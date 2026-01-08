Samsung’s World-First 130-inch Micro RGB TV Appears to Float

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 8 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Samsung’s 130-inch Micro RGB R95H aims for “window-like” immersion, not just scale.

Timeless Frame design makes it architectural masterpiece, featuring frame-integrated tuned audio.

Micro RGB AI Engine Pro enhances contrast, detail, and lifts muted tones.

VDE-certified BT.2020 colour, plus Glare-Free tech, suits bright, open rooms.

HDR10+ Advanced, Eclipsa Audio, Vision AI features; ultra-luxury, space-hungry install.

Samsung has unveiled the world’s first 130-inch Micro RGB TV at CES 2026. However, while the size is the headline, the new Samsung R95H is more than just a matter of size. It’s designed to feel less like a television and more like a vast, immersive window that visually expands the room. It pairs sheer physical scale with a new design language, ‘Timeless Frame’—a modern reworking of the brand’s 2013 Timeless Gallery concept that’s built around the idea that technology is art, rather than something that merely hangs on the wall.

With a refined border that lets the image appear to float, the display reads more like a monumental architectural feature than a traditional TV. Audio is integrated directly into the frame and scaled to the size of the panel, so sound and picture feel balanced rather than bolted on.

Samsung Australia Director of Audio Visual, Simon Howe, says the shift reflects how Australians are actually using large displays. “Big screens are no longer the exception, they’re the expectation,” he said, positioning the Micro RGB TV as both a social focal point and a design object suited to bright, open living spaces. So how does the Samsung R95H deliver in this environment? Let’s take a closer look.

Samsung R95H Micro RGB TV Key Specifications

Screen size : 130-inch

: 130-inch Display tech: Micro RGB (Samsung’s largest Micro RGB display to date)

Micro RGB (Samsung’s largest Micro RGB display to date) Picture processing : Micro RGB AI Engine Pro

: Micro RGB AI Engine Pro Colour enhancement : Micro RGB Colour Booster Pro (AI boosts dull tones)

: Micro RGB Colour Booster Pro (AI boosts dull tones) HDR : Micro RGB HDR Pro

: Micro RGB HDR Pro Colour performance : Micro RGB Precision Colour 100 100% BT.2020 wide colour gamut VDE-certified for precise Micro RGB colour reproduction

: Micro RGB Precision Colour 100 Anti-reflection : Glare Free technology (minimises reflections)

: Glare Free technology (minimises reflections) HDR format support : HDR10+ ADVANCED

: HDR10+ ADVANCED Audio : Eclipsa Audio

: Eclipsa Audio Design : “Timeless Frame” (gallery-inspired, “technology as art” look) Sound integrated into the frame, tuned to match the screen’s scale

: “Timeless Frame” (gallery-inspired, “technology as art” look) Smart/AI features : Enhanced Vision AI Companion Conversational search, proactive recommendations Access to AI features/apps, including AI Football Mode Pro, AI Sound Controller Pro, Live Translate, Generative Wallpaper, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity

: Enhanced Vision AI Companion

Under the hood, the 130-inch R95H is a showcase for Samsung’s most advanced colour technology to date. The panel is driven by the Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, supported by Micro RGB Colour Booster Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro. Together, they use AI processing to refine contrast, lift muted tones and preserve detail across both highlights and shadows.

Colour accuracy is a major focus. Micro RGB Precision Colour 100 delivers complete BT.2020 coverage, certified by Germany’s VDE body for precise Micro RGB colour reproduction. Combined with Samsung’s Glare-Free technology, the display is designed to maintain contrast and colour integrity even in rooms flooded with daylight.

HDR10+ Advanced and Eclipsa Audio are also on board, alongside Samsung’s Vision AI Companion. That opens the door to features like AI Football Mode Pro, AI Sound Controller Pro, Generative Wallpaper, and Microsoft Copilot integration, all aimed at making a screen of this size easier to live with on a day-to-day basis.

Samsung 130-inch Micro RGB TV (R95H model) | Image: Supplied / Samsung

“Micro RGB represents the peak of our picture quality innovation, and the new 130-inch model takes that vision even further,” said Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics.

“We’re reviving the spirit of our original design philosophy introduced more than a decade ago to deliver an unmistakably premium display, engineered with technology for a new generation.”

As impressive as it sounds, the 130-inch Micro RGB TV comes with obvious drawbacks. This is a genuinely enormous display that will demand a very large room, careful installation and a budget that sits firmly in ultra-luxury territory.

Pricing has not been announced, but it’s safe to assume this one will be out of reach for most buyers and squarely aimed at dedicated home cinema setups.