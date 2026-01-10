LG Brings Back Wallpaper TV, Now Truly Wireless and Thinner Than Your Phone

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 10 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

LG revives Wallpaper TV with 9mm-thin OLED evo W6, flush wall-mount.

True Wireless via Zero Connect Box sends lossless 4K up to 10m.

Hyper Radiant Colour boost claims a 3.9× improvement over conventional OLED.

Intertek “Reflection Free Premium” low-reflectance screen targets bright-room viewing.

Flagship gamer specs: 4K/165Hz, G-SYNC, FreeSync, 0.1ms, ALLM.

LG Electronics has revived its Wallpaper TV at CES 2026, a concept featuring the new LG OLED evo W6, a panel designed to virtually disappear once it’s on the wall.

It’s 9mm thin, and it’s being billed as the world’s thinnest true wireless OLED TV.

The brand introduced its LG Wallpaper TVs a decade ago, prioritising visual impact over raw specs. To maintain this appeal, the new model rethinks the internal components, re-engineers and miniaturises them to keep the body wafer-thin without compromising rigidity. True to its Wallpaper name, the redesigned wall mount allows the panel to sit flush, edge-to-edge, with no visible gap.

LG OLED evo W6 | Image: Supplied / LG

LG OLED evo W6 Key Specifications

Screen: OLED evo (Wallpaper-style, 9mm class)

OLED evo (Wallpaper-style, 9mm class) Resolution: 4K

4K Refresh rate: Up to 165Hz

Up to 165Hz VRR: NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible; AMD FreeSync Premium

NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible; AMD FreeSync Premium Processor: Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3

Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 Wireless connectivity: True Wireless via Zero Connect Box (A/V sent wirelessly)

True Wireless via Zero Connect Box (A/V sent wirelessly) Wireless range: Up to 10m (clear line-of-sight)

Up to 10m (clear line-of-sight) Colour tech: Hyper Radiant Colour Technology (select models)

Hyper Radiant Colour Technology (select models) Brightness: Brightness Booster Ultra (LG claim: up to 3.9× conventional OLED)

Brightness Booster Ultra (LG claim: up to 3.9× conventional OLED) Reflection control: Low-reflectance screen (Intertek “Reflection Free Premium” certified)

The headline change is LG’s True Wireless system, where all physical connections are placed in a separate Zero Connect Box that can be positioned up to 10 metres away (with a clear line of sight).

With the True Wireless System, the TV receives visually lossless 4K video and audio, eliminating the need for HDMI cables running down the wall.

On the picture side, the W6 debuts LG’s new Hyper Radiant Colour Technology on select models. The promise is deeper blacks, richer colour, significantly higher brightness, and lower screen reflections. LG claims the panel can reach up to 3.9 times the brightness of conventional OLEDs thanks to its Brightness Booster Ultra system.

Reflection control is also doing a lot of work here with a new low-reflectance screen that has earned an industry-first “Reflection Free Premium” certification from Intertek.

Driving all of this is the new Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3. LG claims its Neural Processing Unit is 5.6 times more powerful than last year’s OLED evo chips, enabling a Dual AI Engine that simultaneously handles noise reduction and texture preservation. In theory, that should produce cleaner images without the oversharpening that AI processing can introduce.

Despite its art-piece ambitions, the Wallpaper TV hasn’t forgotten gamers. The LG OLED evo W6 supports 4K at a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, along with NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium. A 0.1ms response time and Auto Low Latency Mode round things out, putting it firmly in flagship territory for console and PC play, provided you’re happy gaming on something that looks like it belongs in a design showroom.

Of course, this is a Wallpaper TV, so LG Gallery+ turns it into a digital canvas when you’re not watching, pulling in artwork, personal photos or AI-generated images, complete with optional mood-matching music. You also get webOS personalisation via Voice ID, multi-AI assistance through Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot, and LG’s Shield security layer.

So what’s the catch? With a design this extreme, paired with true wireless video, it will not come cheap. If you’re the type who mounts a TV once and never thinks about cables again, the W6’s biggest tricks might feel like overkill. However, for buyers who care as much about how a TV fits into a space as it does about its performance, LG’s Wallpaper TV still occupies a lane of its own.

Australian and New Zealand availability details are yet to be confirmed, but as a statement piece for 2026, LG has made its intentions very clear.