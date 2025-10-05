Who the F*#k is Scott Rose-Marsh? Meet the Man Who Might Be Bond

The Meeting

The story that unfolds is far stranger and more human than the internet would have you believe. Scott explains that he only came to professional acting later in life, after a horrific car accident in his late teens put a halt to his grand plans.

“It kind of set my life back by about 13 years,” he tells me. “I didn’t return to acting until I was about 32.

“ I went through quite a lot of PTSD and trauma. I spent a lot of my life just focusing on trying to rebuild,” he tells me. “Just getting into a car or going on a plane or going on a boat; just these everyday things were almost a trigger for me. When I got over that sort of step, by the time I got to the mid twenties, it almost set me back 10 years, almost to a child.”

The trauma sustained from that event, he reveals, was enough for him to retreat into normality, settling into a typical office job and seemingly giving up on his long-held dream. It wasn’t until he scored a lucky break in a BAFTA-nominated Welsh television show that he realised the door he’d once thought shut was still slightly ajar. Two years and a string of auditions later, Rose-Marsh packed up his life and moved to London.

“I booked the day off work for that and that night, as I drove home, I said, ‘I’m never ever, ever going to pursue this normal job ever again’. From that moment on, I tried to do every short film I could and do anything I could possibly do. Within four months, I booked a TV series.”

Rose, speaking from the comfort of his living room, exudes a kind of nervous exuberance that is strangely endearing. He speaks quickly, his delivery peppered with an elongated burr that hints at his Southampton origins. He’s dressed in a Ralph Lauren denim western shirt that fits tight at the shoulders. Even through the Zoom screen, I can see that this is not the same Scott Rose-Marsh that the tabloid pictures would have you believe.

“If you Google me, I don’t look like any of the images that you see. I’ve lost four and a half stone, which is about 25 kilos,” he explains. “I’m quite well spoken and all the roles that I’ve played are these bad, mean henchmen. They couldn’t be any further from what I’m actually like in real life.”

Speaking on the unflattering photos that have been circulating, Scott tells me that they come from a past life, when he was working in a call centre. As he describes, they came from a corporate photoshoot day, the kind where you “line up and get your mugshot done”. Hardly the glamorous details you’d expect from a potential Bond star, but perhaps that’s why the internet is so divided. Could an average Joe really be in the running for the most iconic role in film history?

“It’s amusing, really,” Scott laughs. “I’m used to rejection; that’s kind of what I do. I’ve done so many auditions over the last five years, but I just find it fascinating—what people’s opinions are of you. Sometimes I’ll wake up at three o’clock in the morning, and I can’t sleep because I want to know what’s been said on the forums.”