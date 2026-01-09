LG’s Dolby Atmos FlexConnect ‘Sound Suite’ Rethinks Home Theatre’s Biggest Frustration

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 9 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Revealed at CES 2026, LG’s Sound Suite takes aim at some of home theatre’s biggest barriers to entry. Cables. Calibration. Speaker placement that rarely matches real living rooms.

The Sound Suite is a modular, wireless audio system built around the H7 soundbar, the world’s first powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect. It promises immersive surround sound that adapts to your room, rather than you spending the afternoon rearranging your living room for the sake of cinema.

As John Couling, Senior Vice President of Entertainment at Dolby Laboratories, puts it, “Whether your speakers sit on a shelf or are tucked into a corner, Dolby Atmos FlexConnect fits naturally into any home without the complexity of traditional systems.”

LG Sound Suite | Image: Supplied / LG

While brands like Sonos, Sony, and Samsung have simplified home theatre with wireless surround sound systems, app-based calibration, and more intelligent sound mapping, most of these systems still rely on dedicated speaker roles and fairly specific placement to deliver their best results.

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect takes a different approach. Instead of asking users to place speakers a certain way, it lets the system work out how to deliver immersive sound based on where speakers actually sit in the room.

It all starts with the H7 soundbar. On its own, Dolby Atmos FlexConnect works with any TV via HDMI, keeping the system open rather than locked down. From there, you can add M7 and M5 surround speakers alongside a W7 subwoofer, all wireless and designed to work together in 27 different configurations. Start small and expand over time, or skip the soundbar entirely and build out a full 13.1.7-channel home theatre from day one.

LG Sound Suite | Image: Supplied / LG

Where FlexConnect really separates itself is in how it handles the real world. Traditional home theatre systems still rely on calibration rituals that are often too complicated for the average user. Solutions like Denon’s Audyssey rely on external microphones and guided test tones to optimise sound for a specific room. And while they do work, there’s a lot of time, patience, and a willingness to follow instructions to the letter that goes into making it work. FlexConnect takes a more hands-off approach, handling spatial tuning automatically in the background.

LG layers its own intelligence on top. Sound Follow uses ultra-wideband technology to adjust the listening sweet spot based on where you’re sitting, while Room Calibration Pro analyses your room’s acoustics and fine-tunes the sound using AI processing.

Powering the H7 is LG’s α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen 3, borrowed from its flagship OLED TVs. It handles everything from up-mixing stereo audio to separating dialogue from effects, optimising sound for what’s on screen without constant user input.

It’s a no-fuss system that moves us ever closer to a fully wireless future, free of cables.

Local pricing and availability to be revealed.

LG Sound Suite: Key Specifications