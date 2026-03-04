Everything You Need to Know About Apple’s new MacBooks, M5 Chips and Studio Display

Apple’s March hardware run continues. After the iPhone 17e and the new M4 iPad Air, now it’s time for the Mac, with a full refresh across Air, Pro and desktop displays.

The new M5 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models powered by M5 Pro and M5 Max, and the updated Studio Display family are available to pre-order from 5 March, with Australian availability from 11 March.

Here’s what you need to know.

MacBook Pro supports Thunderbolt 5 and multiple high-resolution external displays. Image: Apple

MacBook Air with M5

Starting at the entry point, the MacBook Air moves to M5.

This is the everyday workhorse. Same thin, silent design, now with more headroom, double the starting storage, and updated wireless connectivity. If your day is email, docs, creative apps and too many browser tabs, this is the safe bet.

What’s changed in MacBook Air with M5?

Moves from M4 to M5 with faster CPU and GPU

Starting storage doubled to 512GB

Faster SSD performance

Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 via Apple’s N1 wireless chip

MacBook Air with M5 Pricing (Australia)

13-inch from $1,799

15-inch from $2,199

MacBook Air with M5 retains its thin, fanless design in 13- and 15-inch sizes. Image: Apple

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max Key specs

13.6-inch or 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 500 nits brightness

M5 chip with 10-core CPU and up to 10-core GPU

153GB/s unified memory bandwidth

512GB storage standard, configurable up to 4TB

Up to 18 hours battery life

Two Thunderbolt 4 ports, supports up to two external displays

12MP Center Stage camera

If you’re on M1 or an older Intel Air, this is a meaningful jump. If you’re already on M4, the upgrade is more about storage and wireless than outright speed.

MacBook Air Comparison: M5 vs. M4

Feature MacBook Air (M4) MacBook Air (M5) Change / Impact Base Storage 256GB 512GB Doubled for the same starting tier. SSD Speed Standard Up to 2x Faster Snappier app launches and file moves. Memory Bandwidth 120GB/s 153GB/s ~28% increase; better for multitasking. Wireless Wi-Fi 6E / BT 5.3 Wi-Fi 7 / BT 6.0 Future-proofed for faster routers. Camera 1080p FaceTime 12MP Center Stage Better video calls with “Desk View.” Starting Price (AU) $1,699 $1,799 +$100 (Price normalized for storage). Scroll horizontally to view full table

MacBook Pro with M5 Max is built for demanding creative workflows including video and 3D rendering. Image: Apple

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max

Moving up the stack, the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro now runs on M5 Pro and M5 Max.

This is for people who actually make their laptop work for a living. Large photo libraries, 3D scenes, complex code builds and heavy video timelines. Storage starts higher, SSD speeds are faster, and connectivity moves to Thunderbolt 5.

What’s changed in the MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max?

New M5 Pro and M5 Max chips built on Apple’s Fusion Architecture

Higher starting storage: 1TB (M5 Pro) and 2TB (M5 Max)

Up to 2x faster SSD performance

Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6

Thunderbolt 5 now standard

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max Pricing (Australia)

14-inch (M5 Pro) from $3,499

16-inch (M5 Pro) from $4,299

14-inch (M5 Max) from $5,799

16-inch (M5 Max) from $6,299

M5 Pro and M5 Max introduce a new 18-core CPU architecture with expanded GPU performance. Image: Apple

MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max Key Specs

14-inch and 16-inch models, space black or silver

Liquid Retina XDR display, nano-texture option available

Up to 24 hours battery life

Three Thunderbolt 5 ports

HDMI (up to 8K), SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3

12MP Center Stage camera, six-speaker system with Spatial Audio

Storage starts at 1TB (M5 Pro) or 2TB (M5 Max)

SSD speeds up to 14.5GB/s

For M1 Pro or Intel users, this is a significant leap. If you’re on M4 Pro or Max, the gains are more incremental unless you need Thunderbolt 5 or the higher base storage.

MacBook Pro Comparison: M5 Pro/Max vs. M4 Pro/Max

Feature MacBook Pro (M4 Pro/Max) MacBook Pro (M5 Pro/Max) Change / Impact CPU Architecture 14-core (Max) 18-core (Fusion) 30% faster pro-workload processing. GPU AI Power Standard Neural Engine Neural Accelerator in every core 4x peak AI performance vs M4. Base Storage 512GB (Pro) / 1TB (Max) 1TB (Pro) / 2TB (Max) Doubled across both pro tiers. SSD Speed Up to 7.5GB/s Up to 14.5GB/s Professional-grade data throughput. Connectivity Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 5 3x more bandwidth for external drives/displays. Max Battery 22 Hours 24 Hours Best-in-class endurance. Start Price (AU) $3,299 (14″ M4 Pro) $3,499 (14″ M5 Pro) +$200 increase. Scroll horizontally to view full table

Image: Apple

M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips

Under the hood, Apple has also detailed the architectural changes behind the new M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.

In simple terms, M5 Pro is serious. M5 Max is excessive, in the best possible way. The difference comes down to GPU cores and memory bandwidth. M5 Pro suits serious creative and technical workloads. M5 Max is for users who need maximum GPU cores and memory for large 3D projects or heavy compute tasks.

What’s changed with the M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips?

New 18-core CPU architecture (6 super cores + 12 performance cores)

Higher GPU core ceilings

Increased unified memory bandwidth

Thunderbolt 5 integrated directly into the chip

M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips Key Specs

GPU: up to 20 cores (M5 Pro) or 40 cores (M5 Max)

Unified memory: up to 64GB (M5 Pro) or 128GB (M5 Max)

Memory bandwidth: up to 307GB/s (M5 Pro) or 614GB/s (M5 Max)

16-core Neural Engine

Hardware support for H.264, HEVC, AV1 decode and ProRes encode/decode

M5 vs. M5 Pro vs. M5 Max Specs

Feature M5 (Base) M5 Pro M5 Max CPU Cores 10-core (4 Super / 6 Perf) Up to 18-core (6 Super / 12 Perf) 18-core (6 Super / 12 Perf) GPU Cores Up to 10-core Up to 20-core Up to 40-core AI Architecture 16-core Neural Engine Neural Accelerator in every GPU core Neural Accelerator in every GPU core Memory Bandwidth 153 GB/s 307 GB/s 614 GB/s Max Unified Memory 32GB 64GB 128GB Media Engine 8K H.264, HEVC, AV1 Enhanced ProRes + AV1 Decode Dual ProRes Encode/Decode External Displays Up to 2 Up to 2 Up to 4 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Studio Display and Studio Display XDR are designed to pair with the new M5 Mac lineup. Image: Apple

Studio Display and Studio Display XDR

Rounding out the desk setup, Apple has also refreshed its external displays.

The standard Studio Display gets improved connectivity and camera upgrades. Studio Display XDR replaces Pro Display XDR and is aimed at colour-critical and HDR workflows.

Studio Display and Studio Display XDR Pricing (Australia)

Studio Display from $2,599

Studio Display XDR from $5,499

Studio Display

This remains the mainstream 5K desktop option for Mac users who want a clean, all-in-one display without stepping into the price points of professional reference monitors.

What’s changed in Studio Display?

Thunderbolt 5 connectivity

Improved 12MP Center Stage camera with Desk View

Studio Display Key Specs

27-inch 5K Retina display

600 nits brightness, P3 wide colour

Additional USB-C ports for peripherals

If you already own the previous Studio Display, this is a modest connectivity update rather than a visual overhaul.

Studio Display XDR features a 27-inch 5K mini-LED panel with up to 2000 nits peak HDR brightness. Image: Apple

Studio Display XDR

This is the pro-tier panel, built for colour accuracy, HDR video work and anyone who treats their display as a critical tool rather than a second screen.

What’s changed in Studio Display XDR

27-inch 5K mini-LED panel replaces Pro Display XDR

2000 nits peak HDR brightness

120Hz refresh rate with Adaptive Sync

Adobe RGB colour support

Studio Display XDR Key Specs

2,304 local dimming zones

Up to 1000 nits SDR, 2000 nits peak HDR

1,000,000:1 contrast ratio

Thunderbolt 5 with downstream connectivity

Up to 140W charging

For Pro Display XDR users, this shifts to a smaller 27-inch panel but adds higher refresh and updated connectivity. For anyone building a new M5 Mac setup, it’s clearly the flagship option.

Studio Display vs. Studio Display XDR

Feature Studio Display (2026) Studio Display XDR (New) Panel Type 27-inch 5K Retina (Standard) 27-inch 5K Retina XDR (mini-LED) Refresh Rate 60Hz 120Hz ProMotion (Adaptive Sync) Brightness 600 nits (SDR) 1,000 nits (SDR) / 2,000 nits (HDR) Local Dimming None 2,304 Dimming Zones Connectivity Thunderbolt 5 + 2x USB-C Thunderbolt 5 + 2x USB-C Charging Out 96W Passthrough 140W Passthrough Camera 12MP Center Stage + Desk View 12MP Center Stage + Desk View Speakers 6-speaker (30% deeper bass) 6-speaker (30% deeper bass) Start Price (AU) $2,499 $5,499 Scroll horizontally to view full table