In Man of Many’s VISIONARIES Digital Edition, we unravel a world of firsts. From pioneering designers to award-winning filmmakers, this collection of interviews, features, investigative reports, and opinions delves into what transforms an idea into reality. Tugging at the thread of intrigue and innovation, this edition is an ode to those creatives and trailblazers who live life with a driving clarity of vision.
From the Editor-in-Chief
I’ve always believed there are no accidental successes. Sure, you can aim for one thing and land on something better, but to achieve real greatness, you must have vision. This Digital Edition is dedicated to that very sentiment.
VISIONARIES, our third issue of the year, spotlights the creative, entrepreneurial, and innovation-minded individuals who tackle the big picture and hurtle headfirst into the unknown. That awkward leap into the ether can be daunting, but no one ever lived an exceptional life without risk. As we learned in this edition, taking the gamble is essential for growth.
From actor Eric Bana, whose digital cover story exposes an artist locked into a groove, to Lee Pace, the Hollywood heartthrob who goes against the grain, VISIONARIES charts a reverence for intuition.
But among all our features in this issue, none is more perplexing or intriguing than Scott Rose-Marsh, the unknown actor who might be Bond. When the rumour mill kicked off and reports emerged that the 37-year-old had screen-tested for the role of 007, the internet went into meltdown, but not everyone was convinced.
This issue, I was lucky enough to sit down with the actor at the centre of pop culture’s most intriguing manhunt. Spending some time with the mystery man, I saw an artist on the precipice of a great uprising. His story, unbelievable to some, speaks to the central theme that drives this issue: the ability to recognise an opportunity and seize it. That, to me, is the personification of a visionary. Like I said, there are no accidental successes.
Nick Hall
Editor-in-Chief
VISIONARIES
In a world powered by rapidly evolving technology, only one thing is certain: tomorrow’s world will look very different from today’s. As our culture accelerates into an age of disruption, the individuals who dare to question convention and carve their own path stand out as guiding lights. Their contributions, whether through art, sport, or craft, are not merely about innovation but about reimagining what it means to live purposefully in a constantly shifting world.
In this issue, you’ll meet the people and creators who define that ethos. Whether it’s Lee Pace’s stinging assessment of men in power, Daniel Ricciardo’s journey off the beaten track, or the pioneering watchmaker taking an industry down a new path, every feature in this issue charts a journey of values and philosophy. Together, they form a mosaic of voices that inspire us to think differently and act with intention.
What ties these narratives together is the theme of values: what we choose to prioritise and protect in an era where attention is fleeting. For some, it’s a question of safeguarding authenticity in industries driven by image, while for others, it’s the desire to innovate without losing sight of tradition. Whether through the smooth edge of a finely crafted whisky or the sharp lines of bold new automotive design, each story in our VISIONARIES edition reveals a philosophy that asks us to consider where we stand in the continuum of progress.
This issue is an invitation to celebrate the pioneers among us, paying homage to the rule-breakers and trailblazers who exist at the chaotic cross-section of creativity and disruption. By highlighting the visionaries who are shaping tomorrow, we affirm that the future isn’t something to fear but rather something to create.
Eric Bana is Embracing the Wild
Eric Bana has been a mainstay of the Australian creative industry for as long as we can remember, and for good reason. A remarkably versatile actor, Bana has an uncanny ability to move fluidly across genres, from sketch comedy in his breakout role on Full Frontal to his work as Bruce Banner in 2003’s Hulk, and through to the darker, more dramatic territory of The Dry. In his latest offering, the Aussie star takes us on a full-throttle adventure across some of America’s most staggering landscapes.
“I was really confident that the journey we were about to go on would be a great one. It just kept revealing itself to me, every episode, it kept getting more intense, with more twists and turns.”
In Netflix’s breakout hit Untamed, Bana unravels an intricate web of secrets and survival. Straddling the line between thriller, character-driven drama, and a beautiful invitation into the natural world, the series is undeniably captivating. As the screen legend explains, “It’s almost like a combination of a nature documentary with a murder mystery.” So, what happens when murder hits Yosemite? We’re about to find out.
Matthew McConaughey is Making Movies a Family Affair
In Apple TV+’s The Lost Bus, Matthew McConaughey plays a man searching for a chance to rekindle his family relationships while surviving a natural disaster — and he’s doing it alongside his 93-year-old mother and 17-year-old son. In the heart-stopping new blockbuster, the Oscar winner is joined on-screen by his real-life family, son Levi (17) and mother Kay (93). Here, Man of Many sat in with the McConaugheys as part of a panel discussion on heroism, learning to drive The Lost Bus, and the power of second chances.
Deus Ex Machina’s Perfectly ‘Imperfect’ MINI JCW
If you ask co-founder Carby Tuckwell, Deus Ex Machina is a “broad church”, and one he is desperate to preserve. When it comes to collaborations, the creative doesn’t just work with anyone; it has to be authentic, inspiring and mutually beneficial. Thankfully, Holger Hampf, Head of MINI Design, isn’t just anyone. The two entities have teamed up for a duo of spectacular, never-before-seen bespoke vehicles, and we got the fix on how it all went down. This is no ordinary automotive and fashion collaboration.
Menswear Icons You Should Own: Ray-Ban Wayfarer
To describe Ray-Ban’s Wayfarer as a menswear icon almost feels like an understatement. It’s difficult to think of an item more recognisable, imitated, or donned by as many people who are icons in their own right. While the Ray-Ban Wayfarer can take a number of subtly different forms, we all know the foundational look that underscores the style.
In this edition of Menswear Icons You Should Own—Man of Many’s series exploring wardrobe essentials, we uncover how this landmark piece of eyewear became the icon it is today, what sets it apart from the competition, and which legends of stage and screen have worn it best.
TAG Heuer’s ‘Breakthrough’ 10 Years in the Making
In the grand bastion of watchmaking, the words TAG Heuer and innovation are rarely far apart. From the iconic oscillating pinion mechanism to the groundbreaking Calibre 11 self-winding chronograph unveiled in 1969, TAG Heuer’s legacy is defined by pioneering achievements. At Geneva Watch Days 2025, the Swiss maison added yet another notch to its illustrious belt.
Make No Mistake, Oscar Piastri is Just Getting Started
At just 24 years of age, Oscar Piastri is on the cusp of sporting greatness, sitting a few points clear of his closest rival and McLaren Racing teammate, Lando Norris, at the top of the Formula 1 Drivers’ Standings. It’s a position entirely new to him. Just three years ago, the rising star was stuck on the sidelines, watching the racing world pass him by. Now, he’s leading the pack.
Who the F*#k is Scott Rose-Marsh?
Just weeks ago, the internet went into meltdown over reports that an unknown actor had been plucked from obscurity to screen-test for James Bond. Within hours, aggregators and tabloids spun up, eager to get the scoop on the new 007 front-runner. But with a scant IMDb footprint and an online presence that felt curiously fragmented, the man at the centre of it all felt like a ghost. Publications raced to answer a simple question: Who on earth is Scott Rose-Marsh?
In an Australian exclusive, Editor-in-Chief Nick Hall sat down with the man at the centre of the world’s most engrossing witch hunt, unpacking how a little-known actor from Southampton became the frontrunner for 007. Humble, human, and remarkably unlike his photos, the story of Scott Rose-Marsh’s arrival is even wilder than you could imagine.
The Remarkable Rise of Australian Fragrance
Australia’s love affair with fragrance is only just beginning. Over the past decade, the beguiling sector has undergone a quiet transformation, shifting from a hive of mass-market imports and celebrity-endorsed perfumes to a truly boutique industry. And at its heart lies a desire for originality in storytelling. Editor-in-Chief Nick Hall sat down with four of the nation’s premier fragrance maisons to uncover the secret to success in scent.
How Husqvarna Created a Robotic Revolution
How did a once modest metal-working company, established in 1689 in the town from which it takes its name, go on to become the world’s foremost authority in autonomous lawn care? If you ask Husqvarna product manager of robotics, Olle Markusson, it’s a trajectory only made possible by a team with true vision and the courage to fail and try again. As Albert Einstein famously said, “A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new.”
How Colin Chee Made ‘Never Too Small’ a Big Business
Tiny homes are having a big moment, and Colin Chee is largely responsible. The former filmmaker turned entrepreneur has amassed millions of views on his YouTube-based edutainment platform Never Too Small, encouraging hordes of Australians to live smaller and more responsibly.
Featuring interviews with architects who purposefully design small spaces for maximum impact and conversations with people who actually live in cramped quarters, the series is making tiny spaces feel like welcoming escapes.
In this edition of our regular series That Escalated Quickly, journalist Dean Blake sits down with the YouTube star to unpack how the purchase of a “shitty” off-the-plan apartment that looked a lot better in the marketing material sparked a booming social movement.
Wild Turkey’s Bill Russell is Keeping the Family Tradition Alive
As both the son and grandson of Wild Turkey royalty, you might assume master blender and third-generation whiskey maker Bruce Russell had no choice but to follow in the footsteps of his famous father, Eddie, and revered grandfather, Jimmy, both of whom are master distillers. However, the truth is, had he not taken a summer job hosting tours of the Wild Turkey facility while in college, Russell may never have started down the path that ultimately led him to bourbon’s most illustrious juncture.
The Fastest Car in the World is One You’ve Never Heard Of
If you need more proof that China is leading the world in electric vehicles, the YANGWANG U9 Xtreme delivers. This remarkable new release has just broken the production-car top-speed record at the ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg test track in Germany. 3,027 HP, 1,200V ultra-high-voltage, and the first quad-motor system to feature 30,000 rpm high-performance motors; YANGWANG isn’t messing around. So what does this mean for the Porsches, Ferraris and Bugattis of the world?
In Fine Watchmaking, ‘Thin is Still In’
The days when bigger meant better are long gone. Over the past decade, watchmakers have set their sights on the small scale, producing impressive releases that reject the bulky frames of yesteryear and instead focus on thinness.
From Piaget’s iconic Altiplano Ultimate Concept to Bulgari’s record-breaking Octo Finissimo Ultra range, the thinnest watches in the world are a testament to the pioneering and progressive nature of modern horology.
In this report, we unpack the 10 thinnest mechanical watches ever commercially produced. Enchanting, understated, and entirely modern, these remarkable feats of ingenuity are almost too intricate to believe.
Even After 30 Years, The Hives Aren’t Sick and Tired of This
The Hives have been purveyors of high-energy, punk-tinged rock music for over 30 years, but if the new album, The Hives Forever Forever The Hives, and a recent Australian tour are anything to go by, they remain at the top of their game. The band recently chatted with Man of Many about the new release, their black-and-white wardrobe, and getting a shout-out from The Rolling Stones.
Tyler Wright on Solitude, Self-Doubt and Surfing’s Mental Game
Pipeline in February was not just another stop on the World Surf League calendar. For Tyler Wright, it was retribution. After conquering the world’s most dangerous waves and silencing the doubters, the Aussie surfing superstar is rewriting her own story. Armed with a fresh perspective, the two-time World Tour Champion is learning to embrace solitude.
Lee Pace is Plotting the End of the Galaxy
Lee Pace is no stranger to larger-than-life roles, but his latest effort is something else. In the newest season of Apple TV+‘s Foundation, Pace delivers on literal centuries of world-building, guiding an incredibly diverse cast of characters through a slow but seemingly inevitable collapse. There are clones, robots, and a genetic dynasty that underpin all creation, and through it all, Pace’s brooding emperor has remained consistently inconsistent.
Across the show’s three-season run, the American actor has slipped effortlessly between different generations, from the dispassionate, violent tendencies of Cleon 2, to the narcissistic self-aggrandising of Cleon 17—and now he’s been cut loose. In season three, Cleon 24 is unlike anything else in the show: he’s a stoner. After years of playing more elevated roles, such as the Elvenking Thranduil in The Hobbit trilogy, and Ronan the Accuser in Guardians of the Galaxy, Pace’s Cleon 24 has more in common with a hippy than any emperor before him.
Daniel Ricciardo is Officially Going Off-Road
Daniel Ricciardo, a Ford Bronco Raptor, Red Bull Racing, Ford CEO Jim Farley, Formula 1—the motorsport stars have officially aligned. The honey badger has announced he is “working closely with the Ford Racing team” on an exciting new project, but what it is remains a mystery. Here, automotive journalist Ben McKimm unpacks the industry’s worst-kept secret and why Ford is on track to become the new ‘Porsche of off-road’.
TAG Heuer’s Most ‘Underappreciated’ Racing Watch
TAG Heuer’s Autavia doesn’t get the credit it deserves. Arriving before the Carrera and the Monaco, it laid much of the groundwork for its more famous siblings, helping to establish an irrefutable link between its maker and the world of elite racing. In this edition of The Watches We Love, TAG Heuer heritage director Nicholas Biebuyck unpacks the origins and legacy of the ‘Original Racer’. When will we see the Autavia claim its rightful place in horology’s highest tier?
The Cinematic Seven: A Guide to This Season’s Blockbusters and Blunders
Want to know what (and what not) to put on your watchlist this season? Journalist and film critic Rob Edwards takes a deep dive into the best new films coming to cinemas over the next three months. From big-budget blockbusters like Avatar: Fire and Ash to the Oscar-bait vehicle Bugonia, The Cinematic Seven has the latest releases on lock.
In this instalment of our upcoming release series, Rob showcases the latest from Emma Stone, Edgar Wright, and more. Here’s everything you need to know.
For Hideo Kojima, Creativity is ‘Almost Like a Disease’
Even if you’ve never played his games, chances are you’ve heard Hideo Kojima’s name; whether in relation to the Metal Gear series or through the more recent Death Stranding titles. But if you have played one of his games, you know it. Kojima’s signature style is unmistakable. In the wake of his Death Stranding 2: On the Beach release, we caught up with Kojima to discuss his constant creativity and focus on connection.
What is ‘Benevolent Sexism and What Can You Do About It?
When does being “supportive” start to turn into something that is the opposite? Something that might feel caring on the outside, but underneath is more controlling than caring? That’s where the concept of ‘benevolent sexism’ sneaks in, and it’s not always easy to spot. Clinical psychologist and global director of research at Movember, Zac Seidler, explains the concerning trend sweeping social media in 2025.
