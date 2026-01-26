The New ROG XREAL R1 Glasses Might Just be the Future of Gaming

By Jacob Osborn - News Published: 27 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The ROG XREAL R1 projects a 171-inch virtual screen to provide a massive cinematic gaming experience in any space.

It features a world-first 240Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth playback of AAA titles.

Anchor Mode uses spatial technology to keep the virtual display fixed in place while the user moves.

The device integrates Sound by Bose and is compatible with the ROG Ally X, PCs, and Xbox consoles.

While global availability is staggered throughout 2026, local pricing and specific regional release dates are available through ROG representatives.

At this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES), ASUS ROG and XREAL delivered the final death blow to boredom. It arrives in the form of the ROG XREAL R1, a pair of advanced gaming glasses that casts a whopping 171-inch virtual display directly into your field of vision. Taking the product to even greater heights is a world-first refresh rate of 240Hz, resulting in ultra-smooth playback. No matter what the size or scale of your surroundings, cinematic-style AAA gaming is always within reach.

The ROG XREAL R1 Gaming Glasses represent the seamless sum of two brands. One is ASUS ROG, which already has a major foothold in the world of mobile gaming. The other is XREAL, a veritable trailblazer of augmented reality, AR glasses, and spatial computing. Put the two together, and you could be looking at the future of massive gaming, minus the need for a massive physical space.

With the introduction of the ROG XREAL R1 (and other products of its kind), augmented gameplay continues to evolve in stride. Plug the smart glasses into a compatible device – the ROG Xbox Ally X handheld, for example – to scale your AAA gaming experience up to size. One can also use the adjoining ROG Control Dock for multi-device gaming, which allows you to switch between various platforms at the push of a button.

Thanks to the latest developments in spatial technology, the ROG XREAL R1 comes with Anchor Mode. With this feature employed, the virtual screen remains in one place, even when the gamer is moving their head. The glasses are also integrated with Sound by Bose so that the audio experience can be just as immersive as the visual one. Combine that with the 240Hz refresh rate, and you’re in for a smooth ride.

Ultimately, the ROG XREAL R1 Gaming Glasses deliver notable improvements to a growing sector, whereby one’s handheld gameplay is no longer confined to the limitations of the compact screen size. The glasses are likewise compatible with PCs and the Xbox console, which will come in handy for anyone living — and gaming — in a cramped space. The world is your oyster, as the saying goes, and now it can be your monitor, too.

Meanwhile, the ROG XREAL R1 was but one among the number of releases unveiled by ROG at CES 2026. The popular gaming brand is blazing into the new year with a slew of innovations and products across laptops, gear, and more. As for the gaming glasses, they won’t come cheap. To learn more about availability in your respective region, contact your local ROG representative.