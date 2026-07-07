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Adidas trionda final official world cup match ball 2
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Meet Adidas’ TRIONDA FINAL, the Ball That Will Close Out the 2026 World Cup

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

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  • Adidas has unveiled TRIONDA FINAL, the Official Match Ball for the semi-finals, bronze final and final of the FIFA World Cup 26.
  • The new ball design features a white, gold and black finish inspired by the FIFA World Cup trophy.
  • For the first time, adidas has created a dedicated final-stage World Cup ball design rather than a standard colour update.
  • On the pitch, TRIONDA FINAL keeps the same four-panel construction and Connected Ball Technology as the original TRIONDA.

Adidas has unveiled TRIONDA FINAL, the Official Match Ball for the closing stages of the FIFA World Cup 26. The new gold, white and black design will be used across the two semi-finals, the bronze final and the final itself, giving the tournament’s last four matches the gold treatment.

Inside, though, it’s still the same TRIONDA we covered before the tournament started. TRIONDA FINAL keeps the same four-panel construction, surface structure and Connected Ball Technology used throughout the tournament. So while adidas is calling it a FIFA World Cup first, we wouldn’t call it brand new from the inside out. It’s closer to the black-and-gold trunks in a UFC championship fight: same athlete, bigger stage, sharper outfit.

Still, this is the first time adidas has created a distinct final-stage World Cup ball design instead of a traditional colour update, giving the final four matches an extra touch of gold to chase before the final whistle.

Adidas trionda final official world cup match ball 4
TRIONDA FINAL | Image: adidas

What Makes TRIONDA FINAL Different?

Well, clearly, the colour is the big change here. Where the original TRIONDA used red, green and blue as a nod to the tournament’s three host nations, TRIONDA FINAL switches to a white, gold and black finish inspired by the FIFA World Cup trophy. There are also touches of pink and red across the design, which adidas says create a visual link to the boots being worn on the pitch. They’re everywhere!

The host-city treatment has changed, too. Dallas, Atlanta, Miami and New York / New Jersey, the four cities hosting the semi-finals, bronze final and final, are worked into the main blocking of the ball. The remaining host cities appear inside the triangular graphic elements, so the names become part of the pattern rather than a venue list wrapped around the panels.

If you were expecting adidas to up the technology inside TRIONDA, the design change may not be all that exciting. But for a match ball, it adds an extra layer of ceremony to the pointy end of the tournament without asking players, keepers or officials to adjust to a different ball.

Adidas trionda final official world cup match ball 1
TRIONDA FINAL | Image: adidas

Same TRIONDA Tech Underneath All That Gold

For all the design changes, TRIONDA FINAL retains the same construction as the original ball used throughout the tournament: the same four-panel shape, the same surface structure, and the same deliberately deep seams designed to help with aerodynamics and flight stability.

The Connected Ball Technology also carries over. In match-day use, the system sends real-time ball data to officials, helping with faster decisions on offside calls and possible touches. The ball won’t be making decisions on its own, but it can give VAR better information to work with.

We don’t know what new tech adidas may be working on for the next Official Match Ball, but TRIONDA FINAL is clearly the last version we’ll see flying into the back of the net in 2026. It keeps the playing characteristics consistent while giving the final four matches their own look. Same platform, bigger occasion. More gold on the line.

Adidas trionda final official world cup match ball 3
TRIONDA FINAL | Image: adidas

Where to Buy the adidas TRIONDA FINAL

The adidas FIFA World Cup 26 TRIONDA Finals Pro Ball is available in Australia from Tuesday, 7 July at 6pm, priced at AUD$240 through the adidas online store. That’s the proper FIFA Quality Pro version, with a textured surface, thermally bonded seamless construction and the highest FIFA certification for match-standard performance.

There are also more affordable versions for anyone who wants the look without paying top dollar. The TRIONDA Finals League Ball is priced at AUD$60, while the TRIONDA Finals League Mini Ball comes in at AUD$25. Just be aware those are training and mini versions inspired by the official match ball design, not the top-tier Pro Ball.

For most of us, that’s probably where the choice sits: the proper Pro Ball if you want the closest retail version of what will be used in the final four World Cup matches, or the cheaper versions if you just want something that looks the part. Either way, the tournament’s end now has its own ball, and adidas has made sure it looks the part.

Adidas FIFA World Cup Balls
Adidas trionda final official world cup match ball 7
TRIONDA FINAL | Image: adidas
Adidas trionda final official world cup match ball 5
TRIONDA FINAL | Image: adidas

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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