League of Legends, this partnership highlighted just how influential gaming has become in shaping modern fashion. For younger audiences especially, digital clothing can carry almost as much cultural value as physical garments. Balenciaga recognised that shift early, creating one of the most forward-thinking video game fashion collaborations ever attempted.

Image: Vans

8. Nintendo x Vans

Released: 2016

Before gaming collaborations became commonplace, Vans quietly released one of the best collections the category has ever seen.

Celebrating Nintendo’s rich history, the range drew inspiration from Super Mario Bros., Duck Hunt, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and the original NES console. Rather than focusing on one franchise, Vans celebrated Nintendo’ as a whole’s legacy, producing dozens of sneaker and apparel variations.

Even years later, the collection holds up remarkably well. The retro pixel artwork perfectly complements Vans’ skate aesthetic, while the sheer variety ensures almost every Nintendo fan can find something that suits their personal style. It’s little wonder many pairs now command high prices on the resale market.

9. Zelda x BlackMilk Clothing

Released: Multiple collections beginning in 2014

Long before licensed gaming fashion became fashionable, Australian label BlackMilk Clothing was already proving it could be done well. As a big-time Legend of Zelda fan, this is my personal favourite on the list, and I’ve definitely got a few pieces from this clothing collection in my wardrobe.

The BlackMilk Legend of Zelda collection featured dresses, leggings, jackets and skater skirts inspired by Hyrule, Triforces, Link and Princess Zelda herself. Rather than relying solely on printed logos, BlackMilk incorporated fantasy-inspired patterns and rich colour palettes that genuinely reflected the series’ adventurous spirit.

For Australian gamers especially, this collaboration felt significant. It demonstrated that local brands could produce officially licensed gaming fashion that rivalled international collections. Even today, many pieces remain highly sought after by collectors, with fans (me) regularly hunting them down on resale platforms years after their original launch.

10. Pokemon x G-Shock Casio

Released: 2026

Gaming collaborations don’t always have to be loud, and the Pokémon x G-Shock collab proves sometimes less really is more. Marking another crossover between Casio’s legendary tough watch and Nintendo’s beloved franchise, the limited-edition GA-110PKM-7A pairs the unmistakable silhouette of the G-Shock with subtle nods to Pikachu.

Rather than covering the watch in bright graphics, Casio took a more considered approach. A clean white and yellow colourway is complemented by Pikachu-inspired details throughout, including the character’s silhouette on the dial, lightning bolt accents, an engraved case back and custom packaging. The result is a design that feels unmistakably Pokémon without compromising the rugged, adventure-ready identity that made the G-Shock a classic.

What makes the collaboration stand out is its balance. It’s still every bit the shock-resistant, everyday watch G-Shock fans expect, but with enough collector appeal to satisfy Pokemon enthusiasts. That’s a difficult line to walk, and Casio nails it, delivering a gaming collaboration that’s just as practical on the wrist as it is desirable in a display collection.

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