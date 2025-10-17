Man of Many’s ‘VISIONARIES’ Digital Edition

From the Editor-in-Chief

I’ve always believed there are no accidental successes. Sure, you can aim for one thing and land on something better, but to achieve real greatness, you must have vision. This Digital Edition is dedicated to that very sentiment.

VISIONARIES, our third issue of the year, spotlights the creative, entrepreneurial, and innovation-minded individuals who tackle the big picture and hurtle headfirst into the unknown. That awkward leap into the ether can be daunting, but no one ever lived an exceptional life without risk. As we learned in this edition, taking the gamble is essential for growth.

From actor Eric Bana, whose digital cover story exposes an artist locked into a groove, to Lee Pace, the Hollywood heartthrob who goes against the grain, VISIONARIES charts a reverence for intuition.

But among all our features in this issue, none is more perplexing or intriguing than Scott Rose-Marsh, the unknown actor who might be Bond. When the rumour mill kicked off and reports emerged that the 37-year-old had screen-tested for the role of 007, the internet went into meltdown, but not everyone was convinced.

This issue, I was lucky enough to sit down with the actor at the centre of pop culture’s most intriguing manhunt. Spending some time with the mystery man, I saw an artist on the precipice of a great uprising. His story, unbelievable to some, speaks to the central theme that drives this issue: the ability to recognise an opportunity and seize it. That, to me, is the personification of a visionary. Like I said, there are no accidental successes.

Nick Hall

Editor-in-Chief