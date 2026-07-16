Rado Debuts an Immersive New Flagship in the Heart of Melbourne

By Rob Edwards - Sponsored Updated: 16 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Rado watches have long commanded a devoted Australian following, with local aficionados enamoured with lines like the Captain Cook, Anatom, Integral, and more. Now, Aussie fans have a new reason to celebrate, with the brand well and truly making its presence felt down under via the opening of its inaugural Australian boutique.

Situated at 298 Collins Street, Melbourne, in the heart of the city’s luxury retail precinct, the new hub is a tribute to Swiss watchmaking prowess, distinguished by a heritage façade and striking archways. Welcoming guests to discover Rado’s new immersion-led retail concept, the boutique is designed to immerse those who cross the threshold in the watchmaker’s universe, discovering the commitment to innovation and excellence that lies at the heart of Rado’s philosophy.

Every detail is carefully considered, showcasing what sets the brand apart. From pioneering use of high-tech ceramic to cutting-edge design, the new Rado boutique is a celebration of contemporary watchcraft and a must-visit for Australians with a passion for horology.

Rado Boutique Melbourne | Image: Man of Many

Discover the Master of Materials

Stepping through the doors to this shrine, visitors can expect to be welcomed by the passionate team and guided through the largest Rado range in Australia, boasting a collection that’s over 200 pieces strong.

Key watches on display include the very latest Captain Cook releases, as well as a trio of limited-edition Diastar Original Skeleton references that are boutique exclusives. Here’s a snapshot of what you can expect.

DiaStar Original Skeleton Limited Edition

With just 555 pieces available for each of this watch’s red, blue, and green incarnations, these are sure to be a collector’s item for years to come. Each piece acts as a stunning exercise in saturated hues and skeletonised architecture. They also boast a burst of colour from the annular dial and contrasting Super-Luminova®-adorned indices, hour and minute hands, and an in-motion incarnation of Rado’s anchor emblem.

The skeletonised Rado calibre R808 automatic movement, either rhodium- gold-coloured depending on the reference, keeps things on track, while the sculpted rubber strap, simultaneously soft yet durable, keeps things on wrist.

Captain Cook

Rado’s Captain Cook is one of the most versatile watches on the market. From the deep blue of the Ref. R32223229 and rich green of the Ref. R32223313 to the luxuriously shimmering gold dial of the Ref. R32223258, you’ll find an astonishing range at the Collins Street boutique.

Powered by the Rado calibre R763 automatic movement, packing an 80-hour power reserve, reliability is guaranteed. The Captain Cook’s status as a watch you can count on is further enforced by its generously proportioned hands, anti-reflective sapphire crystal, and white Super-Luminova® detailing, to optimise legibility no matter the conditions.

Rado Boutique Melbourne | Image: Man of Many

A Must-Visit Timepiece Destination

Rado’s new Melbourne boutique is an essential stop on any watch-lover’s tour of the Laneway City.

Stop in to peruse the enormous collection of timepieces on offer, enjoy fascinating insights from the friendly staff, and discover the magic that lies behind each Rado timepiece. It’s a long-overdue and extremely welcome addition to the Australian watch-shopping experience.