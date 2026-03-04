Home/Tech
Everything You Need to Know About Apple’s new MacBooks, M5 Chips and Studio Display

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 8 min

Apple’s March hardware run continues. After the iPhone 17e and the new M4 iPad Air, now it’s time for the Mac, with a full refresh across Air, Pro and desktop displays.

The new M5 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models powered by M5 Pro and M5 Max, and the updated Studio Display family are available to pre-order from 5 March, with Australian availability from 11 March.

Here’s what you need to know.

Apple march 2026 release - macbook air 2
MacBook Pro supports Thunderbolt 5 and multiple high-resolution external displays. Image: Apple

MacBook Air with M5

Starting at the entry point, the MacBook Air moves to M5.

This is the everyday workhorse. Same thin, silent design, now with more headroom, double the starting storage, and updated wireless connectivity. If your day is email, docs, creative apps and too many browser tabs, this is the safe bet.

What’s changed in MacBook Air with M5?

  • Moves from M4 to M5 with faster CPU and GPU
  • Starting storage doubled to 512GB
  • Faster SSD performance
  • Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 via Apple’s N1 wireless chip

MacBook Air with M5 Pricing (Australia)

  • 13-inch from $1,799
  • 15-inch from $2,199
Apple march 2026 release - macbook air 3
MacBook Air with M5 retains its thin, fanless design in 13- and 15-inch sizes. Image: Apple

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max Key specs

  • 13.6-inch or 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 500 nits brightness
  • M5 chip with 10-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU
  • 153GB/s unified memory bandwidth
  • 512GB storage standard, configurable up to 4TB
  • Up to 18 hours battery life
  • Two Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays
  • 12MP Center Stage camera

If you’re on M1 or an older Intel Air, this is a meaningful jump. If you’re already on M4, the upgrade is more about storage and wireless than outright speed.

MacBook Air Comparison: M5 vs. M4

FeatureMacBook Air (M4)MacBook Air (M5)Change / Impact
Base Storage256GB512GBDoubled for the same starting tier.
SSD SpeedStandardUp to 2x FasterSnappier app launches and file moves.
Memory Bandwidth120GB/s153GB/s~28% increase; better for multitasking.
WirelessWi-Fi 6E / BT 5.3Wi-Fi 7 / BT 6.0Future-proofed for faster routers.
Camera1080p FaceTime12MP Center StageBetter video calls with “Desk View.”
Starting Price (AU)$1,699$1,799+$100 (Price normalized for storage).
Scroll horizontally to view full table
Apple march 2026 release - macbook pro 2
MacBook Pro with M5 Max is built for demanding creative workflows including video and 3D rendering. Image: Apple

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max

Moving up the stack, the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro now runs on M5 Pro and M5 Max.

This is for people who actually make their laptop work for a living. Large photo libraries, 3D scenes, complex code builds and heavy video timelines. Storage starts higher, SSD speeds are faster, and connectivity moves to Thunderbolt 5.

What’s changed in the MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max?

  • New M5 Pro and M5 Max chips built on Apple’s Fusion Architecture
  • Higher starting storage: 1TB (M5 Pro) and 2TB (M5 Max)
  • Up to 2x faster SSD performance
  • Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6
  • Thunderbolt 5 now standard

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max Pricing (Australia)

  • 14-inch (M5 Pro) from $3,499
  • 16-inch (M5 Pro) from $4,299
  • 14-inch (M5 Max) from $5,799
  • 16-inch (M5 Max) from $6,299
Apple march 2026 release - macbook pro
M5 Pro and M5 Max introduce a new 18-core CPU architecture with expanded GPU performance. Image: Apple

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max Key Specs

  • 14-inch and 16-inch models, space black or silver
  • Liquid Retina XDR display, nano-texture option available
  • Up to 24 hours battery life
  • Three Thunderbolt 5 ports
  • HDMI (up to 8K), SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3
  • 12MP Center Stage camera, six-speaker system with Spatial Audio
  • Storage starts at 1TB (M5 Pro) or 2TB (M5 Max)
  • SSD speeds up to 14.5GB/s

For M1 Pro or Intel users, this is a significant leap. If you’re on M4 Pro or Max, the gains are more incremental unless you need Thunderbolt 5 or the higher base storage.

MacBook Pro Comparison: M5 Pro/Max vs. M4 Pro/Max

FeatureMacBook Pro (M4 Pro/Max)MacBook Pro (M5 Pro/Max)Change / Impact
CPU Architecture14-core (Max)18-core (Fusion)30% faster pro-workload processing.
GPU AI PowerStandard Neural EngineNeural Accelerator in every core4x peak AI performance vs M4.
Base Storage512GB (Pro) / 1TB (Max)1TB (Pro) / 2TB (Max)Doubled across both pro tiers.
SSD SpeedUp to 7.5GB/sUp to 14.5GB/sProfessional-grade data throughput.
ConnectivityThunderbolt 4Thunderbolt 53x more bandwidth for external drives/displays.
Max Battery22 Hours24 HoursBest-in-class endurance.
Start Price (AU)$3,299 (14″ M4 Pro)$3,499 (14″ M5 Pro)+$200 increase.
Scroll horizontally to view full table
Apple march 2026 release - m5 pro and m5 max
Image: Apple

M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips

Under the hood, Apple has also detailed the architectural changes behind the new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.

In simple terms, M5 Pro is serious. M5 Max is excessive, in the best possible way. The difference comes down to GPU cores and memory bandwidth. M5 Pro suits serious creative and technical workloads. M5 Max is for users who need maximum GPU cores and memory for large 3D projects or heavy compute tasks.

What’s changed with the M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips?

  • New 18-core CPU architecture (6 super cores + 12 performance cores)
  • Higher GPU core ceilings
  • Increased unified memory bandwidth
  • Thunderbolt 5 integrated directly into the chip

M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips Key Specs

  • GPU: up to 20 cores (M5 Pro) or 40 cores (M5 Max)
  • Unified memory: up to 64GB (M5 Pro) or 128GB (M5 Max)
  • Memory bandwidth: up to 307GB/s (M5 Pro) or 614GB/s (M5 Max)
  • 16-core Neural Engine
  • Hardware support for H.264, HEVC, AV1 decode and ProRes encode/decode

M5 vs. M5 Pro vs. M5 Max Specs

FeatureM5 (Base)M5 ProM5 Max
CPU Cores10-core (4 Super / 6 Perf)Up to 18-core (6 Super / 12 Perf)18-core (6 Super / 12 Perf)
GPU CoresUp to 10-coreUp to 20-coreUp to 40-core
AI Architecture16-core Neural EngineNeural Accelerator in every GPU coreNeural Accelerator in every GPU core
Memory Bandwidth153 GB/s307 GB/s614 GB/s
Max Unified Memory32GB64GB128GB
Media Engine8K H.264, HEVC, AV1Enhanced ProRes + AV1 DecodeDual ProRes Encode/Decode
External DisplaysUp to 2Up to 2Up to 4
Scroll horizontally to view full table
Apple march 2026 release - studio display 2
Studio Display and Studio Display XDR are designed to pair with the new M5 Mac lineup. Image: Apple

Studio Display and Studio Display XDR

Rounding out the desk setup, Apple has also refreshed its external displays.

The standard Studio Display gets improved connectivity and camera upgrades. Studio Display XDR replaces Pro Display XDR and is aimed at colour-critical and HDR workflows.

Studio Display and Studio Display XDR Pricing (Australia)

  • Studio Display from $2,599
  • Studio Display XDR from $5,499

Studio Display

This remains the mainstream 5K desktop option for Mac users who want a clean, all-in-one display without stepping into the price points of professional reference monitors.

What’s changed in Studio Display?

  • Thunderbolt 5 connectivity
  • Improved 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View

Studio Display Key Specs

  • 27-inch 5K Retina display
  • 600 nits brightness, P3 wide colour
  • Additional USB-C ports for peripherals

If you already own the previous Studio Display, this is a modest connectivity update rather than a visual overhaul.

Apple march 2026 release - studio display 3
Studio Display XDR features a 27-inch 5K mini-LED panel with up to 2000 nits peak HDR brightness. Image: Apple

Studio Display XDR

This is the pro-tier panel, built for colour accuracy, HDR video work and anyone who treats their display as a critical tool rather than a second screen.

What’s changed in Studio Display XDR

  • 27-inch 5K mini-LED panel replaces Pro Display XDR
  • 2000 nits peak HDR brightness
  • 120Hz refresh rate with Adaptive Sync
  • Adobe RGB colour support

Studio Display XDR Key Specs

  • 2,304 local dimming zones
  • Up to 1000 nits SDR, 2000 nits peak HDR
  • 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio
  • Thunderbolt 5 with downstream connectivity
  • Up to 140W charging

For Pro Display XDR users, this shifts to a smaller 27-inch panel but adds higher refresh and updated connectivity. For anyone building a new M5 Mac setup, it’s clearly the flagship option.

Studio Display vs. Studio Display XDR

FeatureStudio Display (2026)Studio Display XDR (New)
Panel Type27-inch 5K Retina (Standard)27-inch 5K Retina XDR (mini-LED)
Refresh Rate60Hz120Hz ProMotion (Adaptive Sync)
Brightness600 nits (SDR)1,000 nits (SDR) / 2,000 nits (HDR)
Local DimmingNone2,304 Dimming Zones
ConnectivityThunderbolt 5 + 2x USB-CThunderbolt 5 + 2x USB-C
Charging Out96W Passthrough140W Passthrough
Camera12MP Center Stage + Desk View12MP Center Stage + Desk View
Speakers6-speaker (30% deeper bass)6-speaker (30% deeper bass)
Start Price (AU)$2,499$5,499
Scroll horizontally to view full table
Apple march 2026 release - studio display 4
Studio Display XDR includes Thunderbolt 5 connectivity and up to 140W charging. Image: Apple

