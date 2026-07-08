Bad Bunny’s adidas Ballerina Fires Up in Flamboyán Red

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 8 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Bad Bunny’s adidas Originals Ballerina is back in a new Vivid Red colourway.

The colourway is inspired by Puerto Rico’s Flamboyán bloom.

It features a low-profile silhouette rooted in adidas’ heritage Taekwondo model.

Design details include suede overlays, bungee-cord laces and Benito branding.

Adidas’ global release details listed the shoe at USD$120, with pricing in Australia TBC.

You’re not going to be sneaking into the ballroom with a pair of Bad Bunny’s latest Ballerina sneakers on your feet.

The adidas Originals sneaker has returned in a Vivid Red colourway inspired by Puerto Rico’s Flamboyán bloom, turning the low-profile silhouette into something brighter, warmer and far less willing to sit silently in a cupboard. There’s red everywhere. Red wall, red jacket, red shoes, with only a blue cap and a coconut in hand to break it up.

First introduced in 2025, the Ballerina takes its cues from the adidas Taekwondo model, a low-slung early-2000s performance shoe built for martial artists, and reworks the shape to suit the current appetite for slim, flat sneakers. What does any of that have to do with Bad Bunny? In this colourway, it’s all about the Puerto Rican summer.

Bad Bunny Ballerina | Image: adidas

A Low-Profile adidas Shoe For the Puerto Rican Summer

The Vivid Red version keeps that sleek, low-slung shape but adds a more direct connection to Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rican identity, drawing inspiration from the Flamboyán trees that bloom in late May, a seasonal marker closely tied to the island’s summer.

Its red upper is paired with premium suede overlays on the toe and heel, bungee-cord laces, Benito branding near the Three Stripes and a sizing tag on the outside, carried over from past adidas x Bad Bunny releases.

The Ballerina sits low to the ground, highlighting its connection to dance shoes and martial arts slippers rather than your standard sneaker. But it’s the red treatment that gives the shoe a visual heat that a shape this quiet would not have on its own.

Bad Bunny Ballerina | Image: adidas

Bad Bunny x adidas Ballerina Release Details

The adidas x Bad Bunny Ballerina in Vivid Red has technically already come and gone. Listed globally at USD$120, the sneaker was sold via the CONFIRMED app, adidas.com/bad_bunny, and select retailers. But then adidas Australia put up a page teasing the local arrival of the Bad Bunny Ballerina. We still don’t know how much it will cost, but you can add your email address to be notified when it does drop.

We love what adidas and Bad Bunny have done with these sneakers: a slim Taekwondo-rooted silhouette, dressed in Flamboyán red, with just enough Benito detail to remind you whose world it belongs to. But we’re still not entirely sure why a martial arts-inspired adidas shoe needed to become a Ballerina in the first place. It’s certainly a shoe designed for movement, but in this colourway, adidas is swapping out the silent studio slipper for Puerto Rican summer heat, with Bad Bunny setting the tempo.

Bad Bunny Ballerina | Image: adidas

Bad Bunny Ballerina | Image: adidas