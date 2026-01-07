How Samsung’s New ‘Micro RGB’ TV Tech Makes a Case Against OLED

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 7 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

If TV display tech feels like alphabet soup right now, you’re not imagining it. OLED, QLED, Neo QLED, Mini LED, Micro LED—it’s a lot to take in, and the real question is usually far more straightforward. Does it look good, and does it look better than the TV already sitting in the lounge?

With the unveiling of Samsung’s expanded Micro RGB lineup for 2026, we’re here to cut through the noise of what promises to be a visible upgrade rather than another acronym to decode.

Samsung will roll out its Micro RGB TVs in six sizes (55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, 100-inch, 115-inch), ranging from a relatively manageable 55 inches to a wall-filling 115-inch model (something Samsung is clearly comfortable producing). With the full range unveiled at CES 2026, the brand is addressing consumer demand for improved picture quality, particularly among those looking to upgrade from their current TVs. Now, let’s find out if this really is more than meets the eye here with their new Micro RGB technology.

Samsung Micro RGB | Image: Supplied / Samsung

How Does Samsung’s Micro RGB Technology Work?

So, where does Micro RGB actually fit among all those acronyms? At its core, the technology is about controlling light. Traditional LED-based TVs, including Mini LED systems, rely on a shared backlight combined with colour filters to produce an image (stay with us). Micro RGB takes a different route, using microscopic red, green and blue LEDs (colour), each under 100 microns, that emit light independently.

Every primary colour becomes its own light source, giving Samsung finer control over brightness, contrast and colour accuracy across the entire panel.

Where Does Micro RGB Sit in the Lineup?

Within Samsung’s lineup, Micro RGB sits above Neo QLED and alongside the company’s most advanced OLED models. The difference here is that Neo QLED utilises Mini LEDs and quantum dots to enhance brightness and contrast, while OLED is renowned for its deep blacks, thanks to self-emissive pixels. Micro RGB takes a different approach altogether, prioritising colour fidelity and brightness stability. Samsung says its refined RGB dimming system achieves full coverage of the BT.2020 colour gamut, a level more commonly associated with reference displays than most lounge-room TVs.

Here, that hardware is paired with a new Micro RGB AI Engine Pro. It’s a next-generation chipset that handles frame-by-frame processing in real-time, supported by 4K AI Upscaling Pro and AI Motion Enhancer Pro, which sharpen older content and smooth fast-moving action. Samsung’s Glare Free technology also carries over from other high-end models, reducing reflections without flattening contrast, which will likely matter more to Australian living rooms than lab-perfect viewing conditions.

Sound-wise, Dolby Atmos, Adaptive Sound Pro, and Q-Symphony are all on board, alongside Eclipsa Audio, Samsung’s new spatial sound system, which is rolling out across its 2026 TV range.

Samsung Vision AI Companion introduces a more conversational version of Bixby, along with features like Generative Wallpaper, underscoring that Micro RGB is designed to deliver a complete flagship experience, not just a panel upgrade.

Samsung Micro RGB | Image: Supplied / Samsung

Where and When Can You Buy Samsung Micro RGB TVs?

“With Samsung’s latest technology, our Micro RGB portfolio delivers vivid colour and clarity that make movies, sports and TV shows feel more expressive and engaging,” said Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics. “By expanding the lineup for 2026, we’re establishing a new premium category with sizes that span the full range of modern living spaces while maintaining our highest picture standards.”

Sizes that include 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, 100-inch, and 115-inch TVs, because sometimes the motion of the ocean is just not enough. The lineup will make its public debut at CES 2026 in January, with pricing and availability still to be announced.