It’s the Summer of Rado Watches Here in Australia (Complete With an Epic Giveaway)

By Jacob Osborn - Sponsored Published: 23 Jan 2026

Summer always brings the heat, and we’re not just talking about the weather. From the Australian Open to cricket season, this is when major sports stars come out to play. However, they’re not the only ones bringing the heat this summer.

Enter Swiss legends Rado and their seasonal campaign — The Rhythm Within — which consists of high-profile partnerships and exceptional watch releases. And did we mention the killer giveaway, where each winner will have a one-on-one sporting session with an Aussie sports icon (among other prizes)? Here’s everything you need to know.

Centrix Automatic Diamonds & Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Chronograph | Image: Rado

Two Worlds Collide

Precision. Performance. Grace. Rhythm. Endurance. Timing. Power. Are we talking about athletics or watches? The fact that each word could easily apply to either category helps explain the enduring bond between these two worlds. Rado Switzerland is strengthening the connection throughout Australia this summer, with a little help from pro athletes Ash Barty and Cameron Green.

So goes The Rhythm Within campaign, which highlights the primary ingredients for greatness, be it in sports or watchmaking. And who better to drive home the message than Barty and Green? The former is an absolute tennis champion who was once the world’s top-ranking female player. The latter is a cricket superstar with a slew of achievements to his name. Both athletes make for perfect brand ambassadors in their mastery of grace, power, composure, and strength.

Then we have the watches themselves…

Centrix Automatic Diamonds | Image: Rado

Centrix Automatic Diamonds

Ash Barty is blatantly powerful, but she also embodies the highest tier of elegance and precision. So too does Rado’s Centrix Automatic Diamonds, a 35mm watch of undeniable allure. Forged from high-tech ceramic with a PVD-coated stainless steel bezel, the piece is every bit as sturdy as Barty herself. Ultimately, however, it exudes style over sportiness, with 11 full-cut diamond markers on the pristine mother-of-pearl dial, complemented by a further 60 diamonds set into the bezel, bringing the total to 71. Curved sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coatings ensures absolute legibility, while an automatic R763 calibre delivers brilliant accuracy and a whopping 80-hour power reserve. Look once and look again — and again — because this piece is worthy of at least a few double-takes.

Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Chronograph | Image: Rado

Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Chronograph

Whereas Ash Barty has been a Rado brand ambassador since 2017, Cam Green entered the fold in 2024. That makes him the face of a new era for the watchmaker as it continues to innovate, bringing us to the Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Chronograph. A masterpiece of material, the model’s 43mm monobloc case is crafted in matt black high-tech ceramic, with a rose-gold-coloured turning bezel of PVC-coated stainless steel. Additional features include a polished black ceramic insert engraved with white Super-LumiNova markers, and ultra-tough sapphire crystal protection. Under the skin (and visible through the caseback window) is Calibre R801, a self-winding chronograph movement that delivers supreme reliability and a 59-hour power reserve. Put it all together, and you’re looking at a truly stunning sports watch.

Ash Barty and Cam Green | Image: Rado

A Dream Giveaway for Sports Fans

Ash Barty and Cam Green are unified through mastery, but also cut from their own distinctive cloths. If Ash Barty embodies elegance, power, and precision, Cameron Green emphasises endurance and brute strength. That’s not to mention that they play different sports, which entail different (albeit overlapping) fanbases. It was with all this in mind that Rado developed each of their new watch releases, as well as their latest giveaway.

The giveaway runs concurrently with The Rhythm Within campaign and is open to customers who purchase any Rado watch between 25 October 2025 and 28 February 2026, with entry confirmed once the watch is registered on Rado’s website. If you’ve already purchased during this same period, you can still qualify for the giveaway by registering the watch. Two winners and a guest will enjoy the following:

An exclusive meet & greet with either Ash Barty or Cam Green

A tennis hit with Ash in Brisbane or a net session with Cam in Perth

Return travel to Brisbane or Perth (if required) for you and a guest

A premium Rado gift pack

Pardon us while we geek out on your behalf, because a personal sporting session with either Ash Barty or Cam Green sounds freaking incredible! Meanwhile, it’s just one of the many prizes awaiting each lucky winner. Rado Watches is bringing the heat this summer with the power and performance of a star athlete. Why? Because it’s the Aussie way.