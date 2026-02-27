Supreme Taps Titan Caskets for Limited Edition Wooden Overcoat, Sells Out in Minutes

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 27 Feb 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 2 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Supreme has released a limited-edition 20-gauge steel casket in collaboration with Titan Caskets.

The product retails for USD$3,798 plus a hefty $500 shipping fee.

It launched on February 26, 2026, as part of the brand’s SS26 collection and sold out instantly.

Features include a leopard print crepe interior and reinforced stationary handles.

Fewer than 50 units were reportedly made available to the public.

This really could be the craziest streetwear accessory of all time. Supreme has teamed up with Titan Caskets, a direct-to-customer casket provider headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, to produce a Supreme coffin (USD$3,798) that gives new life to the thousand-year-old technology.

Released as part of the brand’s SS26 collection, the casket is heavy-duty, made from 20-gauge steel, and weighs a healthy 180 pounds (81.65 kilograms), so you’ll need to bring a pickup truck or van if you’re “lucky” enough to secure one at release. Based on the brand’s Orion Series of caskets, it’s designed “with the essentials you need and nothing you don’t,” in case you’re worried about the comfort of the head cushions when you’re 6-feet under the ground.

That means you’re getting a pleated sunburst head panel, crepe fabric interior in leopard print that’s soft to the touch (and lightly gathered), and reinforced stationary handles so the homies can walk you down the aisle in style on your way to the afterlife.

Supreme x Titan Casket | Image: Supplied / Supreme

Supreme x Titan Caskets Interior Size 79″L x 24″W x 14″H Exterior Size 84″L × 29″ W × 23″H Interior Color Leopard Exterior Color Supreme Red Hardware Color Chrome Interior Material Crepe Exterior Material Steel Weight 180 pounds Steel Thickness 20-gauge steel Lid Design Half Couch (Split Lid) Scroll horizontally to view full table

The Supreme casket launched on Thursday, the 26th of February 2026, and sold out in minutes.

Users reported that fewer than 50 caskets made it to the online backend, and buyers were stung with a USD$500 shipping fee on top of the USD$3,798 retail price.

We still haven’t seen a Supreme coffin hit StockX, so until then, we don’t know if a $5,000 casket is worth its weight in wood, metal, or gold.