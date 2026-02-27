Home/Style
Supreme casket
STYLE

Supreme Taps Titan Caskets for Limited Edition Wooden Overcoat, Sells Out in Minutes

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Published:

Readtime: 2 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Supreme has released a limited-edition 20-gauge steel casket in collaboration with Titan Caskets.
  • The product retails for USD$3,798 plus a hefty $500 shipping fee.
  • It launched on February 26, 2026, as part of the brand’s SS26 collection and sold out instantly.
  • Features include a leopard print crepe interior and reinforced stationary handles.
  • Fewer than 50 units were reportedly made available to the public.

This really could be the craziest streetwear accessory of all time. Supreme has teamed up with Titan Caskets, a direct-to-customer casket provider headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, to produce a Supreme coffin (USD$3,798) that gives new life to the thousand-year-old technology.

Released as part of the brand’s SS26 collection, the casket is heavy-duty, made from 20-gauge steel, and weighs a healthy 180 pounds (81.65 kilograms), so you’ll need to bring a pickup truck or van if you’re “lucky” enough to secure one at release. Based on the brand’s Orion Series of caskets, it’s designed “with the essentials you need and nothing you don’t,” in case you’re worried about the comfort of the head cushions when you’re 6-feet under the ground.

That means you’re getting a pleated sunburst head panel, crepe fabric interior in leopard print that’s soft to the touch (and lightly gathered), and reinforced stationary handles so the homies can walk you down the aisle in style on your way to the afterlife.

Supreme titan casket
Supreme x Titan Casket | Image: Supplied / Supreme
Supreme x Titan Caskets
Interior Size79″L x 24″W x 14″H
Exterior Size84″L × 29″ W × 23″H
Interior ColorLeopard
Exterior ColorSupreme Red
Hardware ColorChrome
Interior MaterialCrepe
Exterior MaterialSteel
Weight180 pounds
Steel Thickness20-gauge steel
Lid Design Half Couch (Split Lid)
Scroll horizontally to view full table

The Supreme casket launched on Thursday, the 26th of February 2026, and sold out in minutes.

Users reported that fewer than 50 caskets made it to the online backend, and buyers were stung with a USD$500 shipping fee on top of the USD$3,798 retail price.

We still haven’t seen a Supreme coffin hit StockX, so until then, we don’t know if a $5,000 casket is worth its weight in wood, metal, or gold.

Learn more at Supreme

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

More about Ben
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Samsung galaxy buds4 pro
TECH

Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro Review: Killer Sound in a Pocketable Package

Russell crowe watches
WATCHES

Russell Crowe Shows Off Epic $750,000 Watch Collection on Secret TikTok

2026 ducati desertx v2 side on
MOTORCYCLES

2026 Ducati DesertX Revealed With Supercar Tech and Lightweight V2 Engine

Mazda front badge
CARS

The ‘Dirty’ List: Australia’s Biggest Car Brands Facing Millions in NVES Penalties

Macallan
DRINKS

The Macallan Whisky Definitive Hierarchy: Differences & Rankings

Qantas frequent flyer changes 2
TRAVEL

Qantas is Introducing its Biggest Ever Frequent Flyer Overhaul. Here’s What it Means

New balance ellipse v1 6
SNEAKERS & SHOES

The New Balance Ellipse v1 Wants To Make Running Feel Easier

Tag heuer connected calibre e5 x formula 1 edition 1
WATCHES

TAG Heuer’s New Connected E5 Will Track the Entire F1 Season Live

Heated rivalry cottage 7
TRAVEL

Guaranteed Brownie Points: You Can Now Rent the Cottage From ‘Heated Rivalry’

Samsung galaxy s26 ultra
TECH

5 Reasons to Upgrade to Samsung’s New Galaxy S26 Ultra

Product image of PlayStation 4 & 5 Consoles
GAMING

Everything We Know About the PlayStation 6 So Far

Wakayama special loopwheel tee1
STYLE

This Standard & Strange Wakayama Loopwheel Tee is the Staple Every Man Needs

Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS ILARGI FF 1
SNEAKERS & SHOES

The New Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS ILARGI FF Splits the Toe

Ferrari f40 auction australia 2
CARS

Uber-Rare Right-Hand Drive Ferrari F40 Heads to Auction in Australia

Homewares feature
STYLE

17 Affordable, High-End Homewares That Only Look Expensive

Audi rs e tron gt performance feature
CARS

Flagship Audi RS e-tron GT Performance Previews the Next Decade of Car Technology

Mayweather vs pacquiao ii netflix 2
SPORT

Mayweather vs Pacquiao II Confirmed for Netflix. And They’re Doing Inside The Sphere

Fangz feature article 2
CULTURE

A Band With Bite: How Ambition Fuelled Their Rise from Gritty Clubs to a #1 Album

Audemars piguet neo frame jumping hour front on
WATCHES

9 Best Jumping Hour Watches to Get on Your Wrist