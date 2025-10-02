Samsung’s ‘Biggest Ever Super Screen’ is a 115-Inch Monster Worth $27,000

By Nick Hall - News Published: 2 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Samsung Australia has confirmed local availability for the 115-inch Neo QLED QN90F TV .

. Described as the company’s ‘biggest ever super screen’, the new TV is powered by Samsung’s NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor .

. Key features include Vision AI , Supersize Enhancer, Real Motion Enhancer, and Samsung’s Glare Free technology.

The Samsung 115-inch Neo QLED QN90F TV is available for pre-order from Samsung's online store and Harvey Norman. Prices start at AUD$26,999.

Samsung has thrown down the television gauntlet, announcing its ‘biggest ever super screen’ will soon be available in Australia. The technology company officially confirmed pre-orders are now open for the ludicrously-sized 115-inch Neo QLED QN90F TV, a home theatre beast that promises to take the viewing experience to new dimensions, quite literally.

Joining the 100” Neo QLED 4K QN80F, 98″ Neo QLED 4K QN90F, and 98″ Crystal UHD 4K DU9000, the latest release continues Samsung‘s efforts to make TVs huge again, and it isn’t alone. The announcement comes just one week after LG confirmed the local availability for its Signature OLED T, the world’s first transparent and true wireless 4K OLED TV.

That model, at a meagre 77 inches, pales in size to the 115-inch Samsung beast, but it dwarves it in price. LG’s transparent offering will set you back AUD$75,000, while Samsung’s new release is priced at a still insane but slightly more affordable AUD$27,000. The good news is that all that cash does count for something.

Samsung 115-inch Neo QLED QN90F TV | Image: Samsung

Samsung 115-inch Neo QLED QN90F Features

Product: Samsung 115-inch Neo QLED QN90F SKU: QA115QN90FWXXY Screen Size: 115″ Native Refresh Rate: 100Hz Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160) Processor: NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor Display Technology: Quantum Mini LED Pro Price: AUD$26,999 Scroll horizontally to view full table

The latest Neo QLED QN90F TV brings a host of new features to the fold, including Glare Free technology, Real Motion Enhancer and AI-enhanced picture quality, because it wouldn’t be a tech product in 2025 without some kind of AI integration. According to Simon Howe, director of audiovisual at Samsung Australia, the latest big-screen addition opens a world of possibilities for Australia’s entertainment lovers.

“Australians love big screen home cinema experiences, which has contributed to super large screen TVs becoming the fastest growing segment in the industry,” Howe said. “With the 115” QN90F, Samsung Australia has further expanded its super large screen line-up, offering more Australians access to big-screen options to suit their lifestyle.”

Samsung 115-inch Neo QLED QN90F TV | Image: Samsung

NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor

Most importantly, the Neo QLED 4K QN90F is powered by Samsung’s most advanced NQ8 AI Gen3 processor. The tech company claims that this new addition utilises 768 neural networks to “enhance picture and sound”, courtesy of integrations such as Supersize Picture Enhancer.

This feature reportedly uses a “deep learning super-resolution algorithm” to improve clarity and reduce noise across the massive 115” screen. From here, Samsung has employed Quantum Matrix Technology Plus (QMTP), its proprietary display technology, to enhance picture quality. In essence, QMTP uses a series of mini LEDs to reduce blooming, an effect that occurs when light from bright areas bleeds into dark places of the screen. Additionally, the new QLED screen is backed by Samsung’s Glare Free technology, providing a more accessible and inviting viewing experience in all conditions.

“Not all big screens are created equal. Detail can be lost as content is stretched across a larger screen or it utilises larger pixels, losing the finer details on screen,” Howe said. “As the number one global TV leader for 19 years, Samsung has worked hard to produce features like Supersize Picture Enhancer and AI upscaling to ensure Australians can go bigger without compromising on picture quality, while ensuring that the TV’s sound quality is super-sized to match the incredible picture.”

Upscaling and Motion Enhancing

As Howe revealed, enhanced picture quality isn’t reserved for modern releases, either. Through the 4K AI Upscaling Pro, the NEO QLED TV is reportedly able to transform older or lower resolution content into 4K. Meanwhile, the Neo Quantum HDR Pro leverages HDR10+ tone mapping to automatically analyse each scene and boost bright and dark images to reveal extraordinary colour. Add in top-shelf features such as Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+, and you’ve got a full viewing experience that approaches cinema from a full sensory approach.

Samsung 115-inch Neo QLED QN90F TV | Image: Samsung

Pricing and Availability

The 115” Neo QLED 4K QN90F is available for pre-order, with pricing starting from AUD$26,999. Additionally, Samsung has confirmed that until 29 October 2025, Australian consumers who purchase the new big screen TV via the Australian e-commerce platform will receive $1,000 in bonus value to be used at the time of purchase, along with free standard delivery and tabletop installation to eligible residential postcodes. So if you were at all concerned about forking out $27,000 for a TV, don’t stress. It’s only really going to cost you $26,000. Bargain.