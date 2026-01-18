What Lenovo’s CES 2026 Lineup Tells Us About Personal AI

Lenovo’s CES 2026 theme: ambient AI that stays discreet, out of sight.

Lenovo arrived at CES 2026 with an extensive list of new products and a single idea: to integrate AI seamlessly, but do so discreetly and out of sight.

We believe this is beneficial because the infatuation with AI on Windows devices and the bloatware associated with it has significantly compromised the experience for long-time users. With a complete refresh of its core range, including new Yoga and IdeaPad laptops, ThinkPad workstations, Legion gaming gear, desktops, and new Motorola phones, it’s shaping up to be a big year for the brand.

Next to the flagship Yoga 9i laptop, the most notable releases from the brand are the Lenovo and Motorola Qira. Dubbed a personal ambient intelligence system, it’s an AI assistant that works across your laptop, phone, tablet, and accessories, allowing you to seamlessly move between them without disruption. Even from the AI itself. Unlike other assistants, Qira isn’t there to chat, but to help quietly when you ask it to. Sounds a bit like Siri? Well, you’re not far off, but as we’ll explain below, there are some key differences.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition | Image: Supplied

Lenovo CES 2026 Consumer Lineup

Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition (16″, 11)

Yoga 7a 2-in-1 (14″ / 16″ 11)

Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition (14 “, 11)

Yoga Slim 7x (14″, 11)

IdeaPad 5a 2-in-1 (15″, 11)

IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 (14″, 11)

Chromebook Plus (15″, 10)

You can see the thinking pretty clearly in the new Yoga and IdeaPad machines. They’re built around portability and creative work, with the Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition acting as the centre of a broader creator setup. Lenovo is pairing it with a 27-inch Yoga Pro OLED display that’s colour-matched to the laptop out of the box, along with Yoga-branded headphones tuned to keep sound profiles consistent as you move between desk and laptop.

The Aura Edition, in particular, is less about how these machines look and more about how they behave. Performance, notifications, and background activity adjust based on your activity, without requiring you to dig through menus. At the lighter end, the Yoga Slim models prioritise battery life and quiet performance, regardless of whether they’re powered by Snapdragon, AMD, or Intel.

Even the desktops follow the same idea. All-in-one and mini systems are designed to sit out in the open, utilising ambient lighting and subtle notifications instead of being hidden under a desk. Lenovo has also extended Smart Connect to iOS, making it easier to move files or continue tasks between your phone, tablet, and PC without awkward workarounds.

ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 11 Aura Edition | Image: Supplied

Lenovo CES 2026 Commercial Lineup

ThinkPad X9 15p Aura Edition

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14 Aura Edition

ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 11 Aura Edition

ThinkBook Plus Gen 7 Auto Twist

ThinkCentre X AIO Aura Edition

ThinkCentre X Tower

The latest ThinkPad X1 models feature a redesigned internal layout that enhances cooling and facilitates easier replacement of key components. While that may not sound as exciting as the other elements in the mix, it’s a sustainably minded improvement that doesn’t compromise on build quality.

If you need even more power, the ThinkPad X9 15p is a mobile desktop designed for sustained performance without being tied to a desk. But if you still prefer the traditional desktop approach, the Lenovo ThinkCentre systems lean into context-aware behaviour, adjusting how they operate based on presence and environment rather than assuming the same setup works for everyone.

Honestly, there’s so much to cover from Lenovo that it’s difficult to squeeze everything in.

Lenovo Legion Go Gen 2 | Image: Supplied

Lenovo CES 2026 Gaming Lineup

Legion Go Gen 2 (Powered by SteamOS, 8.8″)

Legion 7a (16″, 11)

Legion 5i (15″, 11)

Legion 5a (15″, 11, AMD Ryzen AI 400 / 200)

LOQ 15AHP11

LOQ 15IPH11

For gamers on the go, the Legion Go Gen 2 now ships with SteamOS. However, beyond the flexibility that Gabe Newell provides, Lenovo is pushing the handheld further toward a console-style experience, with quick access to games and easy suspend-and-resume capabilities. Say goodbye to endless tweaking and hello to seamless gaming. Alongside handhelds, Legion and LOQ laptops cater to a wide range of needs, from high-end gaming to student-friendly setups that don’t feel overkill.

Lenovo also showcased the Legion Pro Rollable, a proof-of-concept gaming laptop with an expandable display. It’s designed for players who want more screen space when needed, without having to drag a full desktop setup around.

Lenovo AI Glasses Concept | Image: Supplied

Lenovo CES 2026 Proof of Concepts

ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept

Lenovo Personal AI Hub Concept (Project Kubit)

Lenovo AI Glasses Concept

Project Maxwell wearable AI companion (Motorola 312 Labs)

Legion Pro Rollable Display Concept

Don’t expect to see any of these proofs-of-concept in stores anytime soon. They’re Lenovo thinking out loud. Rollable screens, AI glasses, wearable companions, and personal AI hubs all point to a future where computing adapts to different spaces and tasks rather than locking users into a single screen or setup.

However, it leaves one question unanswered. Ambient AI only works if it actually makes things easier. Lenovo promises smoother handoffs and reduced device juggling. Whether that plays out in the real world will depend on how quietly all of this operates once it transitions from CES demos to everyday use.