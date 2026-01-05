Samsung Reveals World-First 6K 3D Odyssey Gaming Monitor, Record-Breaking Refresh Rates

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 5 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Samsung’s 2026 Odyssey monitors adapt to you with innovative performance modes.

Odyssey 3D G90XH delivers a world-first 6K glasses-free 3D gaming experience.

Eye tracking keeps 3D depth stable as you move.

Dual Mode switches between 6K 165Hz and 3K 330Hz.

Odyssey G6 hits 600Hz QHD, or 1,040Hz in Dual Mode.

Throughout their history, gaming monitors have asked us to adapt. Sit closer, further back, tweak the colours, and learn the quirks. However, Samsung’s latest Odyssey lineup suggests that the relationship may be shifting. With eye tracking, adaptive depth, and a world-first 6K glasses-free 3D panel at its centre, the new 32-inch Odyssey 3D (G90XH model) hints at a future where the screen responds to you, not just what you can get out of the settings.

Samsung’s 2026 Odyssey range, unveiled ahead of CES, brings higher resolutions, faster refresh rates, and more aggressive performance modes across the board.

What matters more is how these monitors behave when you’re actually sitting in front of them. You won’t find yourself hunting through menus as several of the new models adjust on the fly, shifting how they handle depth, resolution, and motion based on their intended use.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 | Image: Samsung

The flagship Odyssey 3D G9 is a prime example, featuring a 32-inch IPS panel that operates at a 6,144 x 3,456 resolution it utilises real-time eye tracking to produce a glasses-free 3D image that remains stable even as you move. Earlier attempts, from 3D TVs to the Nintendo 3DS, often fell apart once you shifted position. Here, depth and perspective adjust continuously, creating more apparent separation between foreground and background elements without the disorientation that has plagued the category.

Samsung states that supported games have been developed in collaboration with studios to leverage this effect, including The First Berserker: Khazan, Lies of P: Overture, and Stellar Blade.

“With this year’s Odyssey line-up, we’re introducing display experiences that simply weren’t possible even a year ago,” said Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics. “From the industry’s first 6K glasses-free 3D monitor, we have designed these monitors to meet the ambitions of today’s gamers and deliver a level of immersion that fundamentally changes how content looks and functions on screen.”

Capable of 6K at 165Hz, the panel also features a Dual Mode that allows it to switch to 3K at up to 330Hz for faster-paced gameplay. Importantly, a 1ms GtG response time keeps motion smooth, and HDMI 2.1, alongside DisplayPort 2.1, positions the monitor squarely within high-end PC setups.

Samsung Odyssey G8 | Image: Samsung

Elsewhere in the lineup, Samsung continues to push adaptability through speed and resolution rather than with three dimensions. The Odyssey G6 targets competitive players with refresh rates of up to 1,040Hz via Dual Mode and native QHD support of up to 600Hz. The Odyssey G8 range spans 6K, 5K, and OLED configurations, offering different trade-offs depending on whether desk space, motion clarity, or contrast is the primary concern. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support across the range keeps those shifts smooth rather than disruptive.

The full lineup will be shown at CES 2026 this January. Whether glasses-free 6K 3D becomes a lasting category or remains a high-end experiment will depend on its comfort and suitability for long sessions. Either way, we’re looking forward to another arms race in monitor technology, because who doesn’t love playing with new toys?

Samsung Australia has not yet confirmed local pricing or availability.

Samsung Odyssey 2026 Monitor Lineup Key Specs