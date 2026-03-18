ASICS SportStyle and C.P. Company Unveil Technical GEL-QUANTUM 360

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 18 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

ASICS and C.P. Company launch new GEL-QUANTUM 360 collab.

The design explores an “Architecture in Motion” urban philosophy.

Features a breathable double-layer technical jacquard mesh upper.

Drops globally at 9:00 AM (AEST) on March 20, 2026.

ASICS SportStyle and C.P. Company are back for round two, building on the success of their January 2024 collaboration with a GEL-QUANTUM 360 that merges Japanese technological innovation with Italian design expertise. Like the brands HAL Studios GEL-NYC 2.0 SSHS, the new shoe explores “Architecture in Motion,” the dialogue between functionality and urban attitude.

The sneakers philosophy merges performance and aesthetics into a unified system and reflects how the human body interacts with and moves through urban landscapes. Beyond this, it’s just a great-looking shoe with an upper constructed from a double-layer technical jacquard mesh that enhances breathability while adding visual depth, true to both C.P. Company and ASICS SportStyle. It reminds us of C.P. Company’s Metropolis Series, a collection dedicated to high-performance materials and urban-driven design.

The ASICS SportStyle x C.P. Company GEL-QUANTUM 360 (AUD$320) will be available at 9:00 AM on March 20, 2026. It will be available through official ASICS and C.P. Company channels, as well as selected retailers worldwide. However, the blue colourway will be exclusively available in C.P. Company flagship stores and on cpcompany.com. Those shopping in Australia can also get their hands on the blue at asics.com/au.

ASICS SportStyle x C.P. Company GEL-QUANTUM 360 | Image: Supplied / ASICS ASICS SportStyle x C.P. Company GEL-QUANTUM 360 | Image: Supplied / ASICS ASICS SportStyle x C.P. Company GEL-QUANTUM 360 | Image: Supplied / ASICS ASICS SportStyle x C.P. Company GEL-QUANTUM 360 | Image: Supplied / ASICS

Colourway Product SKU Black Beauty / Caviar 1203A689-020 Pure Silver / Caviar 1203A689-021 Moroccan Blue / Caviar 1203A689-400 Scroll horizontally to view full table

To celebrate the “Architecture in Motion” theme of the sneaker, ASICS and C.P. Company hosted an exclusive event at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris. It featured a breathwork session led by Bruno Sitton, which explored the core project elements of body, space, and movement. However, the main purpose of being there is to symbolise dialogue and international cooperation (and it is rarely accessible to the public).

Tech-wise, the shoe delivers all-day comfort with a soft, double-layer technical jacquard mesh upper and 360° GEL technology in the midfoot (an element ASICS originally introduced in 2015). Look for the specific co-branding on the shoe, including the C.P. Company Metropolis Series logo on the toe, and the ASICS spiral logo on the heel.

The ASICS SportStyle x C.P. Company GEL-QUANTUM 360 (AUD$320) will release in three colourways in Australia, available at 9:00 AM on March 20, 2026, via the ASICS website below.