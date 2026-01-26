Home/Tech
Rog xreal r1 gaming glasses 2
GAMINGTECH

The New ROG XREAL R1 Glasses Might Just be the Future of Gaming

Jacob Osborn
By Jacob Osborn - News

Published:

Readtime: 3 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • The ROG XREAL R1 projects a 171-inch virtual screen to provide a massive cinematic gaming experience in any space.
  • It features a world-first 240Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth playback of AAA titles.
  • Anchor Mode uses spatial technology to keep the virtual display fixed in place while the user moves.
  • The device integrates Sound by Bose and is compatible with the ROG Ally X, PCs, and Xbox consoles.
  • While global availability is staggered throughout 2026, local pricing and specific regional release dates are available through ROG representatives.

At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), ASUS ROG and XREAL delivered the final death blow to boredom. It arrives in the form of the ROG XREAL R1, a pair of advanced gaming glasses that casts a whopping 171-inch virtual display directly into your field of vision. Taking the product to even greater heights is a world-first refresh rate of 240Hz, resulting in ultra-smooth playback. No matter what the size or scale of your surroundings, cinematic-style AAA gaming is always within reach.

The ROG XREAL R1 Gaming Glasses represent the seamless sum of two brands. One is ASUS ROG, which already has a major foothold in the world of mobile gaming. The other is XREAL, a veritable trailblazer of augmented reality, AR glasses, and spatial computing. Put the two together, and you could be looking at the future of massive gaming, minus the need for a massive physical space.

With the introduction of the ROG XREAL R1 (and other products of its kind), augmented gameplay continues to evolve in stride. Plug the smart glasses into a compatible device – the ROG Xbox Ally X handheld, for example – to scale your AAA gaming experience up to size. One can also use the adjoining ROG Control Dock for multi-device gaming, which allows you to switch between various platforms at the push of a button.

Thanks to the latest developments in spatial technology, the ROG XREAL R1 comes with Anchor Mode. With this feature employed, the virtual screen remains in one place, even when the gamer is moving their head. The glasses are also integrated with Sound by Bose so that the audio experience can be just as immersive as the visual one. Combine that with the 240Hz refresh rate, and you’re in for a smooth ride.

Ultimately, the ROG XREAL R1 Gaming Glasses deliver notable improvements to a growing sector, whereby one’s handheld gameplay is no longer confined to the limitations of the compact screen size. The glasses are likewise compatible with PCs and the Xbox console, which will come in handy for anyone living — and gaming — in a cramped space. The world is your oyster, as the saying goes, and now it can be your monitor, too.

Meanwhile, the ROG XREAL R1 was but one among the number of releases unveiled by ROG at CES 2026. The popular gaming brand is blazing into the new year with a slew of innovations and products across laptops, gear, and more. As for the gaming glasses, they won’t come cheap. To learn more about availability in your respective region, contact your local ROG representative.

Visit ROG ASUS
Check out the best of CES 2026

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Jacob Osborn

Staff Writer

Jacob Osborn

Jacob Osborn is an accomplished author and journalist with over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He holds a Bachelor's degree in English and Communication Arts from the University of Wisconsin--Madison and co-authored a Young Adult novel through ...

More about Jacob
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Side of a pair of feet wearing black boots
SNEAKERS & SHOES

10 Best Australian Boots Brands to Give You a Leg Up

Masters of the universe 1
MOVIES & TV

First Look: Masters of the Universe Trailer Goes All In on He-Man Nostalgia

Best Gifts Under $200 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20+ Best Gifts Under $200

Best Gifts for Watch Lovers | Image: Man of Many
WATCHES

20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Best Alcohol Gifts | Image: Man of Many
DRINKS

40+ Best Alcohol Gift Ideas

Best of 2025 man of many
CULTURE

10 Most Read Man of Many Articles of 2025 Revealed

Best whiskies over $200
DRINKS

5 Whiskies Over $200 that are Actually Worth Splurging On

Best short hairstyles for men | Image: Ahmad Ebadi
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

The Best Buzz Cuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide (2026)

Sydney fish markets new 7
CULTURE

Everything You Can Eat, Drink and Buy at the New Sydney Fish Market

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Alef Aeronautics' Model A | Image: Alef Aeronautics
CARS

World’s First Modern Flying Car Takes Flight and Enters Mass Production

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Daniel Craig wearing blue beach shorts standing in shallow beach water
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Xbox developer direct 8
GAMING

Everything Announced at Xbox Developer Direct 2026

Kings Cross Lockout Laws 2
CULTURE

Farewell to Sydney’s Lockout Laws, You Won’t Be Missed. Here’s What’s Changing.

Star wars maul shadow lord 4
MOVIES & TV

We’ve Finally got a First Look at ‘Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord’

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Sophie turner lara croft
MOVIES & TV

First Look at Sophie Turner as ‘Lara Croft’ in Amazon’s Upcoming Tomb Raider Series

Ryan Gosling as 'Ryland Grace' in 'Project Hail Mary' (2026)
MOVIES & TV

Everything We Know About ‘Project Hail Mary’: The Next Film from the Author of ‘The Martian’