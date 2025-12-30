Inside Trolley’d’s Aviation-Inspired Approach to Premium Event Cocktails

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 31 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

There’s a reason Trolley’d has become a familiar name across Australia’s event scene. For more than a decade, the hospitality company has been refining a premium, experience-led approach to cocktails that blends aviation-inspired design with sustainability, craftsmanship and sharp execution.

Founded by hospitality veteran Byron Woolfrey, Trolley’d operates across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, delivering mobile bar experiences that feel considered rather than conventional. Positioned as Australia’s leading eco-luxury mobile bar, they repurpose vintage airline trolleys to deliver something far more memorable than standard event catering.

At the centre of the concept is the airline trolley itself. These repurposed vintage units form the backbone of Mobile Bar Hire, allowing the team to move efficiently through venues of all shapes and sizes. The instantly recognisable design is compact and self-contained, built around the same efficiency and workflow principles that define airline cabin service.

That balance between form and function has guided the brand since its launch in 2012. Uniforms, workflow and service style are all built around the same idea: premium hospitality that integrates seamlessly into an event rather than dominating it. Whether it’s a corporate gathering, brand activation or private celebration, the focus remains on delivering a polished experience that runs quietly in the background.

Sustainability plays an equally important role. Rather than treating it as a marketing layer, Trolley’d builds environmental responsibility into its bar program from the ground up. Beyond the upcycled trolleys, the team works closely with local producers, prioritising botanicals and incorporating foraged ingredients guided by holistic and Indigenous-informed practices. Naturally, their menus are shaped by seasonality and availability, which keeps sourcing honest and reduces reliance on imported or out-of-season produce.

This approach also informs how Trolley’d crafts its drinks. Waste is kept to a minimum, ingredients are used until there’s nothing left, and cocktails are shaken, stirred, and served with restraint. Instead of complex builds or theatrical presentations (uniforms aside), they highlight one or two flavours, such as Davidson plum, lemon myrtle and lilly pilly, using familiar techniques to add depth and character without complicating the glass.

While Trolley’d is known for its event work, one of the fastest-growing parts of the business is its Cocktail Classes. Designed for corporate teams, social groups and private celebrations, the classes offer a hands-on introduction to cocktail making with a strong focus on native and seasonal ingredients. The sessions strike a balance between education and entertainment, giving participants practical skills while keeping the atmosphere relaxed and social.

Rather than leaning into technical mixology, the classes focus on approachability. Guests learn to work confidently with flavour, balance and technique, making the experience accessible to beginners. It’s this combination of premium execution and inclusivity that has made cocktail classes a popular choice for team-building and group experiences heading into 2026.

For large-scale events, their Mobile Bar Hire offers the complete Trolley’d experience for weddings, corporate functions, and brand activations. Each setup is supported by a trained crew who manage the service end-to-end, from arrival through to pack-down. The trolley format keeps the footprint small while maintaining consistent service regardless of venue size or guest count.

Beyond the events and classes, Trolley’d maintains a strong connection to the community. The business supports local charities and organisations, reinforcing the same values that guide its sourcing and sustainability practices. It’s a quiet part of the operation, but one that reflects a long-term commitment to responsible hospitality.

After more than ten years in operation, Trolley’d has established itself as a premium experience provider rather than a traditional bar service. The aviation-inspired design offers a distinctive visual identity, but it’s the attention to detail, sustainable practices and consistent delivery that give the brand its staying power as demand for shared, experience-led events continues to grow.

