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Adidas originals x bape fifa world cup 2026 capsule 13
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Adidas x BAPE Teamgeist Capsule Brings Streetwear to the World Cup

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 3 min

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  • Adidas Originals and BAPE have launched a FIFA World Cup 2026 capsule.
  • The collection pairs Home and Away Teamgeist jerseys with matching ADIZERO EVO SL BAPE sneakers.
  • For Australian buyers, the Away ADIZERO EVO SL BAPE Shoes are available through adidas for AUD$340.

Every football match has a home and an away side. For its latest FIFA World Cup 2026 capsule with BAPE, adidas Originals has taken that familiar split and turned it into the rallying idea for the whole drop.

The new adidas Originals x BAPE collection includes two Teamgeist-based jerseys, each paired with a matching take on the ADIZERO EVO SL. There’s also a bit of exclusivity baked into the story. The Home set pays tribute to the tournament’s host nations and is only available in North America and Latin America, while the Away set, which represents the global football fans, is available worldwide, excluding those regions.

So, if you’re not already wearing a Socceroos jersey when you rock up to your next World Cup viewing party, you can support the Away team with a pair of ADIZERO EVO SL BAPE Shoes and a matching jersey.

adidas x BAPE FIFA World Cup 2026 Away sneakers close up
adidas AWAY ADIZERO EVO SL BAPE Shoes | Image: adidas
adidas x BAPE FIFA World Cup 2026 Home sneakers close up
adidas HOME ADIZERO EVO SL BAPE Shoes | Image: adidas

Adidas x BAPE Teamgeist Jerseys & ADIZERO EVO SL Details

Naturally, the Home crowd version is the louder of the two, pairing a green, red and blue Trefoil ABC CAMO jersey with a mismatched blue and green EVO SL. It carries all the expected BAPE details across the kit, including the A Bathing Ape crest, BAPE STA marks and the label’s founding year, ’93’, on the back.

You’ll find the same Teamgeist base and branding details in the Away kit, but the palette crosses toward a more neutral style, with grey, gold and pink. Its matching EVO SL comes in a white, light blue, pink and gold mix, with BAPE STA branding and the wording “A Bathing Ape” appearing across alternate feet in English and Japanese.

The jerseys pull from the curved panelling and mid-2000s football feel of past Teamgeist kits, giving the Home and Away sides their own section to cheer from. The sneakers push that idea further, using mismatched colourways to add enough World Cup weirdness to make the EVO SLs feel like a colourful little display of football culture.

You only need to look at the sea of fans in any stadium to know jerseys do more than tell you who is playing. Blocks of colour are part of the spectacle. While the Away jersey is certainly more subdued than its Home team counterpart, side by side, the contrast is the point.

To get your hands on the adidas Originals x BAPE FIFA World Cup 2026 collection, head to the adidas CONFIRMED app. Having launched on 27 June, the capsule is also available via select retailers, BAPE STORE and BAPE.COM. In Australia, the ADIZERO EVO SL BAPE Shoes are available exclusively through the adidas app, priced at AUD$340.

Buy adidas AWAY ADIZERO EVO SL BAPE Shoes
adidas x BAPE FIFA World Cup 2026 Away jersey close up
adidas x BAPE FIFA World Cup 2026 Home jersey close up
Adidas originals x bape fifa world cup 2026 capsule 14
Adidas originals x bape fifa world cup 2026 capsule 16
Adidas originals x bape fifa world cup 2026 capsule 15

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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